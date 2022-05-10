Week 13 college baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  1. Tennessee

  2. North Carolina State

  3. Ball State

  4. Delaware State

Statesboro Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  1. Georgia Southern

  2. Georgia

  3. Georgia Tech

  4. Charleston

College Station Regional

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

  1. Texas A&M

  2. Texas Tech

  3. Coastal Carolina

  4. Army

Auburn Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  1. Auburn

  2. Florida State

  3. Wofford

  4. Alabama State

Fayetteville Regional

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Arkansas

  2. Stanford

  3. Clemson

  4. Fairfield

Baton Rouge Regional

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

  1. LSU

  2. Arizona

  3. Louisiana

  4. McNeese State

Austin Regional

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

  1. Texas

  2. UCLA

  3. Alabama

  4. Central Connecticut State

Stillwater Regional

Syndication: The Oklahoman

  1. Oklahoma State

  2. Oregon

  3. Grand Canyon

  4. Columbia

Coral Gables Regional

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Miami

  2. Florida

  3. East Carolina

  4. Maine

Hattiesburg Regional

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

  1. Southern Miss

  2. Wake Forest

  3. Ole Miss

  4. Campbell

Blacksburg Regional

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

  1. Virginia Tech

  2. Maryland

  3. West Virginia

  4. Davidson

Charlottesville Regional

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Virginia

  2. Vanderbilt

  3. Connecticut

  4. Wright State

Louisville Regional

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

  1. Louisville

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Evansville

  4. Eastern Kentucky

South Bend Regional

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

  1. Notre Dame

  2. San Diego

  3. Rutgers

  4. North Dakota State

Dallas Regional

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

  1. Dallas Baptist

  2. TCU

  3. North Carolina

  4. Southeast Missouri

Corvallis Regional

Syndication: Statesman Journal

  1. Oregon State

  2. Gonzaga

  3. UC Santa Barbara

  4. UNLV

