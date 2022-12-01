Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Mark Andrews attempts to get on track against the Broncos, Pat Freiermuth eyes up a good matchup in the Falcons, and Tyler Higbee looks to not get skunked for the second consecutive week.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 13 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews had to deal with a Josh Oliver pop-up game against the Jags, but his back-to-back 4/50s have re-established a post-injury floor that will soon give way to ceiling. … T.J. Hockenson has caught five-plus balls in four straight games for the first time in his career. That streak, of course, coincides with his arrival in Minnesota. The Vikings mean serious business with their trade deadline acquisition. … George Kittle keeps defaulting into the top five based on upside. It's certainly not because of his usage or production. Kittle's floor has remained just high enough that we can continue to make spiked week bets because of the lack of competition he is facing from tight ends behind him. Working in Kittle's Week 13 favor is a Dolphins D that coughs up the third most TE Fantasy points. … As Dak Prescott continues to celebrate the entire Dalton Schultz catalog, we have no choice but to keep him in the top five.

David Njoku's (ankle) snaps, routes and targets were basically back to normal in Week 12, though he has another new knee issue. If healthy, he will be getting a massive quarterback upgrade in Deshaun Watson as he prepares to face the pound-for-pound worst defense in the league in Houston. … Pat Freiermuth has Dalton Schultz's floor without George Kittle's ceiling, or something. He at least has consistency. … Gobbling up snaps and routes, Foster Moreau has two touchdowns over the past three weeks. He's a cold, hard logic play we simply have to follow. This week's 50.5 total helps. … Dawson Knox is a touchdown-or-bust bet who scored three 2021-22 TDs vs. the Patriots. The Pats have remained highly vulnerable up the seam. … Gerald Everett is still seeing just enough volume to fire him up in spots like this Sunday's projected shootout with the Raiders. Everett went 3/54/1 vs. the Silver and Black in Week 1. Vegas allows the sixth most TE fantasy points.

Apparently not over his knee injury, Tyler Higbee ran only 10 Week 12 routes. He was targeted by backup QB Bryce Perkins on zero of them. If Higbee can get healthier, he is at the Week 13 confluence of need (the Rams have no other pass catchers) and matchup (the Seahawks allow the second most TE fantasy points). … Hayden Hurst provided a TE1 floor during Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence. Now Chase is expected to return against the Chiefs. It says a lot about the shallowness of tight end that Hurst remains TE1 adjacent even with Chase in the lineup. … At least for one week, Cole Kmet's compiling kept up with Trevor Siemian at the controls. Now he figures to absorb some of Darnell Mooney's (ankle) lost targets. … Taysom Hill has been more bust than boom. Unlike the other “tight ends” in this part of the board, he at least has boom potential. … Greg Dulcich's playing time monopoly hasn't mattered because of Russell Wilson's mediocrity monopoly. It is still enough of a tiebreaker to get him in your lineup if you're hurting at this thin position.

Week 13 Kickers

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams