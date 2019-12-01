Week 13 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Eagles at Dolphins

Eagles: RB Jordan Howard, QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, G Nate Herbig, DE Shareef Miller, OL Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall

Dolphins: S Steven Parker, CB Ken Crawley, DT Gerald Willis, OL Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, OL Keaton Sutherland, LB Trent Harris

49ers at Ravens

49ers: DE Dee Ford, WR Dante Pettis, QB C.J. Beathard, K Chase McLaughlin, RB Matt Breida, T Joe Staley, TE Levine Toilolo

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, S Bennett Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler

Washington at Panthers

Washington: LB Ryan Kerrigan, WR Paul Richardson, QB Colt McCoy, RB Wendell Smallwood, OL Ross Pierschbacher, CB Aaron Colvin, S Jeremy Reaves

Panthers: DE Wes Horton, OL Brad Lundblade, LB Marquis Haynes, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Corn Elder, T Greg Little

Jets at Bengals

Jets: T Chuma Edoga, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Nate Hairston, DB Blake Countess, CB Kyron Brown, RB Josh Adams

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, TE Drew Sample, TE Cethan Carter, OL John Jerry, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel

Titans at Colts

Titans: CB LeShaun Sims, WR Tajae Sharpe, OL Kevin Pamphile, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert, LB Derick Roberson

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton, RB Marlon Mack, WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Trevon Coley, QB Chad Kelly, CB Quincy Wilson

Buccaneers at Jaguars

Buccaneers: WR Scott Miller, LB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, LB Kahzin Daniels, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett, G Aaron Stinnie

Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, TE Seth DeValve, S Ronnie Harrison, QB Josh Dobbs, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell

Packers at Giants

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, S Will Redmond, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, OL Adam Pankey, T Yosh Nijman

Giants: TE Evan Engram, WR Golden Tate, S Jabrill Peppers, TE Rhett Ellison, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, QB Alex Tanney

Browns at Steelers

Browns: S Eric Murray, T Greg Robinson, DE Chris Smith, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Damarious Randall, OL Drew Forbes, WR Taywan Taylor.

Steelers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, QB Paxton Lynch, CB Artie Burns, RB James Conner, LB Tuzar Skipper, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry