Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









A.J. Brown hunts for revenge against the Titans, Chris Godwin puts a move on Mike Evans in Tampa, and Deebo Samuel hopes for more touches vs. the Dolphins.

Week 13 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams' 50 targets over the past four weeks are five more than any other pass catcher. … The Dolphins are facing a 49ers pass defense with as many interceptions (nine) as passing touchdowns allowed. They will also be missing LT Terron Armstead (pec). Will there be time for Tyreek Hill to get open deep? Despite the question marks, I have complete faith in coach Mike McDaniel's ability to get the ball in Hill and Jaylen Waddle's hands one way or another. … Justin Jefferson made the Patriots' elite pass defense look silly in Week 12. Stefon Diggs had a harder time doing so in 2021, but Jefferson reminded of the Pats' struggles with better passing attacks. The Bills, uhh, have one of the better passing attacks, even if we should probably budget a Josh Allen interception or two. … I'm going to rush return Ja'Marr Chase (hip) to the upper echelon in his first appearance since Week 7 … is what I wrote last week before Chase didn't suit up. This time it counts, folks! Chase had the best game of his career against the Chiefs last Week 17. Hopefully the extra week to heal has given us a player who is truly close to 100 percent.

Finally healthy, Amon-Ra St. Brown has resumed soul reaving over the past three weeks. There is nothing concerning about his Jaguars matchup and lots to be thankful for in ARSB's high-totaled game environment. … We can go down narrative street with A.J. Brown against the Titans, in part because Tennessee is so leaky through the air. Only the Vikings allow more passing yards and only the Steelers permit more receiver fantasy points. If his season-long tweets have been any indication, AJB is prepared to make this one personal. … Tee Higgins turned back-to-back smash spots (@PIT, @TEN) into back-to-back 100-yard days. Ja'Marr Chase's return has booted Higgins from the top five, but just two teams have surrendered more passing scores than Kansas City. Higgins can be given WR1 treatment in the fantasy game of the week. … CeeDee Lamb has finally reached his upside with a pair of 100-yard outings in the past three weeks. It's difficult to see him making it 3-of-4 in a game environment that is practically begging the Cowboys to dial up 40-plus rush attempts. … We want it to be Jameis Winston. At least we know that, even if it's Andy Dalton, Chris Olave will get his 5/60, and that there is always room for more.

Over 94 yards in three of his past four games, Amari Cooper gets a major quarterback upgrade for Week 13 in Deshaun Watson. It will be the first game the two have played together, while Nick Chubb might so systematically dismantle the Texans on the ground there is no chance for Cooper to get his 10 looks. The lopsided nature of the matchup means we still have to rank him as such. … The time to make the Chris Godwin/Mike Evans flip was probably several weeks ago. Week 12 just made it obvious. Out-targeting Evans, Godwin has also begun to out-produce his receiver mate. Evans has never fared well against Dennis Allen's defenses as Godwin has gone on compiling. Evans looked tired in Week 12. I'm giving him a rankings break. … With Christian McCaffrey (knee) ailing, we should expect to see more slasher Deebo Samuel in a Dolphins matchup where coaches Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel figure to take turns one-upping each other. … Over his knee scare, DK Metcalf has spent the better part of a month out-targeting and out-compiling Tyler Lockett. Lockett's efficient-yet-big play skill-set is always a threat to out-point Metcalf, but DK has the more straightforward rankings argument right now.

The Jets benched Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson continued his trend of producing with literally any other quarterback. It was in an A+ matchup with the Bears, but the Vikings allow the most passing yards in the league. It's not point chasing to get Wilson in the top 18. … Speaking of the top 18 and point chasing, it's where Keenan Allen belongs against the Raiders' No. 32 by EPA pass defense. Allen has re-proven his health and effectiveness with back-to-back five-catch outings. Mike Williams (ankle) still isn't practicing. … Zay Jones has been gobbling up targets since Evan Engram's health became an issue, but Christian Kirk hasn't stopped. They both have the same Week 13 smash spot in a Lions defense coughing up the third most receiver fantasy points. Although Jones is furnishing a WR3 floor, Kirk is where the WR2 ceiling still resides. … Just as we can expect more Deebo Samuel touches with the 49ers' backfield in injury chaos, the same is true of Brandon Aiyuk's targets. Aiyuk's 12 red zone looks are 10th amongst wide receivers. … It's true that Christian Watson has yet to catch more than four passes, but he's already more than halfway to Marquez Valdes-Scantling's career Packers touchdown total in the old “MVS role.” Whereas the Eagles were a lousy matchup, the Bears are as good as it gets.

Injured in Week 10 and not needed in Week 12, JuJu Smith-Schuster is just 5/71/0 over his past two appearances. Things should be different in this playoff preview with the Bengals. … In the contest between DeVonta Smith and Michael Pittman's similar compiling, I will tiebreak in favor of Smith playing for the actual good team. It's a rough Week 13 setup for Pittman against the Cowboys, though 8-10 targets should be more than doable with the Colts guaranteed to be in trail mode. … Don't ask why I looked this up, but Darius Slayton's current five-game streak of posting at least 58 yards receiving is second only to Jaylen Waddle's six-game streak. The young man has stepped up when needed. … Fitting into the Titans' “run, run, run then try to pop a play-action bomb” offense since returning three games ago, Treylon Burks has three 40-plus yard grabs over the past two weeks. The Eagles, of course, are a tough spot for receivers. … Donovan Peoples-Jones had his 50-yard effort streak snapped at seven in Week 12, but he's never had a quarterback like Deshaun Watson. The two may not pop in this week's likely laugher with the Texans, but Watson should pick up with DPJ where Jacoby Brissett left off.