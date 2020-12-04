Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Austin Ekeler looks to get a hot streak going against the Patriots as D’Andre Swift aims to return vs. the Bears.

Updated 12/4 at 6:30 PM ET. Removed Josh Jacobs. Removed Salvon Ahmed, Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington. Added Myles Gaskin, though his status remains uncertain. Moved D'Andre Swift down. Moved Clyde Edwards-Helaire down because of his illness.

Week 13 Running Backs

RB Notes: According to OC Gary Kubiak, Dalvin Cook is “just kind of beat up" right now. That means it is a good time to face the tanking Jags, who have become an embarrassment at every level of the defense. … Derrick Henry began his annual late-season surge in style. I am sorry to share such a non-predictive statistic, but Henry has averaged 89 rushing yards per game in December for his career, 13 more than any other month, and 27 more than his No. 3 month. The Browns’ strong run defense means Sunday should be more of a floor (100 yards) than ceiling (200 yards) effort. … Opposing Henry will be Nick Chubb, who is averaging 128 yards per game and 6.6 yards per carry since returning three weeks ago. The Titans surrender the seventh most RB fantasy points. The Browns do find themselves as six-point road ‘dogs. … The Jaguars’ offense is a one-man band. James Robinson is all the way up to fourth in yards from scrimmage at 1,170. Not even the ridiculous decision to start Mike Glennon has affected Robinson’s production. … Josh Jacobs (ankle) has a “chance” to play against the Jets. The Raiders just got humiliated by the Falcons of all people, but not even they need Jacobs to beat Gang Green. Caution will be called for. If Jacobs goes, his team is eight-point favorites vs. a collapsing defense.

Aaron Jones has not had any eruption days since returning from his calf injury. Operating as a nearly 10-point home favorite vs. an Eagles Defense silver plattering 128 rushing yards per game because of their awful weekly game scripts, Jones has a glorious Week 13 setup. … There were no snap counts for Austin Ekeler, just 11 receptions for his second consecutive healthy game. The Patriots have allowed the eighth fewest running back grabs, but 20 touches seem all but assured for one of our most dynamic dual-threats. … It’s all happening for Antonio Gibson, who is dominating early downs and confiscating passing-game work from J.D. McKissic. The Steelers are a daunting Week 13 road block, but we are putting our faith in guaranteed carries and goal-line opportunities. … How far is too far with Alvin Kamara? I laid out a much longer case on Monday. The short of it? The receptions will be fewer but one in two games is a fluke. The increased short-yardage competition is more concerning. … D’Andre Swift returns from his two-game absence with a concussion. Interim coach Darrell Bevell will almost certainly look to open up the offense. He preached pace during the week. Swift had 37 touches in two games before going down.

Chris Carson was snap counted in his Week 12 return, with Carlos Hyde gobbling up more plays and touches. Carson still got the touchdown and easily out-produced his No. 2. The reins should be loosened vs. the Giants. … Raheem Mostert predictably led the 49ers’ backfield upon his return. He did not have a productive day against the Rams, but his Week 13 matchup is much better in a Bills run defense surrendering 4.7 yards per carry and 130 yards per game. ... There was a complete solar eclipse in America in 2017, an extremely rare event. There will be another in 2024, an even rarer occurrence. That’s what we’ve got going with David Montgomery, who comes off one of the only good games of his career to one of the best setups he will ever have. No team allows more RB fantasy points than the Lions. There is only so high you can get a limited talent in the ranks, especially with Mitchell Trubisky under center, but Montgomery is a Week 13 RB2 who will push for RB1 value. … Kareem Hunt’s Week 13 environment is right, though he has been fading back to more mid-range RB2 than low-end RB1 in recent weeks.

The Eagles do not like Miles Sanders nearly as much as fantasy players do. His stone hands are not helping matters. Sanders has a good Week 13 spot. Only two teams allow more RB fantasy points than the Packers. Sanders has finished as the RB53, RB26 and RB24 in half PPR since returning from his knee ailment. … The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson-less, Gus Edwards-led backfield went nowhere fast in Wednesday’s dismal loss to the Steelers. It stands to reason that impressive rookie J.K. Dobbins will get another chance to lead it following his return from COVID-19. The Cowboys are a feastable matchup. … Todd Gurley (knee) seems likely to return from his one-game absence. Week 12 might have been maintenance by another name. He will be facing a Saints Defense that erased him two weeks ago. Gurley’s rank is always about the touches baseline, nothing more, sometimes less. … The Colts’ backfield is going to be a tough Week 13 nut to crack. Nyheim Hines has been excellent in two Titans matchups and mostly non-startable vs. everyone else. Back from a short stay on the COVID-19 list, Jonathan Taylor had re-seized control of the Colts’ backfield before his Week 12 “close contact” mishap. Both have the same amazing setup in the Texans’ cellar-dwelling run defense. Hines is probably the safer bet, though both belong in the top 30.

David Johnson (concussion) is returning after a three-game absence. Duke Johnson spectacularly failed his audition. David should immediately resume operating as one of the league’s least-inspiring RB2s. … Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) is returning for the Dolphins. Myles Gaskin (knee) might not be far behind. Either player would immediately vault Week 12 leader DeAndre Washington on the depth chart for a plus spot in the Bengals. … Denny Carter makes the case for James White down the stretch in his Target Decoder column. Damien Harris is still the only Pat sniffing RB2 value. A healthy scratch in Week 11, Sony Michel did not touch the ball in his Week 12 “return.” … Phillip Lindsay (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday. His absence would make Melvin Gordon a safe RB2. If Lindsay plays, “hold your nose FLEX” is the best you can hope for. … The Bengals have maxed Giovani Bernard out around 10-12 touches. Last week they conducted a rando parade behind their nominal “starter.” … Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have RB2 canceled each other out. They are low-floor, limited-ceiling RB3s. … We are also back to square one in the Bills’ backfield. Unlike Akers and Henderson, neither Devin Singletary nor Zack Moss have great TD odds behind Josh Allen. … Latavius Murray will have extra FLEX juice for as long as Taysom Hill is under center. The Saints don’t want this ball going into the air.