Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 13: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (7, 9, 10, 5, 11), Larry Fitzgerald (7, 5, 8, 4, 4), Pharoh Cooper (6, 4, 5, 2, 0), Kenyan Drake (5, 7, 7, 4, X), Damiere Byrd (3, X, X, X, 5), Charles Clay (2, 1, 1, 2, 3), David Johnson (2, 0, 1, X, X), Andy Isabella (1, 4, 3, 1, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, 4), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 2, 2, 1), KeeSean Johnson (X, 2, 4, 3, X)

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (70, 43, 199, 18, 122), Larry Fitzgerald (39, 16, 54, 10, 16), Pharoh Cooper (32, 34, 148, 5, 0), Damiere Byrd (19, X, X, X, 55), Charles Clay (11, 1, 11, -11, 68), Andy Isabella (3, 28, 33, 22, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, -15), David Johnson (0, 0, 7, X, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 7, 0, 33), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 11, 24, 5), Kenyan Drake (-12, -16, -11, -13, X), KeeSean Johnson (X, 14, 59, 30, X)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (56, 37, 71, 38, 8), Charles Clay (29, 0, 5, 6, 88), Pharoh Cooper (26, 35, 29, 15, 0), Christian Kirk (23, 41, 138, 8, 79), Kenyan Drake (20, 13, 6, 52, X), David Johnson (9, 0, 8, X, X), Damiere Byrd (0, X, X, X, 18), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, 5), Andy Isabella (0, 6, 78, 88, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 15, 12, 9), KeeSean Johnson (X, 14, 0, 22, X)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (13, 16, 10, 15, X), David Johnson (4, 0, 5, X, X), Kyler Murray (4, 8, 3, 5, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, 7)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Pharoh Cooper (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, 2), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Andy Isabella (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 1, X, X), Christian Kirk (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), KeeSean Johnson (X, 0, 1, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Kyler Murray (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 1, X), Chase Edmonds (0, X, X, X, 2), David Johnson (0, 0, 2, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (6-83-1, 3-31-0, 5-80-0, 6-118-1, 5-47-1), Byron Murphy (7-68-0, 4-40-1, 4-27-1, 3-21-1, 3-23-1), Kevin Peterson (0-0-0, 3-103-0, 4-61-0, 1-11-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The bye week didn’t do much for the Cardinals, who spent Week 13 getting clobbered by Jared Goff, (424 yards on 32-of-43 passing) of all people. Arizona has followed up a three-game winning streak by losing five straight. Newcomer Kenyan Drake enjoyed a spectacular debut in Week 9 (110 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards) but has fizzled since, collecting just 172 yards from scrimmage with no touchdowns over his last three games (3.41 yards per carry in that span). Drake maintained featured status against the Rams, out-snapping David Johnson by a decisive 50-15 margin. It’s been nearly a month since Christian Kirk’s 138-yard, three-touchdown blow-up at Tampa Bay. He’s submitted a meager 9-64-0 receiving line in two games since with a long gain of only 11 yards. Larry Fitzgerald should have paced himself better. The 36-year-old came sprinting out of the gates, emerging as the fantasy WR13 through the first three weeks (55.3 PPR points). He’s been on borrowed time ever since, averaging a cringe-worthy 9.84 PPR points over his last nine appearances (PPR WR43 since Week 4).

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Calvin Ridley (10, 14, 8, 5, 7), Christian Blake (9, 9, 1, 2, 0), Russell Gage (9, 10, 4, 5, 9), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, 4, 8), Justin Hardy (3, 0, 4, 0, 4), Brian Hill (3, 4, 3, 2, 0), Austin Hooper (X, X, X, 5, 7), Julio Jones (X, 9, 8, 9, 12)

Air Yards: Calvin Ridley (113, 189, 124, 80, 83), Christian Blake (71, 77, -4, 15, 0), Russell Gage (53, 76, 22, 20, 72), Justin Hardy (26, 0, 17, 0, 30), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X, 5, -1), Brian Hill (4, 11, 1, 2, 0), Austin Hooper (X, X, X, 19, 22), Julio Jones (X, 104, 116, 118, 145)

Receiving Yards: Calvin Ridley (91, 85, 143, 28, 70), Christian Blake (57, 16, 3, 15, 0), Russell Gage (52, 76, 32, 23, 58), Justin Hardy (28, 0, 14, 0, 23), Brian Hill (24, 13, 8, 10, 0), Devonta Freeman (13, X, X, 10, 63), Austin Hooper (X, X, X, 17, 65), Julio Jones (X, 68, 91, 79, 152)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (17, X, X, 10, 13), Brian Hill (4, 9, 15, 20, 3), Matt Ryan (3, 1, 2, 2, X), Qadree Ollison (0, 8, 4, 0, X)

RZ Targets: Russell Gage (3, 1, 1, 1, 1), Christian Blake (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, X, X, 1, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brian Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Calvin Ridley (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (X, X, X, 2, 2), Julio Jones (X, 1, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, X, X, 2, 0), Brian Hill (0, 0, 4, 4, 0), Qadree Ollison (0, 5, 2, 0, X), Matt Ryan (0, 1, 0, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-25-0, 1-33-0, 6-71-0, X, X), Kendall Sheffield (3-23-0, 4-43-1, 3-26-0, 5-28-0, 4-66-0), Isaiah Oliver (2-18-0, 1-13-0, 4-44-0, 9-94-0, 1-15-0)

Observations: With Julio Jones (shoulder) not around to steer the ship, Calvin Ridley took the wheel in Week 13, matching a season-high with eight catches in a loss to New Orleans. Only DeVante Parker of the Dolphins has totaled more receiving yards (385) than Ridley (319) over the past three weeks. I believe congratulations are in order. Raise a glass to Russell Gage, who pressed save on his first NFL touchdown on Thanksgiving night. He’s drawn nine or more targets in three of five games since replacing Mohamed Sanu as the Falcons’ primary slot receiver. Jaeden Graham (4-41-1 on four targets) also graced the end zone with his presence, though Austin Hooper’s imminent return should send the former Yale Bulldog back to the bench. Devonta Freeman didn’t move the needle much in his return from a foot injury, turning 21 touches into 64 scoreless yards as the underachieving Falcons clinched their second straight losing season.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (13, 9, 14, 7, 3), D.J. Moore (12, 9, 15, 11, 10), Jarius Wright (5, 1, 2, 2, 4), Curtis Samuel (7, 4, 11, 8, 6), Greg Olsen (3, 7, 5, 10, 5)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (149, 102, 156, 109, 137), Curtis Samuel (117, 42, 66, 112, 136), Jarius Wright (95, 4, 21, 32, 47), Greg Olsen (12, 73, 42, 84, 59), Christian McCaffrey (10, -2, 30, -8, 6)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (75, 126, 95, 120, 101), Curtis Samuel (65, 9, 25, 35, 64), Christian McCaffrey (58, 69, 121, 33, 20), Jarius Wright (34, 4, 19, 21, 0), Greg Olsen (22, 44, 57, 98, 40)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (14, 22, 14, 0, 24), Kyle Allen (4, 1, 1, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (2, 3, 2, 2, 1), Curtis Samuel (1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Christian McCaffrey (0, 3, 1, 2, 1), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (5, 8, 1, 5, 4), Kyle Allen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (2-31-0, 8-60-1, 5-78-0, X, 2-59-0), Donte Jackson (1-20-0, 1-11-0, 5-72-1, 2-43-0, 3-46-0), Ross Cockrell (3-12-0, X, X, 2-56-0, 6-83-0), Javien Elliott (0-0-0, 4-25-0, 1-13-0, 3-15-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The all-knowing, all-powerful Christian McCaffrey finds himself in the midst of a rare slump. Carolina’s jack-of-all-trades has looked surprisingly mortal over his last two games, carving out just three yards per carry in losses to New Orleans and Washington. The latter defeat cost Ron Rivera his job, ending the decorated head coach’s nine-year run in Charlotte. Looking down the barrel of his first 1,000-yard receiving season (20 more yards will do the trick), D.J. Moore has put forth either 90 yards or a touchdown in five straight outings, reigning as the WR2 in PPR leagues during that span. The breakout sophomore has followed up a six-game touchdown drought by visiting the end zone three times in his last two appearances. Now firmly in rebuild mode, it’s time for the Panthers to see what they have in 2018 fourth-rounder Ian Thomas (4-24-0 on four targets versus the Redskins). At a fantasy position where anything goes, the ex-Hoosier would offer immediate streaming appeal if Greg Olsen (concussion) misses Week 14.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Anthony Miller (13, 9, 11, 2, 1), Allen Robinson (12, 10, 6, 9, 5), Javon Wims (6, 2, 2, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (4, 9, 6, 4, 5), David Montgomery (2, 3, 3, 0, 4), Taylor Gabriel (X, 3, 14, 6, 3)

Air Yards: Anthony Miller (140, 99, 79, 8, 24), Allen Robinson (125, 96, 36, 100, 87), Javon Wims (50, 58, 21, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (11, -2, 42, -5, 19), David Montgomery (2, 55, 4, 0, 11), Taylor Gabriel (X, 48, 109, 92, 54)

Receiving Yards: Anthony Miller (140, 77, 54, 7, 0), Allen Robinson (86, 131, 15, 86, 6), Javon Wims (56, 0, 11, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (26, 29, 35, 23, 9), David Montgomery (12, 9, 19, 0, 36), Taylor Gabriel (X, 19, 57, 39, 69)

Carries: David Montgomery (16, 13, 14, 17, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (4, 7, 1, 3, 2), Tarik Cohen (3, 6, 9, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (1, 4, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (1, 2, 1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (5-123-2, 4-61-0, 1-3-0, 5-61-0, 2-4-0), Kyle Fuller (2-47-0, 5-15-0, 2-44-0, 2-59-1, 6-64-1), Buster Skrine (5-45-0, 2-15-0, 2-50-0, 5-53-0, 3-25-0)

Observations: Anthony Miller saved no room for Thanksgiving dinner, instead feasting on Detroit’s tasty secondary. Filling the void left by Taylor Gabriel (out with his second concussion of 2019), the second-year receiver set career-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (140) and targets (11) as the Bears triumphed over Detroit to even their record at 6-6. Turkey Day brought out the best in Mitchell Trubisky, who throttled the Lions for 338 passing yards, his most since Week 10 of 2018. Jesper Horsted made good on his lone target Thursday, hauling in his first career touchdown on an 18-yard bomb from Trubisky. With Trey Burton (calf), Ben Braunecker (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (foot) all sidelined, the undrafted Princeton alum is the best Chicago’s tight end group has to offer right now. Temperatures are going down but Allen Robinson is heating up. He’s put plenty of presents under the tree, roping in at least 80 yards in three of his last four games.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (11, 2, 8, 14, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (10, 4, 3, 3, 0), Jason Witten (8, 4, 7, 5, 9), Michael Gallup (6, 6, 13, 10, 6), Tavon Austin (5, 1, 1, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (3, 7, 7, 8, 8), Blake Jarwin (3, 4, 2, 4, 1), Tony Pollard (1, 4, 4, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (77, 23, 120, 166, 135), Michael Gallup (70, 68, 161, 165, 84), Tavon Austin (59, 18, 39, 0, 0), Jason Witten (54, 27, 39, 28, 37), Randall Cobb (42, 44, 94, 114, 80), Blake Jarwin (12, 21, 4, 27, 13), Ezekiel Elliott (4, -11, -8, 10, 0), Tony Pollard (-8, -7, -5, 0, 8)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (85, 0, 38, 147, 80), Ezekiel Elliott (66, 40, 28, 16, 0), Michael Gallup (63, 55, 148, 76, 33), Randall Cobb (53, 86, 115, 106, 35), Jason Witten (42, 5, 33, 17, 58), Tavon Austin (22, 0, 0, 0, 0), Blake Jarwin (9, 17, 38, 35, 42), Tony Pollard (0, 9, 44, 0, 9)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (12, 21, 16, 20, 23), Dak Prescott (4, 1, 6, 0, 3), Tony Pollard (3, 4, 2, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 2, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Jason Witten (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Blake Jarwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tony Pollard (0, 2, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (1, 2, 3, 3, 2), Dak Prescott (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jourdan Lewis (8-132-1, 3-40-0, 1-11-0, 1-9-0, 4-70-0), Chidobe Awuzie (3-37-0, 5-63-0, 1-8-0, 4-55-0, 5-41-1), Byron Jones (2-13-0, 2-30-1, 0-0-0, 2-21-0, 4-42-0)

Observations: The end zone wouldn’t open its doors to Ezekiel Elliott on Thanksgiving, but the workhorse still kept fantasy owners satisfied with 137 yards from scrimmage including a season-high 66 receiving yards in the loss to Buffalo. Elliott is on the precipice of his third 1,000-yard rushing season, a mark Zeke has achieved every year save for 2017 when he served a six-game ban for violating the league’s code of conduct. Even in a losing effort Dak Prescott remained plenty productive in Week 13, adding 355 passing yards to his season tally, an impressive feat coming against Buffalo’s third-ranked secondary (195.8 yards per game). Jason Witten’s touchdown Thursday was his first since all the way back in Week 2. Amari Cooper (8-85-0 against the Bills) is seeking to become the Cowboys’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Dez Bryant in 2014.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Danny Amendola (8, 3, 5, 8, 5), Marvin Jones (6, 11, 5, 6, 10), Kenny Golladay (5, 4, 5, 9, 7), Ty Johnson (3, 2, 1, 1, 3), J.D. McKissic (3, 2, 4, 7, 4), Jesse James (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Logan Thomas (0, 2, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (141, 26, 71, 119, 146), Marvin Jones (69, 162, 53, 94, 154), Danny Amendola (66, 17, 45, 43, 56), Jesse James (0, 3, 0, 1, 10), Logan Thomas (0, 19, 17, 8, 14), J.D. McKissic (-5, -11, -1, 1, 24), Ty Johnson (-8, 10, -3, 1, 2)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (158, 61, 34, 57, 132), Marvin Jones (40, 46, 43, 77, 126), Danny Amendola (32, 21, 47, 29, 29), Ty Johnson (17, 10, 0, 3, 7), J.D. McKissic (15, 17, 40, 19, 40), Jesse James (0, 7, 0, 0, 3), Logan Thomas (0, 24, 0, 19, 13)

Carries: Bo Scarbrough (21, 18, 14, X, X), Ty Johnson (3, 4, 2, 5, 9), J.D. McKissic (2, 1, 3, 10, 4), Matthew Stafford (X, X, X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Ty Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Logan Thomas (0, 2, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: J.D. McKissic (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Bo Scarbrough (2, 1, 2, X, X), Ty Johnson (1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Matthew Stafford (X, X, X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (8-117-0, 1-26-0, 4-95-1, 2-9-0, 6-60-1), Darius Slay (5-54-1, 3-42-0, 5-68-0, 1-33-0, 0-0-0), Amani Oruwariye (5-45-0, 3-21-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X), Rashaan Melvin (X, X, 9-90-0, 1-5-0, 5-72-0)

Observations: David Blough was put in an impossible spot—an undrafted rookie making his NFL debut on a national stage against a Khalil Mack-led Bears Defense. But the ex-Boilermaker refused to let the moment swallow him, dishing out a respectable 280 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-38 passing. Over half those yards went to Kenny Golladay, who broke loose for a career-long 75-yard touchdown on Detroit’s opening drive. He’s tied with Chris Godwin and teammate Marvin Jones for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with nine. Golladay also ranks second in air yards (1,351) and sits runner-up to Mike Williams in yards per reception (20.2). Bo Scarbrough, the latest in a long line of Alabama thoroughbreds, has been fed an exhausting 39 carries since Week 12, second-most to Titans punisher Derrick Henry, who also sprouted from Nick Saban’s running back tree in Tuscaloosa. Scarbrough has been the conductor of Detroit’s backfield train, but maybe not for long with Kerryon Johnson (knee) nearing a return from I.R.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 12, 10, 11, X), Aaron Jones (6, 1, 0, 4, 8), Jamaal Williams (4, 8, 1, 6, 3), Geronimo Allison (3, 4, 3, 2, 3), Allen Lazard (3, 2, 6, 4, 5), Marcedes Lewis (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 3, 1, 2, 2), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 4, 4, 5), Jake Kumerow (0, 1, 2, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Allen Lazard (95, 14, 90, 72, 12), Davante Adams (74, 96, 164, 111, X), Geronimo Allison (41, 11, -4, 4, 28), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (36, 63, 47, 51, 33), Jimmy Graham (14, 36, 46, 6, 36), Marcedes Lewis (6, 0, 0, 0, 11), Jake Kumerow (0, 9, -3, 57, 71), Jamaal Williams (-5, -13, 0, -2, 11), Aaron Jones (-10, 5, 0, -4, 29)

Receiving Yards: Allen Lazard (103, 7, 27, 44, 42), Davante Adams (64, 43, 118, 41, X), Jamaal Williams (26, 35, 0, 39, 14), Geronimo Allison (20, 9, 6, 21, 7), Jimmy Graham (16, 7, 59, 17, 20), Aaron Jones (13, 0, 0, -1, 159), Marcedes Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 11), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 23, 0, 48), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 7, 0, 0, 4)

Carries: Aaron Jones (11, 13, 13, 8, 13), Jamaal Williams (10, 11, 13, 2, 7), Aaron Rodgers (3, 3, 1, 1, 6)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (5, 2, 2, 0, X), Aaron Jones (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Marcedes Lewis (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Allen Lazard (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (3, 2, 4, 0, 1), Aaron Rodgers (2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (1, 1, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tramon Williams (3-61-0, 1-42-1, 1-21-0, 3-19-0, 2-19-0), Kevin King (3-35-1, 4-106-1, 8-82-0, 0-0-0, 5-74-1), Jaire Alexander (3-24-0, 0-0-0, 5-58-0, 4-129-0, 4-35-0)

Observations: Davante Adams bludgeoned the Giants in Week 13, battling the elements en route to two touchdowns Sunday at snow-covered Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford. The floodgates have opened for Adams, who has followed up a six-game scoring drought by pounding in three touchdowns over his last two appearances. The last two weeks have not been kind to Aaron Jones, who has crawled to an anemic 2.3 yards per carry during that sluggish span. He’s largely disappointed since his Week 10 eruption, a haul that included 93 yards as well as three touchdowns in a hard-fought win over the Panthers. Allen Lazard impressed with a career-high in yards (103) against New York while also finding time for a quick end-zone visit, the first touchdown he’s gotten his mitts on since Week 6.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (19, 9, X, 11, 2), Tyler Higbee (8, 6, 0, 4, 1), Cooper Kupp (6, 10, 3, 4, 10), Josh Reynolds (5, 2, 6, 5, 8), Brandin Cooks (2, 4, X, X, 1), Todd Gurley (1, 3, 3, 4, 1), Gerald Everett (X, 2, 1, 12, 3)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (85, 139, X, 113, -3), Cooper Kupp (51, 65, 32, 21, 123), Tyler Higbee (45, 29, 0, 30, 6), Josh Reynolds (23, 19, 66, 67, 138), Brandin Cooks (2, 72, X, X, 17), Todd Gurley (-4, -18, -10, -16, 3), Gerald Everett (X, 22, 20, 64, 19)

Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (172, 97, X, 95, 36), Tyler Higbee (107, 20, 0, 22, 8), Cooper Kupp (65, 35, 53, 0, 220), Josh Reynolds (39, 8, 55, 49, 73), Brandin Cooks (24, 32, X, X, 0), Todd Gurley (20, -3, 36, 0, 0), Gerald Everett (X, 23, 20, 68, 15)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 6, 25, 12, 10), Malcolm Brown (6, 1, 5, 5, X), Darrell Henderson (4, 0, 0, 4, 11), Jared Goff (0, 1, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (4, 0, X, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Cooper Kupp (1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Gerald Everett (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (6, 1, 3, 2, 5), Malcolm Brown (1, 0, 1, 0, X), Jared Goff (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-27-0, 1-13-0, 3-17-0, 2-31-0, 4-49-0), Troy Hill (0-0-0, 3-65-0, 3-30-0, 4-59-1, 3-45-0), Jalen Ramsey (0-0-0, 2-12-0, 4-39-0, 3-44-0, 7-89-0)

Observations: A week after getting annihilated by the gathering storm that is Lamar Jackson, the Rams showed some muscle with a lopsided win at Arizona. Jared Goff delivered a butter-smooth 424 passing yards with nearly half his output going to Robert Woods, who surged to a career-high 172 yards in Sunday’s victory. Woods is on pace for another 1,000-yard season, though fantasy owners would sure love it if he got around to scoring a touchdown at some point. The former Trojan has yet to conquer his long-standing end-zone demons, a plot of land he hasn’t touched since Week 16 of 2018. Tyler Higbee left his imprint on Week 13, filling in seamlessly for injured starter Gerald Everett (knee) at tight end. Higbee’s seven catches and 107 yards against the Cardinals were both career-highs. With the fantasy playoffs fast-approaching, Todd Gurley is peaking at the right time. He’s been cooking over his last three games, clearing 90 yards rushing twice in that span.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (9, 5, 6, 4, 7), Kyle Rudolph (6, 5, 5, 5, 3), Dalvin Cook (4, 6, 7, 7, 6), Bisi Johnson (3, 9, 4, 2, 2), Irv Smith (3, 3, 6, 6, 3), Laquon Treadwell (2, 1, 1, 5, 1), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, 1, X)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (101, 98, 67, 51, 75), Kyle Rudolph (70, 43, 38, 40, -3), Laquon Treadwell (42, 8, 9, 82, 1), Irv Smith (9, 17, 17, 33, 6), Dalvin Cook (6, -15, -23, -4, -2), Bisi Johnson (5, 110, 54, 15, 23), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, 5, X)

