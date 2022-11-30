Week 13 NFL broadcast maps: What to watch before Saints-Bucs on Monday night

We’re in for the final prime-time New Orleans Saints game of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night, but fans will have multiple options to tune in for during Sunday’s slate of NFL action. This week we’ve got a CBS doubleheader and a single slot for FOX.

But which matchups will you get locally? Let’s survey the schedule with these Week 13 broadcast maps from 506sports.com:

506sports.com

FOX is splitting its coverage six different ways on Sunday, with four games in the early afternoon and two matchups scheduled later. The Saints’ home market is receiving the Tennessee Titans (7-4)-Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) kickoff at noon, as is much of the Southeast and Midwest — represented on this map in blue. The Saints will visit the Eagles on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, so this one is worth tuning in for to preview a future opponent.

506sports.com

Meanwhile, CBS will be showing Week 13’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) and Atlanta Falcons (5-7), as shown in this map on green. That covers all of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, parts of coastal Florida, and border markets in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee. It makes sense for an NFC South rival to be featured here. Can the Fightin’ Kenny Picketts take them down?

Any guess about the game of the week? CBS is featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) on a national scale, with only parts of the West Coast receiving an alternate broadcast between the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and Las Vegas Raiders (4-7). The Bengals are optimistic Ja’Marr Chase can return this week from a hip injury, and he’d be a big boost to Joe Burrow’s team.

What about the national broadcasts? Here are the matchups you need to know about:

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

Sunday Night Football on NBC: Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Monday Night Football on ESPN: New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire