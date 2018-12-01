Week 13 fantasy deep sleepers and DFS bargains: Five discounted options with upside

Can Quincy Enunwa return to his top-of-season form in Week 13? Yahoo Fanalyst Liz Loza likes his chances with Josh McCown under center. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

After a two-week hiatus, it’s time for a brand-new edition of Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains! If you’re watching Fantasy Football Live, then you know that the #DownLoza has been mostly up, with Dontrelle Inman and Jonnu Smith emerging over their last pair of outings. Let’s see if we can lean into the positive momentum and uncover more hidden gems.

To review… all of these players are rostered in fewer than fifty percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks, but that’s why they’re so cheap and available! I’d never advocate taking all of these guys, but rather utilizing them if a manager were in a pinch at a position or aiming to build a “stars and scrubs” sort of DFS lineup.

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers ($10)

I understand that Austin Ekeler is the Chargers’ presumptive favorite for touches, but there’s no denying the team has demonstrated a reluctance in giving the twenty-three-year-old a voluminous workload. We saw that in Week 7, when Ekeler managed just 12 totes with Melvin Gordon sidelined. In Week 12, the Western State product notched fewer rushing attempts than rookie RB Justin Jackson. That is particularly telling to me, especially in a matchup versus the twenty-ninth ranked Arizona run defense.

Don’t underestimate the kid out of Northwestern. A three-cone-crusher whose shiftiness allows him to weave in and out of traffic, Jackson knows how to make defenders miss. At 6-feet-tall and under 195 pounds, he’s not the biggest or most powerful back in the biz, but his agility and elusiveness go a long way. He’s also been uber-durable, averaging over 1,100 carries and 30 receptions throughout his four-year college career.

While the matchup at Pittsburgh in Week 13 is far from ideal, Jackson should, at minimum, do enough to remain a thorn in the side of Ekeler owners. Assuming Gordon continues to sit in Week 14, I fully expect Jackson to pull ahead of Ekeler when the Chargers host the toothless tigers of Cincinnati. Jackson is still available in nearly 80 percent of Yahoo leagues and is currently the Yahoo consensus RB47 on the week.

Ty Montgomery, RB, Baltimore Ravens ($15)

The Ravens backfield is more muddled than an over-priced cocktail made at a hipster bar in the East Village. Yet, there’s still fantasy gold to be mined in Charm City. With Gus Edwards (ankle) and Alex Collins (foot) both questionable, Kenneth Dixon shaking off loads of rust, and Buck Allen largely ineffective, Ty Montgomery has a shot of producing. Coming off of his second effort as a Raven, the former Packer managed 64 scrimmage yards, touching the ball a total of eleven times in Week 12.

A one-time wide receiver, Montgomery excels on passing downs, which is noteworthy considering his Week 13 matchup at Atlanta. The Falcons have not only allowed the most receptions to the position, they’ve also given up 26 of 28 looks, as well as two receiving scores to opposing RBs over their last four contests. An ideal check down option for a developing QB in a solid matchup, #TyMont is a flex-worthy PPR play this weekend.

Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets ($13)

Enunwa showed fantasy promise to start the season, but various nagging injuries and declining quarterback play plummeted his production. Over the past pair of weeks, however, the “tweener” has rebounded. Showing solid chemistry with Josh McCown, Enunwa drew eight targets in Week 10, just ahead of the team’s bye.

In last Sunday’s matchup versus New England, Enunwa managed his second best showing of the year, converting all four of his looks for 73 yards. This weekend, he’ll offer WR3/flex appeal – particularly in PPR formats – as he faces off against a Titans defense that’s allowed 7 scores and the fourth most fantasy points to the position over the last four weeks.

Trey Quinn, WR, Washington Redskins

A crisp route runner with natural hands, Quinn has emerged as a short-yardage security blanket for QB Colt McCoy. Since replacing Alex Smith under center, McCoy has targeted the rookie slot-man 10 times. Playing over 70 percent of the teams snaps in back-to-back efforts, Quinn has proven efficient, absorbing 9 balls for a total of 75 yards and a score.

With Jamison Crowder out again, and the oft injured Chris Thompson (ribs) returning from a four-game absence, Quinn figures to be heavily relied upon. While Josh Doctson may be the flashy pick, Quinn is the higher-floor play who has surprisingly drawn more red zone looks over the last two weeks. I like his chances of producing against journeyman CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, who has received significant snaps in an Eagles secondary that has allowed 459 yards and three scores to opposing WRs over the last two weeks.

Matt LaCosse, TE, Denver Broncos ($10)

I might have found the one U of I alum that Brad Evans has yet to tout! After losing Jake Butt (ACL) and Jeff Heuerman (ribs) for the year (the #DownLoza curse has been in FULL effect), Denver turned to third-year player LaCosse. In Week 12, the former Chicago-area native was tied (with Courtland Sutton) for second in team targets, converting three of four balls for 34 yards and a score. On the field for his highest snap count of the season (47.1%), LaCosse closed out the week as fantasy’s eleventh most productive tight end. In Week 13, he’ll face a Bengals defense that has allowed the second most fantasy points to the position.

