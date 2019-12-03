The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) will be nearly at full strength when they play the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on Monday Night Football.

Jadeveon Clowney (core), Al Woods (ankle), Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and Jarran Reed (ankle) are all active after being listed as questionable. The one notable inactive is tight end Luke Willson.

Here's Seattle's full list of inactives:

TE Luke Willson

DL L.J. Collier

WR John Ursua

FB Nick Bellore

RB C.J. Prosise

CB Neiko Thorpe

G Phil Haynes

And for the Vikings:

WR Adam Thielen

DT Hercules Mata'afa

T Oli Udoh

T Aviante Collins

LB Cameron Smith

G Dru Samia

DT Jalyn Holmes

Week 13 inactives: Seahawks defense at full strength vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest