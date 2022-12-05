Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: Jimmy G out for the season, Davante Adams’ dream role & the value of rookie WRs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Following a wild afternoon of games, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get together to recap all of the biggest fantasy performances from week 13 in the NFL.

The guys kick off the show with a recap of the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins, which saw Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a broken foot that will leave San Francisco with their third starting QB of the season.

After that, the guys discuss the Cincinnati Bengals’ riveting win over the Kansas City Chiefs, including the frustration with trying to pick a Chiefs WR to bet on in fantasy football.

Does anyone offer two better fantasy players, and roles, than the Las Vegas Raiders with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams? Almost definitely not, and the guys talk about what is wrong with the Los Angeles Chargers offense and whether it can be fixed in time for them to make the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings, a bad team with a good record, held off the New York Jets but offered very little in terms of fantasy value. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Detroit Lions got Amon-Ra St. Brown into the end zone twice and brought D’Andre Swift’s fantasy value back to life.

There’s lots of WR talk, as per usual, including A.J. Brown’s revenge game against the Titans, Christian Watson squarely in Aaron Rodgers’ circle of trust, and the best WR tandem in the league in Seattle.

01:00 49ers 33, Dolphins 17

09:15 Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

17:35 Raiders 27, Chargers 20

25:15 Vikings 27, Jets 22

32:10 Lions 40, Jaguars 14

37:45 Eagles 35, Titans 10

42:00 Packers 28, Bears 19

47:55 Commanders 20, Giants 20

52:00 Browns 27, Texans 14

58:30 Seahawks 27, Rams 23

63:40 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

66:30 Ravens 10, Broncos 9

