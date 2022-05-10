Week 13 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

Tennessee North Carolina State Ball State Delaware State

Statesboro Regional

Georgia Southern Georgia Georgia Tech Charleston

College Station Regional

Texas A&M Texas Tech Coastal Carolina Army

Auburn Regional

Auburn Florida State Wofford Alabama State

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas Stanford Clemson Fairfield

Baton Rouge Regional

LSU Arizona Louisiana McNeese State

Austin Regional

Texas UCLA Alabama Central Connecticut State

Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State Oregon Grand Canyon Columbia

Coral Gables Regional

Miami Florida East Carolina Maine

Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Miss Wake Forest Ole Miss Campbell

Blacksburg Regional

Virginia Tech Maryland West Virginia Davidson

Charlottesville Regional

Virginia Vanderbilt Connecticut Wright State

Louisville Regional

Louisville Oklahoma Evansville Eastern Kentucky

South Bend Regional

Notre Dame San Diego Rutgers North Dakota State

Dallas Regional

Dallas Baptist TCU North Carolina Southeast Missouri

Corvallis Regional

Oregon State Gonzaga UC Santa Barbara UNLV

