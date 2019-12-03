Week 13 inactives: Seahawks defense at full strength vs. Vikings
The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) will be nearly at full strength when they play the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on Monday Night Football.
Jadeveon Clowney (core), Al Woods (ankle), Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and Jarran Reed (ankle) are all active after being listed as questionable. The one notable inactive is tight end Luke Willson.
Here's Seattle's full list of inactives:
TE Luke Willson
DL L.J. Collier
WR John Ursua
FB Nick Bellore
RB C.J. Prosise
CB Neiko Thorpe
G Phil Haynes
And for the Vikings:
WR Adam Thielen
DT Hercules Mata'afa
T Oli Udoh
T Aviante Collins
G Dru Samia
DT Jalyn Holmes
