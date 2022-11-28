Week 13 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 13 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Final regular season projections
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Seven teams are going bowling, maybe eight
The Mountain West will have seven bowl-eligible teams and they all should go bowling once games are announced later this week and on Sunday.
UNLV has a shot to go bowling with five wins due to having the second-highest APR among teams with five wins. They are trailing only the Rice Owls but they also are 5-7.
A few bowl projection outlets have included UNLV but we are going to hold off on including the Rebels in these final regular season rankings. Obviously, we are rooting for UNLV to go bowling.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Backup tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12
The Mountain West title game between Boise State and Fresno State will determine which school will go to the LA Jimmy Kimmel Bowl to face off against a Pac-12 foe.
The next best bowl would be to go to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and that is a realistic option for the Mountain West. They would be facing off against a Big Ten or Big 12 team.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Liberty
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Houston
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Bowling Green
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. BYU
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Houston
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Ohio
More Utah State!
Mountain West Football Week 13 In Five Words
Boise State Takes Care Of Utah State, 42-23
Week 13 Mountain West Football: TV Schedule. Picks, Odds, More