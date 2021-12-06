Week 13 Fantasy Booms and Busts: Chargers and Bengals, learning to crawl

Like any passionate NFL observer, I had Chargers and Bengals circled on my Week 13 watchlist. Both teams have second-year franchise quarterbacks, fantasy royalty at the running back spot, loaded receiver groups. This had pinball game written all over it. And both teams have designs on making the playoffs.

But to be fair, the Chargers and Bengals also symbolize a dirty secret about the 2021 NFL season. Consistency is elusive. And variance is a recurring nightmare.

Both sides showed good and bad foot in the Sunday match, which the Chargers won, 41-22. There were seven turnovers combined, and the young quarterbacks absorbed 10 sacks. Joe Burrow suffered a finger injury (pinkie, throwing hand), though he gallantly played through it. Austin Ekeler had two fumbles, and Joe Mixon lost one, too.

Justin Herbert was back in form for Los Angeles (26-for-35, 317 yards, three touchdowns), and that was largely about a willingness to throw deep. Mike Williams busted loose for a 5-110-0 game, and seldom-used Jalen Guyton (4-90-1) also got free, including a jump-ball touchdown catch of 44 yards. No one’s ever surprised when Herbert works the short area of the field; Keenan Allen had a pair of touchdown grabs inside the 10-yard line. But the success of Williams will probably determine how deep the Chargers go, and how dangerous they are.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert posted 26.28 fantasy points behind three touchdowns and over 300 yards passing on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ekeler’s never had a fumble problem before, so it was stunning to see him put two on the ground. He also had some ball-security issues on plays that were blown dead before the Bengals could legally take possession. Still, Ekeler’s versatile skill set rarely lets us down for fantasy purposes. Although he didn’t go bonkers against Cincinnati, he still racked up 104 total yards, five catches, and a touchdown plunge. That plays.

Missed opportunities for Bengals

Cincinnati’s ugly loss had two stunning components. The defense was a mess for most of the first half, and Mixon surprisingly went nowhere (19-54-1) against the Chargers' leaky run defense. Mixon didn’t get work in the pass game and lost a fumble; at least he posted a second-half rushing touchdown like Ekeler, applying deodorant to a less-than-stellar afternoon.

Burrow also took a sad song and made it better, tacking on a touchdown run to a so-so day throwing the ball (24-for-40, 300 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions). Full disclosure, he had Ja’Marr Chase open for a long touchdown in the first half and Chase flat-out dropped the ball.

Chase is a generational talent, and you have to live with the occasional drop; there’s never been any kind of study that suggests drops are sticky, year-over-year. He’s the type of asset you hold onto in a dynasty league, both hands. If someone makes you a Chase offer and it’s not an obvious yes, you say no. He wasn’t at his best Sunday (5-52-0, eight targets), but there’s no takeaway from that.

While Chase is the alpha in the Cincinnati passing game, Tee Higgins is a dynamic running mate. He secured a terrific 29-yard touchdown catch, looking like a power forward on the leaping leverage play, and racked up a juicy 9-138-1 line on 14 targets. If the Bengals can keep this offense healthy — and Burrow still takes too many hits at times — this could easily be a Top-5 passing offense for the next few seasons.

What's next for Bengals, Chargers?

If the schedule matters to you, the Chargers have the better upcoming draw. LAC plays the Giants, Chiefs, and Texans the next three weeks, while the Bengals face the 49ers, Broncos, and Ravens. Advantage, Chargers.

But when you hash it all together, these are two exciting, explosive teams, even if there are occasional growing pains. We’ll be starting plenty of these players, proactively, in the fantasy playoffs.

