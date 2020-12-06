Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Deshaun Watson adjusts to life without Will Fuller, Taysom Hill rematches with the Falcons and Cam Newton looks to bounce back vs. the Chargers.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Updated 12/6 at 12:00 PM ET. Removed Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Week 13 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is averaging 400 yards per game and 8.8 yards per attempt since the calendar flipped to November. He has attempted at least 40 passes all four games out. … Aaron Rodgers is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his historic career. He is ripping apart everything in his path, including the Colts’ elite defense two weeks ago. The Eagles’ pass D is holding up well, but Philly’s complete lack of offense means Rodgers will be under little game script pressure. … Russell Wilson has been held under 250 yards passing in each of his past three appearances, finishing as the QB9 by average points in that span. He has only six total scores over his past four starts. Of course, he has added 119 rushing yards, and continues to hit big plays. Maybe the volume won’t be quite as extreme. The hyper efficiency isn’t going anywhere. … Kyler Murray injured his shoulder in Week 11 then had by far his worst start of the year in Week 12. The Cardinals claim it wasn’t health related. Potential Week 13 struggles could be matchup related vs. a Rams D handing out the second fewest QB fantasy points. We still keep Murray in the top five because of his unparalleled dual-threat ability. His shoulder will be seven days healthier.

Josh Allen has only six passing scores in four games since November has come. He has still produced as the QB7 by average points in that timespan thanks to his rushing. Allen’s Weeks 1-3 dominance was false advertising, but there is no longer a debate about whether he has taken a step forward. This is a better quarterback, one with a higher floor and ceiling in fantasy. A reawakening 49ers defense isn’t a great matchup, but Allen is no Jared Goff. … We have finally begun to see more uneven play from MVP-type rookie Justin Herbert. One of the things that continues to set him apart, however, is that even his bad days are usually good for fantasy. He had 316 yards passing in Sunday’s rough loss vs. the Bills. The Patriots’ defense seems to be coming out of hibernation, but Herbert’s compiling floor is baked in at this point. … If Lamar Jackson comes off the COVID-19 list for Week 13 against the Cowboys, it will have been 16 days since his last start. For all his “real life” disappointments, Jackson continues to keep his QB1 case afloat with his legs. He has reached 50 yards on the ground in five straight starts.

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t really about ceiling these days. He’s about a high floor and three high-end weapons at receiver that can make big plays on any given target. … Completing nearly 70 percent of his passes while averaging a mammoth 8.8 yards per attempt, Deshaun Watson has been playing at an MVP level. The problem is … many problems. Will Fuller is suspended for the rest of the season. Randall Cobb (toe) is on injured reserve. Kenny Stills is gone. That leaves injury-prone slot man Keke Coutee and fifth-round rookie Isaiah Coulter behind Brandin Cooks. Expect more “heavy” formations and less passing theatrics going forward. As for Week 13 specifically, the Colts are permitting the third fewest quarterback fantasy points. … You can basically throw Taysom Hill’s Week 12 in the garbage can. The Saints did not have to employ a real game plan. Hill still finished as the QB9 despite completing nine passes for 78 yards. Now he rematches with a Falcons D he QB4ed in Week 11. This could still easily go off the rails. Just probably not this week. … Kirk Cousins is the QB10 by average points over the past three weeks. His Week 13 reward is a laughingstock Jaguars “defense” hemorrhaging the third most QB fantasy points. QBs average 8.3 yards every time they throw vs. Jacksonville. The Vikings are 10-point home favorites.

Ryan Tannehill is averaging 206 yards passing over his past six starts but remains the QB10 by average points amongst currently healthy quarterbacks. The Browns’ pass-funnel defense is his best matchup in well over a month. … Cam Newton was so bad in Week 12 he apologized to OC Josh McDaniels instead of celebrating as the final whistle blew. A more proven Taysom Hill for 2020 purposes, Newton remains on the QB1 periphery because of his rushing. … Ryan Fitzpatrick was the QB11 in his Week 12 return vs. the Jets. He has another golden matchup in the Bengals. The Dolphins’ uncertain backfield situation pumps up FitzMagic’s floor a bit, though Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) may supposedly still get the call. … Looking much more like Chargers Philip Rivers in fantasy over the past month, Rivers gets the Texans’ exhibition-level defense for the final week of the fantasy regular season. There is little-to-no ceiling here. It is merely about floor against an awful opponent. … I admit this is ambitious for Matthew Stafford. What I am banking on: The return of D’Andre Swift and a more-open offense under interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Bears looked like a defeated club in Week 12.

It’s hard to rank Matt Ryan when we don’t know Julio Jones’ (hamstring) status. Either way, Ryan has been one of fantasy’s biggest disappointments, producing as the QB19 by average points despite having two of the universe’s best receivers. … Anything is possible with Jared Goff. You start him as your QB2 in search of unknown upside with the ever-present threat of through-the-floor downside. … As Carson Wentz was making your Week 12 eyes bleed, he finished as the QB7. I don’t make the rules. The Packers can go either way as an opponent. … You might argue I am taking my Derek Carr fade too far. The Jets, after all, surrender the fourth most QB fantasy points. It’s just, where is the upside? Carr has 13 scores in nine games against teams that aren’t the Chiefs. His finishes are QB25, QB13, QB14, QB13, QB9, QB12, QB23, QB22, QB25, QB7 and QB29. Zero QB1 days vs. non-Chiefs opponents. Carr will probably finish higher than QB20. I would just rather bet on someone else finishing in the top 12. … Bad as he is, Mitchell Trubisky can have useful days in fantasy, like QB6 in Week 12. The coachless Lions are a better matchup than Green Bay was. … Colt McCoy’s pea shooter isn’t worth streaming against the Seahawks’ improving defense.

