Week 13 Fantasy Football Preview: Final decisions before the last Sunday of the fantasy regular season

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 13 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 13 game, starting with Sunday morning’s kick-off all the way through to Tuesday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Will the Raiders bounce back with a big showing after blowing it last week? How will the Lions perform in the first game sans Matt Patricia? Will the December versions of Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake do destruction in the final week of the fantasy regular season?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 13!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games. This week’s nutty theme: a pair of tight end prognostications.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III has a chance to make fantasy managers very happy this Sunday against the New York Jets. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

