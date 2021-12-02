Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

T.J. Hockenson hopes for a boom day vs. Minnesota, Dallas Goedert eyes a rebound in New York, and Hunter Henry prays the touchdown gods smile kindly.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 13 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

DEN

2

Mark Andrews

@PIT

3

Rob Gronkowski

@ATL

4

George Kittle

@SEA

5

Pat Freiermuth

BAL

6

Kyle Pitts

TB

7

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

8

Mike Gesicki

NYG

9

Dalton Schultz

@NO

10

Dallas Goedert

@NYJ

11

Dawson Knox

NE

12

Zach Ertz

@CHI

13

Hunter Henry

@BUF

14

Tyler Conklin

@DET

15

Cole Kmet

ARI

16

Foster Moreau

WAS

17

Tyler Higbee

JAC

18

Logan Thomas

@LV

19

Noah Fant

@KC

20

Gerald Everett

SF

21

Jack Doyle

@HOU

22

Evan Engram

@MIA

23

James O'Shaughnessy

@LA

24

Jonnu Smith

@BUF

25

C.J. Uzomah

LAC

26

Jared Cook

@CIN

27

Juwan Johnson

DAL

28

Brevin Jordan

IND

29

Cameron Brate

@ATL

30

Ryan Griffin

PHI

31

Albert Okwuegbunam

@KC

32

Donald Parham

@CIN

TE Notes: Sure, Mark Andrews was the target on each of Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions in Week 12, but he was also the recipient of his only score. Andrews continues to be the best non-Kelce-ian bet for targets floor and touchdown potential. … With the Bucs’ passing offense mired in something of a rough patch, Tom Brady has gone home to Rob Gronkowski, targeting his mid-life running mate 18 times in two games. Gronk is the TE4 by average points over the past three weeks. Needless to say, the Falcons lack a Gronk stopper. … The bottom finally fell out for George Kittle in the 49ers’ run-heavy offense, though Deebo Samuel’s (groin) likely Week 13 absence enhances both Kittle’s floor and ceiling. … Kyle Pitts is starting to become Lucy with the football, but the Falcons don’t have any better options for a Week 13 date with a Bucs defense coughing up the seventh most tight end fantasy points. Atlanta’s Week 11 shutout loss to the Patriots sticks in the craw, but Pitts is still a solid usage bet.

The TE3 by average points over the past three weeks, Pat Freiermuth catches a Ravens defense still getting gutted up the seam. That’s if he suits up. Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol after scoring his fifth touchdown in six games last Sunday. We should know his status by Friday. It is looking positive ... Fresh off holding George Kittle to one catch for 13 yards, a Vikings defense that allows the third fewest tight end fantasy points awaits T.J. Hockenson. Anthony Barr is battling a hamstring injury, but Barr has also barely played in 2021. This is a tough matchup for a seam stretcher who has been combustible as his quarterbacks struggle to complete passes. … Mike Gesicki has just eight catches for 67 scoreless yards over his past three games. The Giants are a middle-of-the-road matchup for a middle-of-the-road TE1. … With the Cowboys’ receiver snaps unpredictable as CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper return from injury, Dalton Schultz should be expected to command 6-8 looks in New Orleans.

As was the case for George Kittle, the floor finally collapsed for Dallas Goedert in his run-first offense. The Jets offer immediate bounce-back potential, while Goedert could get pushed higher in the ranks if dual-threat Jalen Hurts (ankle) is forced to the sideline in favor of check-down artist Gardner Minshew. … Dawson Knox provided two big Week 12 plays, albeit on only three targets. Week 13 foe New England surrenders the fewest tight end fantasy points. … DeAndre Hopkins’ (hamstring) likely return could change the targets calculus for Zach Ertz after he drew 15 looks across the two games headed into Arizona’s bye. 5-6 is still a solid bet, however. … And then, for some reason, Jack Doyle re-emerged. Doyle is 12/141/1 over his past three appearances. Matchups don’t get better than Houston. … Foster Moreau has TE2 appeal in the likely event that Darren Waller (knee) sits. … James O'Shaughnessy drew five targets in his Week 12 return as Dan Arnold suffered a season-ending knee injury. That could be his targets floor moving forward.

Week 13 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

NE

2

Daniel Carlson

WAS

3

Justin Tucker

@PIT

4

Greg Joseph

@DET

5

Greg Zuerlein

@NO

6

Matt Gay

JAC

7

Nick Folk

@BUF

8

Matt Prater

@CHI

9

Ryan Succop

@ATL

10

Robbie Gould

@SEA

11

Harrison Butker

DEN

12

Evan McPherson

LAC

13

Chris Boswell

BAL

14

Michael Badgley

@HOU

15

Dustin Hopkins

@CIN

16

Jason Sanders

NYG

17

Jake Elliott

@NYJ

18

Brandon McManus

@KC

19

Jason Myers

SF

20

Graham Gano

@MIA

21

Cairo Santos

ARI

22

Younghoe Koo

TB

23

Chris Blewitt

@LV

24

Brett Maher

DAL

25

Ka'imi Fairbairn

IND

26

Ryan Santoso

MIN

27

Matt Ammendola

PHI

28

Matthew Wright

@LA

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Minnesota Vikings

@DET

2

Indianapolis Colts

@HOU

3

Miami Dolphins

NYG

4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@ATL

5

Philadelphia Eagles

@NYJ

6

Los Angeles Rams

JAC

7

New England Patriots

@BUF

8

Dallas Cowboys

@NO

9

Arizona Cardinals

@CHI

10

Buffalo Bills

NE

11

Kansas City Chiefs

DEN

12

New York Giants

@MIA

13

Las Vegas Raiders

WAS

14

New Orleans Saints

DAL

15

Baltimore Ravens

@PIT

16

San Francisco 49ers

@SEA

17

Cincinnati Bengals

LAC

18

Pittsburgh Steelers

BAL

19

Denver Broncos

@KC

20

Chicago Bears

ARI

21

Washington Football Team

@LV

22

Los Angeles Chargers

@CIN

23

New York Jets

PHI

24

Houston Texans

IND

25

Jacksonville Jaguars

@LA

26

Seattle Seahawks

SF

27

Detroit Lions

MIN

28

Atlanta Falcons

TB

