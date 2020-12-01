Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson is currently the third highest-scoring tight end in fantasy, showcasing his dependability (and just how rough the fantasy TE position is). His consistent 10, 11, 8, or 14-point outings are all we ask for from the position on a week-to-week basis.

Hockenson will get a chance to continue his quality production when he takes on a Chicago Bears defense that’s proven susceptible to tight ends.

Check Hockenson and the rest of the tight ends out in our analysts’ Week 13 rankings:

