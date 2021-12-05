Week 13 NFL picks against the spread and other betting picks

There will be NFL football Sunday in Week 13 and plenty of opportunities to try and make a little money with some sports betting. Between the games on Sunday and Monday, there are 13 games left on the schedule.

It is time to give you my picks for each game left on the schedule this week. I give you my money line, ATS and picks for the total for each game.

I hit on two of three picks on Thursday night with the money line and total but missed the spread, but my overall performance has been solid over the season.

Check out my betting picks for all the games below. Odds are courtesy Tipico Sportsbook and you can see my picks on Tallysight, too.

Sunday early games

Buccaneers at Falcons

Money line: Buccaneers (-540)

ATS: Falcons +10.5 (-115)

Total: Over 50.5 (-112)

Cardinals at Bears

Money line: Cardinals (-370)

ATS: Cardinals -7.5 (-105)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110)

Chargers at Bengals

Money line: Bengals (-165)

ATS: Bengals -3.5 (+102)

Total: Over 50.5 (-108)

Vikings at Lions

Money line: Vikings (-320)

ATS: Vikings -6.5 (-125)

Total: Under 46.5 (-105)

Colts at Texans

Money line: Colts (-500)

ATS: Colts -9.5 (-115)

Total: Under 44.5 (-108)

Giants at Dolphins

Money line: Dolphins (-205)

ATS: Dolphins -3.5 (-112)

Total: Under 40.5 (-112)

Eagles at Jets

Money line: Eagles (-300)

ATS: Eagles -6.5 (-115)

Total: Under 44.5 (-105)

Sunday late games

Jaguars at Rams

Money line: Rams (-800)

ATS: Rams -12.5 (-112)

Total: Under 48.5 (-115)

Washington at Raiders

Money line: Raiders (-125)

ATS: Raiders -1.5 (-115)

Total: Over 49.5 (-110)

Ravens at Steelers

Money line: Ravens (-220)

ATS: Steelers +4.5 (-112)

Total: Under 44.5 (-115)

49ers at Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks (+140)

ATS: Seahawks +3.5 (-120)

Total: Under 45.5 (-105)

Sunday night game

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos at Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs (-450)

ATS: Broncos +9.5 (-112)

Total: Under 47.5 (-115)

Monday night game

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots at Bills

Money line: Bills (-145)

ATS: Bills -2.5 (-120)

Total: Under 42.5 (-105)

