Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Kickers

Jason Sanders has had a strong, reliable leg in 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Guess which kicker has hit the most 50-yard field goals this season?

Guess which kicker has yet to miss on 50-yard field-goal attempts this season?

That title belongs solely to Jason Sanders, who continues to be a boon for fantasy managers in 2020.

We want our kickers to be on high-scoring teams — but that becomes less important when that kicker is hitting from distance at a record pace.

Check out Sanders and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 13 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

