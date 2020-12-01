Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Kickers
Guess which kicker has hit the most 50-yard field goals this season?
Guess which kicker has yet to miss on 50-yard field-goal attempts this season?
That title belongs solely to Jason Sanders, who continues to be a boon for fantasy managers in 2020.
We want our kickers to be on high-scoring teams — but that becomes less important when that kicker is hitting from distance at a record pace.
Check out Sanders and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 13 rankings:
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings