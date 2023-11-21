Week 13 game predictions including Texas vs Texas Tech

For most college football teams, the final game week of the college football regular season has arrived. There will be some shakeup at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan headline the week. The winner goes to the Big Ten championship and likely makes the College Football Playoff. The loser could be eliminated from playoff contention.

Five undefeated teams still remain undefeated through 11 games in this year’s close playoff race. Each team has a difficult game on the horizon, but one Top 5 squad has a tough battle to end the season.

The Florida State Seminoles (11-0) have coasted through the college football season, but suffered a devastating injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis. They take on the Florida Gators in his absence.

Let’s predict some of the biggest games from Week 13.

TCU at No. 14 Oklahoma (Friday)

Oklahoma struggled last week against BYU, but there is too much at stake for the Sooners this week. TCU makes it interesting in the early kickoff time but Oklahoma stays alive in the Big 12 title race.

Oklahoma 31, TCU 27

Texas Tech at Texas (Friday)

Other than its win over Alabama, Texas gave arguably its best performance of the season last week. The Longhorns are playing good football at the right time. With a Big 12 title in view, the team completes an 11-win season.

Texas 37, Texas Tech 27

No. 11 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon (Friday)

Oregon is mauling teams on a weekly basis. We have no reason to believe that changes this week. The Ducks win their annual rivalry with Oregon State to finish the season 11-1.

Oregon 49, Oregon State 34

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh serves the final game of his suspension on Saturday. And while the Wolverines will be the home team this week, the Buckeyes are 11-0 and firing on all cylinders. Ohio State wins.

Ohio State 35, Michigan 28

BYU at No. 23 Oklahoma State

Cinematics from the W 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ELoUweGAkB — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 20, 2023

Oklahoma State limps into the final game of the season after a 45-3 loss to UCF and an early scare against Houston. That said, they face a reeling BYU squad that hasn’t won since Oct. 21. The Cowboys lock up their spot in the Big 12 title game against Texas.

Oklahoma State 30, BYU 27

No. 4 Florida State at Florida

Florida State will have to win a game with its backup quarterback in The Swamp to stay in the playoff race. Fortunately for the Seminoles, the Florida Gators aren’t that great this season. Florida State survives another week.

Florida State 24, Florida 21

Iowa State at No. 21 Kansas State

Kansas State might know its Big 12 title fate by kickoff on Saturday, but its rivalry with Iowa State is enough to keep the team motivated. The Wildcats win a close battle with the Cyclones.

Kansas State 20, Iowa State 19

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire