Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Defenses

The Seahawks defense could have some cheering to do in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Seattle Seahawks defense is historically bad this year in terms of giving up yardage, but they might be useful to fantasy managers when they need it most.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Seattle is about to enter an extremely juicy stretch of their schedule headlined by weak teams and turnover-prone quarterbacks. It begins in Week 13, when the Seahawks will take on the Giants.

Check out the Seahawks and the rest of the defenses in our analysts’ Week 13 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

