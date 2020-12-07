Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: It Hurts to say it, but it Jalen's time
Most of the Week 13 fantasy action is in the books, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to talk through it all on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!
Matt and Liz highlight the biggest fantasy moments, toughest beats, and concerning conundrums from every game in the full Sunday slate, including the Titans being stunned by the Browns and the Seahawks getting shocked by the Giants, Jalen Hurts’ performance after taking over for Carson Wentz, and a statement win by the Rams.
They also discuss some amazing performances by Darren Waller, Corey Davis, Baker Mayfield, and David Montgomery.
