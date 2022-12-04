Week 13 outcomes that could help the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are off in Week 13, finally getting their bye. At 4-8m they have almost no hopes for the postseason. They have not been mathematically eliminated but it is close.

While they are idle this week, the outcome of several games could help them and their faint hopes.

The following outcomes in Week 13 would be ideal for Arizona.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Steelers beat Falcons

The Falcons are 5-7 and host the Steelers in Week 13. A loss would make them 5-8, leaving them half a game ahead of the Cardinals in terms of record. The Cardinals and Falcons face each other in Week 17, so it would allow for Arizona to move ahead and hold a tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Bears beat Packers

The Packers have the same 4-8 record the Cardinals do but, with a better conference record, they technically sit ahead in the conference standings.

The Bears are 3-8 and a win would tie them with the Cardinals, but their conference record would still be worse than Arizona’s.

Plus, the more the wild card race gets muddled, the better for the Cardinals.

Jaguars beat Lions

The Lions are 4-7. The Jaguars are 4-7 as well, but being in the AFC means their record means nothing for Arizona.

A loss by the Lions would make them 4-8, giving them the same record as the Cardinals.

Commanders-Giants

The Commanders are 7-5 and the Giants are 7-4. Both would currently be in the playoffs if the season ended now.

Honestly, this outcome is helpful to the Cardinals either way.

Rams beat Seahawks

The Seahawks are 6-5 and the Rams are 3-8.

This game helps and hurts the Cardinals no matter the outcome.

If the Seahawks win, they pick up their seventh win. they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals, so any Seahawks win is bad if the goal is to somehow pass them.

If the Rams win, they would move ahead of the Cardinals in the standings because of a better division record.

Story continues

But looking longer-term, a Seahawks loss is more helpful to the Cardinals moving forward.

Buccaneers beat Saints

The Saints are 4-8 and lost to the Cardinals. The Buccaneers are 5-6. Since Tampa Bay is leading the NFC South, keeping them there doesn’t hurt the Cardinals.

The Saints already lost to the Cardinals head to head, so Arizona holds a tiebreaker, but it just is easier if the Saints lost today because then the Cardinals don’t need them to lose a different game later.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire