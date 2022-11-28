Week 13 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Week 13 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Final regular season projections

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Seven teams are going bowling, maybe eight

The Mountain West will have seven bowl-eligible teams and they all should go bowling once games are announced later this week and on Sunday.

UNLV has a shot to go bowling with five wins due to having the second-highest APR among teams with five wins. They are trailing only the Rice Owls but they also are 5-7.

A few bowl projection outlets have included UNLV but we are going to hold off on including the Rebels in these final regular season rankings. Obviously, we are rooting for UNLV to go bowling.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Backup tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12

The Mountain West title game between Boise State and Fresno State will determine which school will go to the LA Jimmy Kimmel Bowl to face off against a Pac-12 foe.

The next best bowl would be to go to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and that is a realistic option for the Mountain West. They would be facing off against a Big Ten or Big 12 team.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Liberty

Story continues

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Houston

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Bowling Green

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. BYU

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Houston

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Ohio





Advertisement

More Utah State!

Mountain West Football Week 13 In Five Words Boise State Takes Care Of Utah State, 42-23 Week 13 Mountain West Football: TV Schedule. Picks, Odds, More

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire