Week 13 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 13

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and inputted at time of writing.

The title game is set. Boise State hosts Fresno State. Now it’s all about pride. We went 4-2 last week and are 48-42 on the year. Another solid week. Let’s make some money in this final week.

Utah State @ Boise State (-17, O/U 51.5)

Boise State locked their spot in the MW Championship game last week with a close win over Wyoming. Utah State pulled an upset over San Jose State. This week is for pride, but Boise will look to maintain momentum going into the MW Championship.

Pick: Boise State (-17)

New Mexico @ Colorado State (-7.5, O/U 35)

Colorado State is looking to go for 12 straight wins over New Mexico. The Lobos are looking to end the season on a high. CSU is a 7.5 point favorite and you can’t really trust it. The over/under is really low for a non-service academy game. This game is the perfect opportunity for the Rams offense to show what it can be.

Pick: Over

Wyoming @ Fresno State (-15, O/U 50.5)

Neither team has done well against the spread this year. But Wyoming has shown they can compete with the top of the MW. Fresno State has pulled their head out of the sand after the return of Jake Haener. The Cowboys defense will be the star of the show here.

Pick: Wyoming +15

Hawai’i @ San Jose State (-15, O/U 57.5)

Hawai’i pulled a large upset last week against UNLV (at least in terms of how the season has gone). San Jose State surprisingly lost to Utah State last week. The Spartans have gone downhill in terms of momentum after losing to Fresno State. Watch for the Rainbow Warriors to potentially pull another upset.

Pick: Hawai’i +15

Nevada @ UNLV (-12.5 O/U 49)

The Battle for Nevada and the Fremont Cannon is on the line in this heated rivalry. Both teams have fallen off a cliff after a strong start to the season. UNLV seems like the better choice if you want to go Money Line. However, you can throw convential wisdom out the window in a rivalry game. The over seems like a better bet here.

Pick: Over

Air Force @ San Diego State (+1.5 O/U 43.5)

This one is tough to call. Both teams are 5-6 against the spread and on the over/under. Both teams had a chance to make the MW Championship game, but blew their opportunities. They’re now looking to finish the season on a high note. Air Force seems like the better choice to win and picking them straight up feels like a safe bet.

Pick: Air Force ML

