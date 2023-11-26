Week 13 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 13 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Seven teams in a bowl game
Regular season is in the books
The Mountain West regular season is in the books and there are going to be seven bowl eligible teams. It was close to being eight had Colorado State been able to defeat Hawaii on the road late Saturday night.
Now, it must be said that the conference has five bowl tie-ins, but every Mountain West team that is bowl eligible will get to the post season.
Now where is still up for question with championship weekend upcoming this Saturday.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
The champion of the Mountain West will be either be UNLV or Boise State and that team will be going to the newly sponsored Gronk LA Bowl. The Broncos or Rebels will play a Pac-12 team in that slot.
With seven teams eligible it will give the Mountain West plenty of teams with a chance to end the season on a high note.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Boise State vs. Cal
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Wyoming vs. SMU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Bowling Green
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ABC
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Jacksonville State
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Rice
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois