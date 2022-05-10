Week 13 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.
NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.
The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.
Knoxville Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
North Carolina State
Ball State
Delaware State
Statesboro Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia Southern
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Charleston
College Station Regional
AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Coastal Carolina
Army
Auburn Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Auburn
Florida State
Wofford
Alabama State
Fayetteville Regional
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Stanford
Clemson
Fairfield
Baton Rouge Regional
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
LSU
Arizona
Louisiana
McNeese State
Austin Regional
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Texas
UCLA
Alabama
Central Connecticut State
Stillwater Regional
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Grand Canyon
Columbia
Coral Gables Regional
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Miami
Florida
East Carolina
Maine
Hattiesburg Regional
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton
Southern Miss
Wake Forest
Ole Miss
Campbell
Blacksburg Regional
Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Virginia Tech
Maryland
West Virginia
Davidson
Charlottesville Regional
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia
Vanderbilt
Connecticut
Wright State
Louisville Regional
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Louisville
Oklahoma
Evansville
Eastern Kentucky
South Bend Regional
AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Notre Dame
San Diego
Rutgers
North Dakota State
Dallas Regional
AP Photo/Brandon Wade
Dallas Baptist
TCU
North Carolina
Southeast Missouri
Corvallis Regional
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Oregon State
Gonzaga
UC Santa Barbara
UNLV
