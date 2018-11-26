Week 13 Fantasy Football Droppables: Feel Free to Let Devin Funchess Go

Early in the week, the fantasy football community is focused on the waiver wire. Of course, to pick up one player, you must drop another. This column covers the other side of that transaction. Get acquainted with our Week 13 Droppables.

As always, remember that these are not players you must drop. Specific league parameters, such as starting lineup requirements, roster size, and number of teams, will go a long way toward determining who should be dropped, and who should be kept. Droppables, then, can still be roster-worthy, but no longer deserve a guaranteed spot on a roster in most leagues.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers

Funchess has been one of this season’s major disappointments, failing to take off despite climbing to the top of the Panthers’ depth chart at receiver this summer. Funchess has played 10 games this season, catching 41 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored fewer points per game in half-PPR leagues than the likes of Dede Westbrook, David Moore, Keke Coutee and Tre’Quan Smith. Funchess missed the Panthers’ Week 12 loss to the Seahawks because of a back injury, and that might not be the last game he sits. With the injury clouding his status toward the end of a dreadful season, Funchess no longer needs to be kept on fantasy teams.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers

It wasn’t even a month ago that Valdes-Scantling appeared to be taking on a larger role in the Packers offense. Instead, he has regressed over his last three games, totaling eight catches for 55 yards. He has one reception in both of the team’s last two games, and just five targets total in those two contests, losses to the Seahawks and Vikings. The Packers’ season is unraveling before our eyes, and it has become hard to give complete trust anyone in the offense, up to and including Aaron Rodgers. Valdes-Scantling is going to be part of the fantasy consciousness for years to come, but his value for the rest of this season is low enough to warrant dropping him this week.

T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

Speaking of an unraveling season, the Jaguars lost to the Bills in Week 12, which all but hammers the final nail into their coffin for 2018. Leonard Fournette has been great since returning from a hamstring injury, running for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries, and catching 10 passes for 115 yards and another score. We got a look at what the team would look like without him on Sunday, though, and it appears it would mean a heavy dose of Carlos Hyde. Fournette got ejected in the third quarter after a skirmish with Bills’ defensive end Shaq Lawson, forcing the team to adjust on the fly in the backfield. Hyde finished the game with 10 carries for 33 yards, while Yeldon had just three rushes and four targets. Hyde is the handcuff to Fournette, effectively zeroing out Yeldon’s fantasy value for the rest of this season.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

The Titans have yet to play in Week 12, so Henry could certainly make this call look silly. We’re willing to take that risk, however. Henry still hasn’t rushed for 60 yards in a game this season, needing 110 carries to get to a paltry 404 yards. He has all of eight receptions on the year, making him a total non-factor in the passing game. Henry is entirely dependent on touchdowns for his fantasy value, and he’s on the field for just about 30% of the Titans’ snaps. It’s really bad when your modest ownership rate somehow outpaces your snap rate. An injury to Dion Lewis would completely change things, but that’s what it would take to make Henry worth owning in most fantasy leagues.