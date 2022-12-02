Week 13 Fantasy Football Preview: Dak is playing his best football, Tua faces a big test & D’Andre Swift’s role isn’t changing

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all of the Sunday and Monday NFL games coming up in week 13, with an eye towards fantasy football and maybe a few betting tips as well.

The guys start by talking about how injuries to Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey could end up being good news for Deebo Samuel managers before wondering if the Kansas City Chiefs running game will be able to get off the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t be able to stop Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, if Jacobs plays at all, but that situation is a lot clearer than whatever is happening in the Detroit Lions’ backfield with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

There are signs of weakness in the run defense of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who face Derrick Henry this week, and we probably won’t know if Justin Fields is going to play before Sunday.

Find out what to expect from Deshaun Watson against the Texans in his return to the NFL, and who should’ve been the offensive rookie of the year this year (but isn’t going to be).

Finally, the guys wonder if the Dallas Cowboys are the Super Bowl contender than nobody is talking about and discuss why the New Orleans Saints seem tied to Andy Dalton even though James Winston seems ready to play.

03:00 Dolphins at 49ers

11:00 Chiefs at Bengals

16:15 Chargers at Raiders

21:25 Jets at Vikings

28:50 Jaguars at Lions

33:10 Titans at Eagles

40:15 Steelers at Falcons

43:45 Packers at Bears

49:00 Broncos at Ravens

54:55 Commanders at Giants

59:10 Browns at Texans

63:50 Seahawks at Rams

65:50 SNF: Colts at Cowboys

72:20 MNF: Saints at Buccaneers

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts