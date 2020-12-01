Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Quarterbacks

The Saints are 2-0 with Taysom Hill at starter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Taysom Hill made his debut as the Saints starting quarterback in Week 11, and it’s hard to be upset with his results. Hill scored 24.20 fantasy points against the Atlanta Falcons, the fourth-highest output among quarterbacks that week.

He’ll take on those same Falcons in Week 13 — will he deliver another successful, top-five fantasy outing?

Check out Hill and the rest of the quarterbacks in our analysts’ Week 13 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

