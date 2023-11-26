Week 13 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Seven teams in a bowl game

Regular season is in the books

The Mountain West regular season is in the books and there are going to be seven bowl eligible teams. It was close to being eight had Colorado State been able to defeat Hawaii on the road late Saturday night.

Now, it must be said that the conference has five bowl tie-ins, but every Mountain West team that is bowl eligible will get to the post season.

Now where is still up for question with championship weekend upcoming this Saturday.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

The champion of the Mountain West will be either be UNLV or Boise State and that team will be going to the newly sponsored Gronk LA Bowl. The Broncos or Rebels will play a Pac-12 team in that slot.

With seven teams eligible it will give the Mountain West plenty of teams with a chance to end the season on a high note.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Boise State vs. Cal

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Wyoming vs. SMU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Bowling Green

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ABC

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Jacksonville State

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Rice

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Northern Illinois