Receiving Yards: Laquon Treadwell (58, 0, 10, 58, 1), Kyle Rudolph (50, 67, 14, 23, 17), Dalvin Cook (35, 31, 86, 45, 73), Stefon Diggs (25, 121, 49, 4, 143), Irv Smith (6, 20, 34, 33, 21), Bisi Johnson (1, 35, 25, 4, 27), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, 0, X)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (9, 11, 26, 21, 23), Alexander Mattison (4, 3, 8, 3, 13), Kirk Cousins (0, 2, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 2, 3, 1), Dalvin Cook (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Bisi Johnson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Irv Smith (0, 1, 2, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Alexander Mattison (2, 0, 4, 1, 6), Dalvin Cook (1, 3, 6, 4, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (6-120-1, 4-110-0, 5-63-0, 4-35-0, 4-46-0), Trae Waynes (4-21-0, 3-73-0, X, 7-143-1, 2-16-0), Mike Hughes (1-19-0, 2-35-0, 11-154-1, 2-13-0, 1-5-0), Mackensie Alexander (1-3-0, 1-3-1, 4-80-1, 4-24-0, 1-15-0)

Observations: Heart rates in the North Star State went through the roof when Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder Monday night, though the Vikings’ attack dog is confident he’ll be up and running for Week 14. If Cook’s shoulder proves too much of an impediment, Alexander Mattison (sixth in rookie rushing yards with 416) will be ready to tap in against the Chargers. Adam Thielen (hamstring) resumed practicing after Minnesota’s Week 12 bye but didn’t suit up against the Seahawks, marking the receiver’s fourth no-show in five games. While the injury bug continues to bite Thielen, Kyle Rudolph has quietly been playing some of the best ball of his career. Even with a bye mixed in, Rudolph has still been fantasy’s No. 4 tight end since Week 9 (61.4 PPR points), which coincides with the start of his four-game touchdown streak.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Alvin Kamara (8, 9, 10, 10, X), Michael Thomas (8, 11, 11, 14, 11), Jared Cook (6, 8, 2, 10, X), Josh Hill (2, 1, 2, 0, 5), Taysom Hill (2, 1, 1, 1, 3), Tre’Quan Smith (2, 3, 1, 2, X), Ted Ginn (1, 5, 4, 3, 2), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 3, 2, 12)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (67, 107, 11, 89, X), Michael Thomas (57, 80, 81, 112, 31), Ted Ginn (29, 160, 43, 58, 41), Tre’Quan Smith (11, 39, 17, 27, X), Josh Hill (6, -5, 3, 0, 38), Alvin Kamara (5, -3, 17, 0, X), Taysom Hill (3, -4, 0, 19, 31), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 3, -8, -3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (85, 99, 33, 74, X), Michael Thomas (48, 101, 114, 152, 112), Alvin Kamara (23, 48, 47, 50, X), Tre’Quan Smith (14, 13, 0, 13, X), Taysom Hill (12, 0, 2, 3, 63), Josh Hill (2, 12, 8, 0, 39), Ted Ginn (0, 38, 14, 0, 42), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 5, 7, 55)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (11, 11, 13, 4, X), Latavius Murray (4, 7, 10, 5, 21), Taysom Hill (2, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Jared Cook (1, 3, 1, 0, X), Josh Hill (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 2, 2, X), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Michael Thomas (0, 1, 3, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (2, 1, 4, 0, X), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 1, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (8-82-0, 1-9-0, 2-19-0, 6-99-1, 2-28-0), Marshon Lattimore (4-48-0, X, X, 1-3-0, 1-9-0), P.J. Williams (5-37-1, 4-110-2, 5-61-0, 3-36-0, X), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2-18-0, 4-32-0, 2-68-0, 2-11-0, 3-11-0)

Observations: The vultures were out in full force Thanksgiving night as Taysom Hill stole a pair of touchdowns in the Saints’ division-clinching victory over Atlanta. We now inhabit a world where Hill, a position-less gadget player who Sean Payton insists on shoving down our throat, has scored over twice as many touchdowns (five) as all-world talent Alvin Kamara (two). What’s even more maddening is that Kamara’s two touchdowns both came in Week 3. That’s right— Kamara, who treated the end zone as his second home last year (18 TDs), has been held scoreless in nine of his 10 appearances this season. Whether he was full from Thanksgiving (I’m still coming down from Thursday’s pumpkin pie-a-thon) or preoccupied by the baffling new Peloton commercial, Michael Thomas didn’t look like his usual dominant self against Atlanta, committing a rare drop while submitting his fewest yards (48) since losing to the Rams in last year’s NFC Championship. Care to guess how many tight ends have outgained Jared Cook in receiving yards (274) since Week 10? Zero. None. Zilch. Bupkis. That’s how many.

New York Giants

Targets: Darius Slayton (9, 7, 14, 4, 5), Kaden Smith (8, 6, 1, 0, X), Saquon Barkley (7, 3, 5, 8, 10), Sterling Shepard (7, 9, X, X, X), Cody Latimer (3, 1, 1, 3, 3), Rhett Ellison (X, X, 3, 5, 2), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 8, 7), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 2, 1, 1), Golden Tate (X, 7, 8, 6, 10)

Air Yards: Kaden Smith (80, 13, 1, 0, X), Darius Slayton (77, 53, 142, 52, 95), Sterling Shepard (63, 51, X, X, X), Cody Latimer (52, 7, 2, 41, 50), Saquon Barkley (0, -6, 14, -10, 39), Rhett Ellison (X, X, 11, 17, 4), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 48, 41), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 7, 7, 4), Golden Tate (X, 73, 70, 32, 65)

Receiving Yards: Kaden Smith (70, 17, 1, 0, X), Darius Slayton (44, 67, 121, 6, 50), Cody Latimer (43, 7, 0, 8, 28), Sterling Shepard (40, 15, X, X, X), Saquon Barkley (32, 1, 30, 67, 79), Rhett Ellison (X, X, 42, 17, -1), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 48, 40), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 3, 0, 20), Golden Tate (X, 33, 95, 42, 85)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (19, 17, 13, 14, 19), Daniel Jones (5, 2, 3, 6, 4), Elijhaa Penny (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (X, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (3, 1, X, X, X), Saquon Barkley (1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Darius Slayton (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Kaden Smith (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Rhett Ellison (X, X, 0, 1, 0), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 2, 1), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 1, 0, 0), Golden Tate (X, 0, 1, 3, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, 3, 0, 7, 3), Daniel Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (1-43-0, 5-36-0, 2-19-0, 1-4-0, 1-5-0), Deandre Baker (1-25-0, 0-0-0, 2-51-0, 5-68-1, 4-101-2), Corey Ballentine (1-10-0, 12-188-1, 3-39-0, 4-28-0, X)

Observations: Let’s forget about the fact that the Giants have lost eight straight and will likely be playing without their starting quarterback, erratic rookie Daniel Jones, Monday night in Philly. Or that Saquon Barkley, in his current, injury-diminished form, looks nothing like the unstoppable juggernaut who spent his rookie year wowing capacity crowds at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are undoubtedly in for an overhaul, though at least they’ve gotten good contributions of late from Kaden Smith, who tallied a team-high 70 receiving yards in Week 13, and Darius Slayton, who ranks second to Deebo Samuel in rookie receiving yards since Week 10. Sterling Shepard was busy in Golden Tate’s absence Sunday, commanding seven targets in the loss to Green Bay. One of those went for an 18-yard touchdown, his first end-zone sighting since all the way back in Week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (16, X, X, 8, 6), Dallas Goedert (7, 8, 6, 5, 5), Nelson Agholor (6, X, 9, 8, 4), Zach Ertz (6, 14, 11, 11, 4), Miles Sanders (5, 5, 4, 3, 3), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (2, 5, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Alshon Jeffery (267, X, X, 103, 71), Zach Ertz (53, 78, 77, 76, 46), Nelson Agholor (51, X, 79, 106, 1), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (36, 58, 29, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (22, 24, 36, 18, 18), Miles Sanders (9, -1, 24, -10, -11), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, 1, -4)

Receiving Yards: Alshon Jeffery (137, X, X, 36, 64), Dallas Goedert (66, 32, 36, 39, 22), Nelson Agholor (41, X, 40, 21, 7), Zach Ertz (24, 91, 94, 103, 20), Miles Sanders (22, 23, 9, 31, 44), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (15, 43, 29, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, 1, 15)

Carries: Miles Sanders (17, 12, 11, 10, 3), Jay Ajayi (2, 6, X, X, X), Boston Scott (0, 0, 7, 0, 5), Carson Wentz (0, 5, 3, 4, 8), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, 19, 23)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (3, 0, 1, 1, 2), Alshon Jeffery (3, X, X, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (1, X, 1, 0, 0), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Miles Sanders (3, 0, 2, 1, 1), Jay Ajayi (1, 1, X, X, X), Boston Scott (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Carson Wentz (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Mills (6-102-2, 5-101-1, 3-11-0, 0-0-0, 2-26-0), Ronald Darby (4-101-1, 1-31-0, 6-69-1, 2-11-0, 4-34-0), Avonte Maddox (3-29-0, 0-0-0, 6-74-0, 2-33-0, X)

Observations: Alshon Jeffery couldn’t stop the Eagles’ losing ways in Week 13, though the 29-year-old did everything he could to stop the bleeding, absorbing nine catches for a season-high 137 yards in his return from a two-game absence. Miles Sanders enjoyed his visit to Miami Sunday, stinging the Dolphins for 105 yards (83 rushing, 22 receiving) on a career-high 22 touches. He’s been a fixture in the Eagles’ backfield recently, lining up on 86 percent of snaps since Jordan Howard’s injury. Second-round Stanford product JJ Arcega-Whiteside enjoyed a bucket-list moment Sunday, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard bullet from Carson Wentz. Among tight ends, only teammate Zach Ertz has snagged more catches (15) than Dallas Goedert (13) over the last two weeks.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (6, 1, 5, 4, 9), George Kittle (4, 6, X, X, 8), Deebo Samuel (4, 2, 10, 11, 7), Kendrick Bourne (3, 2, 6, 8, 1), Raheem Mostert (2, 3, 3, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 4, 4, 4, 4), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 5, 7, 4), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 2, 3, X), Matt Breida (X, X, X, 2, 2), Dante Pettis (X, 0, 0, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (66, 12, 40, 43, 101), Deebo Samuel (47, 18, 106, 95, 68), George Kittle (24, 66, X, X, 54), Kendrick Bourne (10, 18, 55, 78, 7), Raheem Mostert (3, 8, 11, 3, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, -4, -8, 2, -5), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 29, 49, 15), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, -7, 43, X), Matt Breida (X, X, X, -1, -2), Dante Pettis (X, 0, 0, 34, 21)

