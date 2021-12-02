Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









T.J. Hockenson hopes for a boom day vs. Minnesota, Dallas Goedert eyes a rebound in New York, and Hunter Henry prays the touchdown gods smile kindly.

Week 13 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Sure, Mark Andrews was the target on each of Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions in Week 12, but he was also the recipient of his only score. Andrews continues to be the best non-Kelce-ian bet for targets floor and touchdown potential. … With the Bucs’ passing offense mired in something of a rough patch, Tom Brady has gone home to Rob Gronkowski, targeting his mid-life running mate 18 times in two games. Gronk is the TE4 by average points over the past three weeks. Needless to say, the Falcons lack a Gronk stopper. … The bottom finally fell out for George Kittle in the 49ers’ run-heavy offense, though Deebo Samuel’s (groin) likely Week 13 absence enhances both Kittle’s floor and ceiling. … Kyle Pitts is starting to become Lucy with the football, but the Falcons don’t have any better options for a Week 13 date with a Bucs defense coughing up the seventh most tight end fantasy points. Atlanta’s Week 11 shutout loss to the Patriots sticks in the craw, but Pitts is still a solid usage bet.

The TE3 by average points over the past three weeks, Pat Freiermuth catches a Ravens defense still getting gutted up the seam. That’s if he suits up. Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol after scoring his fifth touchdown in six games last Sunday. We should know his status by Friday. It is looking positive ... Fresh off holding George Kittle to one catch for 13 yards, a Vikings defense that allows the third fewest tight end fantasy points awaits T.J. Hockenson. Anthony Barr is battling a hamstring injury, but Barr has also barely played in 2021. This is a tough matchup for a seam stretcher who has been combustible as his quarterbacks struggle to complete passes. … Mike Gesicki has just eight catches for 67 scoreless yards over his past three games. The Giants are a middle-of-the-road matchup for a middle-of-the-road TE1. … With the Cowboys’ receiver snaps unpredictable as CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper return from injury, Dalton Schultz should be expected to command 6-8 looks in New Orleans.

As was the case for George Kittle, the floor finally collapsed for Dallas Goedert in his run-first offense. The Jets offer immediate bounce-back potential, while Goedert could get pushed higher in the ranks if dual-threat Jalen Hurts (ankle) is forced to the sideline in favor of check-down artist Gardner Minshew. … Dawson Knox provided two big Week 12 plays, albeit on only three targets. Week 13 foe New England surrenders the fewest tight end fantasy points. … DeAndre Hopkins’ (hamstring) likely return could change the targets calculus for Zach Ertz after he drew 15 looks across the two games headed into Arizona’s bye. 5-6 is still a solid bet, however. … And then, for some reason, Jack Doyle re-emerged. Doyle is 12/141/1 over his past three appearances. Matchups don’t get better than Houston. … Foster Moreau has TE2 appeal in the likely event that Darren Waller (knee) sits. … James O'Shaughnessy drew five targets in his Week 12 return as Dan Arnold suffered a season-ending knee injury. That could be his targets floor moving forward.

