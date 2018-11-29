Week 13 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Kenny Golladay set to take off?
Week 13 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose for their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.
[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]
Four out of our six experts expect the apparent heir to Megatron in Detroit, Kenny Golladay, to have a great Week 13. They also like the outlook of Aaron Jones as well:
Week 12 Results:
Our experts put their Week 12 lineups to the test and Dalton (@daltondeldon) was victorious! His winning score of 139.78 was paced by Saquon Barkley and Jameis Winston. Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) followed in second place with 133.92 points, thanks to a little help from Andrew Luck. Brad (@YahooNoise) – 128.64, Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 128.08, Matt (@MattHarmon_BYB) – 117.88, and Andy (@Andybehrens) – 112.42, followed in places 3-through-6 respectively.
You can look back at their Week 12 optimal DFS lineups here.
More From Yahoo Fantasy Sports
• Rankings: Position-by-Position
• Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast
• Week 13 Sleepers: Unleash the Dak-Attack