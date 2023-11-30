Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Kyren Williams looks to build off his Cardinals domination, Zack Moss slides in for an ailing Jonathan Taylor, and Rhamondre Stevenson readies for more volume against the Chargers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 13 Running Backs



RB Notes: Coming off a 24-touch outing, Travis Etienne finds himself as an eight-point home favorite on a long week against the Bengals’ crumbling defense. Monitor his chest "injury." … In games bookending the Falcons’ Week 11 bye, Bijan Robinson is suddenly averaging 21 touches for 115 yards from scrimmage. The switch has flipped and should remain so vs. a Jets defense that is more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. There is the danger Atlanta’s passing game is so inept against Sauce Gardner and company that it derails the entire offensive operation, but the Falcons shouldn't find themselves in negative game script. … Finally experiencing positive scoring regression as the Dallas offense remains revved up to near league-leading heights, Tony Pollard has a perfect Week 13 setup as a nine-point home favorite against Seattle. … Ok, we get it Kyren Williams. You can destroy the Cardinals. The Rams’ lead back has 367 yards from scrimmage over his past two games, both of which have come against Arizona. The Browns are a stiffer test, but… they are ordinary on the ground and could be missing Myles Garrett (shoulder). There is zero reason to expect conservative Sean McVay to dial off his lead back.

Zack Moss is a plug-and-play RB1 with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) on the shelf. The Colts are doing all they can to hide Garnder Minshew, while Moss’ “backup” is practice squad journeyman Trey Sermon. Moss has somehow been amongst the league’s most efficient backs this season, trailing only Jaylen Warren in average rush yards over expected. He operates in true three-down fashion when spelling Taylor. There is no need to overthink this. … There is little doubt the Saints will be ground-game committed with their receiver corps in injury tatters. There’s only one problem: The Lions are genuinely elite against the run. Alvin Kamara should handle enough raw touches and green-zone opportunities to get himself inside the top 10 even if he has an inefficient day. … Opposing Kamara will be Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. D-Mont didn’t catch a Week 12 pass, while Gibbs failed to notch a handle inside the 10-yard line. They did both reach 15 touches even with the Lions spending most of the afternoon in precarious game script. Especially with six teams on bye, both of the Lions’ backs remain at least RB1 adjacent, though the Saints possess a tough run D.

Austin Ekeler is looking slow, catching fewer passes than usual, and constantly fumbling. It’s becoming an “other than that Mrs. Lincoln?” season for the superstar back, but the Bolts remain so hard up for passing-game options that Ekeler can’t suddenly be faded. And though the collapsed Patriots are still permitting just 3.4 yards per carry, Ekeler has zero goal-line competition. Hold your nose and RB1. … De’Von Achane (knee) seems on the right side of questionable, but it will be Raheem Mostert with the goal-line dunk opportunities vs. Washington’s embarrassing “defense.” Explosive though he was before the knee injuries took hold, Achane has been reduced to boom/bust RB2 status until he can re-prove his health. … Derrick Henry has become acutely game-script dependent. The Week 13 forecast is decent enough. The Colts boast one of the league’s softer run defenses and are only one-point road favorites. … Speaking of the Colts, Rachaad White just tagged them for his first 100-yard rushing effort of 2023. The Panthers are scarcely better on the ground, making for an excellent Week 13 setup with the Bucs operating as five-point home favorites.

Averaging 25 touches in two games since the Patriots’ bye week, Rhamondre Stevenson will remain the focal point as the Pats move on from Mac Jones for the ninth different time. The embarrassing Chargers cough up the eighth most RB fantasy points. … Has Breece Hall finally found a matchup his own size? Probably not as much as you would hope at first blush. Although the Falcons are only narrow road favorites with an ordinary run defense, they do permit the second fewest running back fantasy points due in part to their tendency to be party to low-scoring knife fights. A low-scoring knife fight is just what the bookmakers have in mind, installing an unsightly 33.5 total. That, combined with the Jets coaching staff’s complaints about Hall bouncing every run to the outside, lowers Hall’s ceiling odds even if his floor is higher than usual. … Jaylen Warren can’t separate from Najee Harris no matter what he does. It is preventing him from producing as a poor man’s Austin Ekeler in PPR. With the Steelers’ post-Matt Canada offense showing instant improvement, both backs remain in the top 24 with six teams on bye.

No team is possessing the ball less than the Seahawks. That’s going to be an issue since they were already primed to struggle for volume as two-score road ‘dogs vs. the mighty Cowboys. Zach Charbonnet once again has the backfield to himself, but his path to high-end RB2 output is narrower than one would hope. … How did things go for Joe Mixon in the Bengals’ first post-Joe Burrow contest? Well head coach Zac Taylor suddenly can’t stop talking about getting Chase Brown more involved. Mixon’s RB1/2 value was predicated on being the rim finisher for an elite offense. That setup is gone. … Devin Singletary was held to 12 touches in Dameon Pierce’s Week 12 return but still handled more than 80 percent of the Texans’ snaps. It was enough to keep him in the high-end FLEX mix. … AJ Dillon just isn’t a good player. Even with Aaron Jones sidelined, Dillon keeps losing out on red zone handles to wide receivers. It’s been a while since a back sported volume this empty. … You’re on your own beyond this point. There aren’t even any traits to bet on, let alone workloads.