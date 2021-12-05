Week 13 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Week 13 and we have a jam packed lineup of games to kick-off Sunday. Can’t watch the games? We have have you covered with all of the action from the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. Check back here all afternoon for the big plays, scores, turnovers, and injury updates.

INACTIVES

Dalvin Cook

Phillip Lindsay

D’Andre Swift

Daniel Jones

Kadarius Toney

Sterling Shepard

Wayne Gallman

David Johnson

Justin Fields

Allen Robinson

Marquise Goodwin

Marlon Mack

Jalen Hurts

Jordan Howard

Melvin Gordon

1:00 pm ET

Buccaneers - Falcons

Cardinals - Bears

Chargers - Bengals

Vikings - Lions

Giants - Dolphins

Eagles - Jets

Colts - Texans

(2:18) Minshew just threw his first incomplete pass. It’s almost halftime, by the way.

After the Ekeler turnover, Burrow rushed in a touchdown to put a score on the board for Cincinnati. The extra point was … good? That was weird looking, but I guess it did really go in.

Oh my! Tom Brady just threw a pick-six inside their own ten-yard line. Ouch! The Falcons now trail only 17-20.

(2:15) Possible fumble by Austin Ekeler but the play is under review. It was called a fumble and Bengals recovery on the field prior to review. The called stood on the field.

Of course, Ashton Dulin strikes again! Carson Wentz and Dulin tacked on another touchdown agains the Texans. The play under review to make sure he secured the football.

(2:08) Finally healthy, DeVante Parker got the Dolphins into the red zone with under two minutes to play in the half before calling timeout. Tua Tagovailoa hit Mack Hollins on a five-yard pass for a Miami touchdown. The lead 10-3 over the Giants.

(2:03) Tampa Bay is pulling away from Atlanta with a score from Brady to Gronkowski for 29-yards. They lead 20-10 over the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to get back into the game and finally score a touchdown. Burrow hit Tee Higgins on 29-yard score. Tyler Boyd is in the locker room getting an IV and Ja’Marr Chase has been bottled up. The Bengals went for two instead of the extra point. However, after coming out of the timeout, the Bengals were called for delay of game and elect to kick the extra point instead of going for two. Unfortunately, the extra point was no good and the Chargers lead 24-6.

(2:01) The rotation of Eagles running backs continues… not Miles Sanders or Boston Scott, but Kenneth Gainwell just broke through the pack for a Philadelphia touchdown. They lead 21-18 against the Jets.

(1:58) The Lions are leading the charge against the Vikings (who have yet to score a touchdown) with a touchdown pass from Goff to Brock Wright for 23-yards. Of course, we all started Goff and Brock Wright in fantasy. (Insert eye roll here).

(1:55) James Conner just scored for the Cardinals on a 23-yard run and broken tackle. Also, Herbert threw his third touchdown on a 44-yard pass to WR Jalen Guyton and the two-point conversion was a Philly-special from Allen to Herbert.

(1:53) How that was not a pass interference call on the Buccaneers is beyond me, but Falcons are forced to kick a field goal on fourth down. They trail only 13-10 to Tampa Bay.

Lions just forced a turnover from a big sack on Kirk Cousins. Detroit took over on the 44-yard line.

(1:47) Robert Saleh went for it on fourth-down and TE Ryan Griffin gets the touchdown for the Jets. This is a surprisingly great game despite two missed extra points for New York and a back up QB for the Eagles. The Jets go for two due to their kicker woes, but the attempt to Crowder was incomplete. The Jets lead 18-14.

(1:45) The Lions just scored on a short pass from Jared Goff and to TE T.J. Hockenson. They took the lead away from the Vikings to make it 7-6.

(1:38) The Vikings settled for their second field goal. They have a 6-0 lead over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Goedert just scored his second touchdown of the day on a 25-yard pass from Minshew.

INJURY UPDATE: Adam Thielen is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

(1:31) Austin Ekeler nearly fumbled but called down by contact on the Bengals’ eight-yard line. Herbert hit Allen for his second touchdown of the day after a Joe Burrow turnover.

(1:25) After an incompletion to Rob Gronkowski in the end zone, Brady found his other tight end, Cameron Brate, for a 3-yard touchdown reception. They lead the Falcons 13-7. The extra point was no good.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder nearly scored, but was called down at the one-yard line. Zach Wilson took it himself for a one-yard touchdown run.

Kyler Murray also ran one in for nine-yards. They are ahead of the Bears 14-0.

(1:21) Vikings scored first in their matchup against the Lions with a field goal by Greg Joseph.

Budda Baker just picked off Andy Dalton and returned it for 78-yards.

Mike Glennon was just picked off by the Dolphins.

(1:17) No surprise, but Colts RB Jonathan Taylor scored on a one-yard rush and RB Mike Davis (annoying) just rushed in a 17-yard touchdown for the Falcons.

Dustin Hopkins just kicked a field goal to give the Chargers a 9-0 lead over the Bengals. The extra point was no good on the Allen touchdown earlier.

(1:14) It’s Minshew mania! With an injured Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew threw his first touchdown pass as an Eagle 36 yards to TE Dallas Goedert.

(1:09) Leonard Fournette, who had a monster game last week, scored a touchdown for the Buccaneers against the Falcons on a three-yard pass from Tom Brady.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were both active today for the time in several weeks. They connected for a touchdown on a 21-yard pass to put seven points on the board against the Bears. The score came after the Dalton interception.

(1:06) The Jets kicked off our scoring with a touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore on the back of an 80-yard return by Braxton Berrios.

Then we had a turnover from Andy Dalton who threw an INT to the Cardinals.

Justin Herbert was next in line for a touchdown with a laser to WR Keenan Allen against the Bengals.