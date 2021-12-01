Week 13 Heisman And CFB Title Odds









Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Heisman Odds

Movers Of Note/Notables

Bryce Young Is Back On Top:

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud did what several weren't sure he'd be able to do in the week before last -- jump Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young in the Heisman Trophy odds. Stroud's odds rose from +275 to -200, while Young's went up by a smaller margin, moving from +165 to +150. But in the closing odds, Young reclaimed the throne after putting up as much of a "Heisman performance" as he has all year, leading Alabama to a 24-22 win in quadruple overtime. Young completed 25-of-51 passes in that outing for 317 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, bringing him to a regular-season completion percentage of 68.9% with 3,901 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions on 418 attempts.

Young's odds are now the greatest, sitting at -200, while Stroud's sit at +400. So, why the dip?

Ohio State hardly got the outcome it wanted last week, falling 42-27 to a Michigan team it was expected to defeat. Perhaps the most surprising thing about it was the margin of loss. Stroud was mostly solid in his own right for the game, though the offense obviously wasn't as explosive as it needed to be to get the job done. The freshman completed 34-of-49 passing attempts for 394 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing him to a season completion percentage of 70.9% with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

These two are a lot closer than meets the eye, but looking at the most realistic outcome of how this is going to play out, it's best to bet on Young.

Story continues

Aidan Hutchinson in the Mix:

Will a defensive player take home the Heisman Trophy? If one of them is going to do so, it seems most likely to be the Michigan Wolverines defensive end. Hutchinson's odds saw a major leap all the way up to +200 in the closing odds after the 42-27 win over Ohio State in which he recorded seven combined tackles (five assists) and three sacks in a game that several expected the Wolverines to lose -- instead, they walked away as the No. 2 team in the nation and have a lot to contend for beyond the regular season, obviously cracking into the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff Rankings.

There's no doubt that Hutchinson has been one of the most important players on this defense -- and the Michigan team as a whole -- as the senior has registered 54 totals tackles (32 solo) with 13 sacks, two forced fumbles one fumble recovery and three passes defended through the end of the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out as the Wolverines face the No. 15-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in a game they should win against one of the shakiest 10-2 teams in the nation.

Kenny Pickett Not So Much On the Outside Looking in Anymore:

Matt Corral of Ole Miss isn't the next quarterback in the order this time around. Pickett was at +4000 before Pitt defeated Syracuse, 31-14 to cap off the season as Pickett's odds soared to +1400, putting him at No. 3 on the list. In this game, Pickett became the first quarterback in ACC history to pass for 4,000 or more yards and for 40 or more touchdowns in the first 12 games of a season. He completed 28-of-38 passes for 209 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. This puts him ending off the regular season with a completion percentage of 67.7% with 4,066 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's hard to argue that any single player has both risen more and been more of a game-changer for their respective team than Pickett has. Based on the definition of what the Heisman winner is supposed to be and contribute, Pickett fits it best -- the question is if the ballots will reflect that in the end.