Receiving Yards: Kendrick Bourne (42, 27, 31, 42, 7), Deebo Samuel (41, 50, 134, 112, 40), Emmanuel Sanders (41, 15, 33, 24, 112), George Kittle (17, 129, X, X, 79), Tevin Coleman (9, 10, 48, 32, 13), Raheem Mostert (8, 22, 14, 7, 0), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 14, 24, 29), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 5, 0, X), Matt Breida (X, X, X, 7, 14), Dante Pettis (X, 0, 0, 0, 21)

Carries: Raheem Mostert (19, 6, 6, 6, 1), Tevin Coleman (5, 11, 12, 9, 12), Jimmy Garoppolo (3, 2, 1, 2, 3), Jeff Wilson (0, 2, 0, X, 0), Matt Breida (X, X, X, 10, 15)

RZ Targets: Raheem Mostert (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), George Kittle (0, 1, X, X, 2), Deebo Samuel (0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 3, 0, 3), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Breida (X, X, X, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ahkello Witherspoon (1-5-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0, X, X), Richard Sherman (1-2-0, 1-7-0, 2-12-0, 2-27-0, 1-3-0), Emmanuel Moseley (0-0-0, 3-20-0, 4-48-0, 7-57-0, 1-88-1), K’Waun Williams (0-0-0, 3-13-0, 2-10-0, 3-26-0, 4-31-0)

Observations: Needing a spark, coach Kyle Shanahan shuffled the deck at running back, riding the hot hand with Raheem Mostert (a founding member of Adam Levitan’s beloved #TeamPreseason) in Sunday’s slop-fest. The special-teamer-turned-backfield-staple wasn’t stingy, pouring it on thick with 154 yards (146 rushing, eight receiving) on a career-best 21 touches against Baltimore. The Niners left their passing attack in Santa Clara, completing just 15 throws for 165 yards in the Beltway. Deebo Samuel flashed his downfield chops by securing a 33-yard heave from Jimmy Garoppolo for his second touchdown in as many games. He’s been the PPR WR9 in fantasy since Week 10, contributing 337 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Perfectly encapsulating what makes tight end the most volatile fantasy position, George Kittle followed up a season-best 129-yard Week 12 by producing just 17 yards at Baltimore, his fewest since Week 14 of his debut 2017 campaign.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jacob Hollister (8, 4, 10, 6, 2), DK Metcalf (7, 6, 10, 9, 5), David Moore (4, 2, 1, 4, 4), Tyler Lockett (3, 2, 4, 18, 6), Chris Carson (2, 4, 4, 2, 1), Jaron Brown (1, X, X, 0, 0), Josh Gordon (1, 2, 2, X, X), Malik Turner (0, 2, 2, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (70, 75, 36, 167, 57), DK Metcalf (61, 107, 90, 98, 47), Jacob Hollister (53, 30, 32, 35, 13), David Moore (53, 60, -1, 28, 63), Josh Gordon (8, 31, 21, X, X), Jaron Brown (6, X, X, 0, 0), Chris Carson (2, 6, -7, 4, -1), Malik Turner (0, 41, 14, 0, 22)

Receiving Yards: DK Metcalf (75, 35, 70, 123, 13), David Moore (65, 31, 0, 18, 23), Jacob Hollister (44, 22, 62, 37, 18), Josh Gordon (10, 10, 27, X, X), Chris Carson (7, 31, 12, 28, 0), Jaron Brown (6, X, X, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 38, 26, 152, 100), Malik Turner (0, 33, 35, 0, 21)

Carries: Chris Carson (23, 8, 25, 16, 20), Rashaad Penny (15, 14, 2, 4, 8), Russell Wilson (4, 3, 6, 1, 4)

RZ Targets: Jacob Hollister (2, 1, 3, 2, 0), David Moore (2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 0, 5, 0), DK Metcalf (1, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, 1, 4, 3, 5), Rashaad Penny (4, 1, 0, 0, 2), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (3-12-0, 9-99-0, 5-91-0, 4-53-0, X), Shaquill Griffin (1-3-0, 3-19-0, 1-12-0, 8-125-0, 5-55-0)

Observations: It’s been a frustrating month for Tyler Lockett. He’s faded quickly since his magnum opus in Week 9 (13-152-2 in a win over Tampa Bay), turning a modest nine targets into 64 scoreless yards over his last three contests. Monday’s goose egg certainly didn’t help fantasy owners on the playoff fringe. A week after coughing up his league-leading seventh fumble, Chris Carson turned the page with a dominant performance against the Vikings, shredding Minnesota for 102 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Rashaad Penny was right behind him, playing good cop to Carson’s bad cop with 107 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 19 touches. Annually among the league leaders in rushing yards (they rank third at 143.7 per game), only the Ravens, 49ers and Vikings have run on a higher percentage of plays than the Seahawks this year (47.4).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (11, 8, 8, 6, 16), Chris Godwin (6, 8, 6, 12, 9), O.J. Howard (6, 2, 1, 7, X), Breshad Perriman (6, 1, 3, 4, 8), Dare Ogunbowale (2, 1, 4, 3, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 1, 14, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 3, 4, 8, 2), Scott Miller (X, 1, 6, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (170, 87, 119, 123, 257), Breshad Perriman (83, 43, 59, 48, 49), O.J. Howard (52, 4, 1, 62, X), Chris Godwin (7, 122, 77, 103, 57), Cameron Brate (5, 2, 94, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 5, 11, 0, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 6, 2, 0, 8), Dare Ogunbowale (-3, 6, 11, 13, 5), Scott Miller (X, -1, 96, 60, 44)

Receiving Yards: Breshad Perriman (87, 44, 20, 17, 42), O.J. Howard (61, 10, 0, 47, X), Mike Evans (53, 50, 69, 82, 180), Chris Godwin (50, 184, 47, 74, 61), Dare Ogunbowale (12, 0, 10, 24, 12), Cameron Brate (5, 0, 73, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 11, 4, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 16, 1, 77, 15), Scott Miller (X, 8, 71, 33, 0)

Carries: Peyton Barber (17, 11, 0, 11, 4), Ronald Jones (6, 12, 4, 11, 18), Jameis Winston (6, 8, 2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 2, 1, 2, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 1, 0, 3, X), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Scott Miller (X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 0, 0, 2, 1), Jameis Winston (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 3, 0, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (3-86-0, 9-117-1, 2-11-0, X, X), Sean Bunting (0-0-0, 9-82-0, 6-54-1, 3-58-1, 2-7-1), Jamel Dean (0-0-0, 3-34-0, 0-0-0, 1--2-0, 9-155-3), M.J. Stewart (X, X, X, 8-56-0, X)

Observations: Up was down and day was night for the bizarro Bucs in Week 13 as Tampa Bay scored an unconventional victory over Jacksonville, arriving in the winner’s circle courtesy of Breshad Perriman, whose out-of-nowhere star turn included a career-high 87 yards on five catches. Peyton Barber soaked up most of the Bucs’ rushing work Sunday, supplanting Ronald Jones, who drew the ire of coach Bruce Arians after missing a blitz pick-up. Arians said he still views Jones as the starter, though fantasy owners should probably be making other arrangements for Week 14. It’s been a year of peaks and valleys for Mike Evans, who followed up his October touchdown bonanza with a no-frills November. He’s netted a relatively underwhelming 254 yards over his current four-game scoring drought.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Kelvin Harmon (5, 6, 6, 2, 1), Terry McLaurin (4, 12, 4, 6, 6), Steven Sims Jr. (4, 2, 4, 1, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (4, 2, 3, 1, 2), Derrius Guice (3, 2, 2, X, X), Chris Thompson (2, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 2, 1, 2), Trey Quinn (1, 1, 4, 3, 3), Paul Richardson (X, 2, X, 5, 4), Wendell Smallwood (X, 1, 3, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Jeremy Sprinkle (55, 6, 27, 4, 6), Terry McLaurin (51, 210, 79, 34, 47), Kelvin Harmon (39, 125, 58, 22, 6), Steven Sims Jr. (31, 21, 5, 10, 0), Chris Thompson (29, X, X, X, X), Trey Quinn (7, 3, 14, 29, 19), Adrian Peterson (0, 5, -2, -4, 1), Derrius Guice (-6, 1, -1, X, X), Paul Richardson (X, 25, X, 47, 60), Wendell Smallwood (X, -5, 16, 6, 4)

Receiving Yards: Kelvin Harmon (51, 43, 53, 6, 12), Jeremy Sprinkle (36, 4, 16, 16, 12), Steven Sims Jr. (29, 0, 6, 12, 0), Chris Thompson (15, X, X, X, X), Derrius Guice (8, 6, 45, X, X), Terry McLaurin (8, 72, 69, 39, 39), Adrian Peterson (0, 22, 5, 22, 27), Trey Quinn (0, 0, 9, 9, 15), Paul Richardson (X, 6, X, 42, 34), Wendell Smallwood (X, 3, 11, -2, 11)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (13, 10, 9, 18, 14), Derrius Guice (10, 10, 7, X, X), Dwayne Haskins (4, 3, 4, 3, 0), Chris Thompson (3, X, X, X, X), Wendell Smallwood (X, 0, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Derrius Guice (1, 0, 0, X, X), Kelvin Harmon (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terry McLaurin (1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Trey Quinn (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Steven Sims Jr. (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (X, 1, X, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (X, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrius Guice (2, 1, 4, X, X), Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Dwayne Haskins (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jimmy Moreland (5-54-0, 4-30-0, 2-22-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Quinton Dunbar (5-52-1, 2-51-0, 0-0-0, 3-37-1, 2-10-0), Fabian Moreau (3-46-0, 5-47-0, 3-82-1, 2-28-0, 4-73-0), Josh Norman (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-26-2, 2-26-0, 2-61-0)

Observations: Derrius Guice steamrolled the Panthers in Week 13, needing just 10 carries to amass a career-best 129 yards rushing. He also punched in a pair of touchdowns, marking his second and third scores since returning from a torn meniscus in Week 11. He and old stallion Adrian Peterson combined for 228 of the Redskins’ season-high 248 rushing yards as Washington won for the second time in as many weeks. Chris Thompson (toe) looked spry against the Panthers, running routes on 13 of his 23 offensive snaps in his return from a five-game absence. The PPR WR14 through Week 6, Terry McLaurin’s once-promising debut season has quickly gone up in flames. He’s averaged a feeble 39.7 yards during his current six-game scoreless streak.