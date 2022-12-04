Week 13 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 13 is here and managers are making a final push to the fantasy playoffs. We have twelve games this afternoon on an action-packed Sunday. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on scores, turnovers, injuries, and big plays during all of the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Matthew Stafford (IR)

Rex Burkhead

Darrell Henderson

Michael Carter

J.K. Dobbins

Travis Homer

Joe Mixon (not expected to play - concussion protocol)

Kenny Golladay

Romeo Doubs

Kadarius Toney

Mike Williams

Brandin Cooks

David Njoku

Juwan Johnson

1:00 pm ET Games

Steelers @ Falcons

Packers @ Bears

Jaguars @ Lions

Jets @ Vikings

Commanders @ Giants

Titans @ Eagles

Broncos @ Ravens

Browns @ Texans

1:55 - Pat Freiermuth just had a 57-yard gain to get the Steelers to the Falcons' 12-yard line.

1:53 - Brown walked backward into the end zone after a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts just to let his former team know what's up. He was WIDE OPEN. The Eagles lead the Titans 14-7.

1:49 - The Giants finished off their drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Saquon Barkley. (Thank goodness. Every time I put a player on the main image of this blog, they are terrible.)

1:46 - Nice play, Darius Slayton! Daniel Jones hit him on a 55-yard pass to put the Giants on the Commanders' 29-yard line.

INJURY UPDATE: Lamar Jackson was just sacked and is being checked out in the blue medical tent. Tyler Huntley is in at QB for the Ravens. Jackson is now questionable to return with a knee injury. That's the last thing we need in Week 13.

The Steelers added another three points against the Falcons with a field goal.

1:33 - Watson was just picked off in the end zone and the Texans take over on offense.

INJURY UPDATE: Treylon Burks is down and not moving after catching a big touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill.

1:25 - Wow! What a pass from Jared Goff to D.J. Chark for 41 yards to get the Lions into scoring position. Amon-Ra St. Brown comes up with the receiving touchdown.

Taylor Heinicke put a touchdown on the board on a 19-yard pass to Terry McLaurin.

Justin Fields also scored on a whopping 56-yard run. Go figure. What injured shoulder?

1:21 - Anthony Schwartz just fumbled on a pass from Deshaun Watson.

1:19 - Let's add the Jets to the field goal party.

1:16 - Both the Commanders and the Steelers kicked a field goal to take the lead 3-0 against Giants and Falcons respectively.

1:10 - Jalen Hurts just hit DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown against the Titans. Let's hope they get A.J. Browninvolved for a revenge matchup.

1:09 - Jamaal Williams capitalized on the turnover with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Leave it to Williams to put points on the board. That's our first touchdown of the day.

1:08 - Greg Joseph just kicked a field goal for the Vikings. They lead 3-0 over the Jets.

1:05 - A Kyle Allen interception is under review and Mike White just threw a pick. Then the Jaguars just fumbled and the Lions recovered. What a way to start a Sunday.

What is happening right now? Daniel Jones just coughed up the football and the Commanders take over possession.