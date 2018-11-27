Week 13 Fantasy QB Rankings: Patrick Mahomes could make things ugly for Raiders

Ah, it was a little over a week ago that we witnessed Patrick Mahomes make sweet, sweet fantasy music on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs ended up taking a loss, but most Mahomes owners probably crushed the opposition.

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

This week, the rich are set to get richer. The young QB and the Chiefs will travel to Oakland to face the division-rival Raiders.

[Week 13 Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

I guess the only question one can ask is: how many quarters will Mahomes play before the mercy rule (which doesn’t really exist, but you get it) needs to be exercised?

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

