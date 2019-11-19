Week 13 CFF Deep & Dynasty League Waiver Wire

College Fantasy Football playoff season is finally upon us! There were a few injuries last weekend that will certainly affect CFF owners. Here are some seasonal and dynasty players to consider.

12 Team Leagues

QB - Mac Jones - Alabama - Sophomore - 4%

If you're reading this CFF column then you've obviously already seen the heartbreaking Tua Tagovailoa season-ending hip injury. Mac Jones will step in to navigate the Crimson Tide offense that is averaging 510 yards of total offense and 48 PPG thus far. Jones started Alabama's October 26th 48-7 victory over a pathetic Arkansas team and completed 18-of-22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns with a 150.8 passer rating. He's a blue-chip recruit that has been groomed to eventually succeed Tua when he leaves for the draft or if he is possibly affected by this hip injury even if he decides to stay next year. Jones has an absolutely ridiculous WR corps to throw to and Alabama plays Western Carolina this week as a pre-Iron Bowl tune-up. Jones will play well into the game in order to get him reps, which should result in a big CFF day for the "Mac Daddy". He is an absolute must-have in seasonal and dynasty formats.

RB - Chase Jasmine - SDSU - Junior - 2%

Juwan Washington did not play in SDSU's 17-7 victory over Fresno State last Friday, so primary rushing duties were left to Chase Jasmine who rushed 15 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while also catching six passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in the air. For PPR purposes, Jasmine will be a weekly play should Washington be forced to miss additional time for the Aztecs. SDSU travels to play Hawaii this Saturday in what will be an auto-start should he get the start and finishes off with BYU at home. Jasmine is a solid pickup for this year and a phenomenal hold and stash for next season since Washington is a Senior.

RB - DeShawn Collins - Cal - Junior - 0%

When Cal RB Chris Brown exited their game against USC early in the game, it was Collins who was called upon to handle the bulk of ground work for the Bears. Collins rushed 15 times for 103 yards and scored the only two touchdowns of the game for Cal's offense. Now Cal is no offensive superpower as they are averaging a mere 304 yards of offense and 19 PPG on the year. However HC Justin Wilcox runs a defense-oriented system where ball control is essential, giving Collins ample opportunity to produce shouLD Brown miss any additional time. Their last two games are enticing matchups @Stanford and @UCLA in which Collins could be a significant CFF contributor if he is the primary back.

WR - Obi Obialo - Marshall - Senior - 6%

Obialo was a trendy CFF sleeper entering this season on the heels of a 42 catch, 505 yard, four touchdown showing in 2018 for Marshall. He was expected to be the focal point of HC Doc Holliday's passing offense before a foot injury derailed the beginning of this season causing him to miss the first nine games to preserve his redshirt before returning last week. And what a return he made, catching eight passes for 146 yards as Marshall bludgeoned a quality Louisiana Tech team 31-10. Marshall plays @Charlotte this weekend and hosts FIU Week 14 in the CFF Championship game for most leagues. Plus even though he's listed as a senior, Obialo will have the option of returning next season for Dynasty purposes due to the new redshirt rules.

WR - Shocky Jacques-Louis - Pitt - Sophomore - 0%

The "Shock Jock" nickname is there for the taking for Mr. Jacques-Louis should he continue his ascendance in OC Mark Whipple's quick-pass oriented offense that churns out receptions for wide receivers in PPR formats. Jacques-Louis was thrust into a starting role when Maurice Ffrench missed the game and responded with four receptions, 104 yards and a touchdown in Pitt's 34-27 win over UNC. Ffrench is a senior and will depart after the season is over, so his starting spot is available and Jacques-Louis should the inside track for it. Pitt plays @Virginia Tech this week and Boston College in Week 14 so he has two above-average matchups to exploit for CFF playoffs should Ffrench miss additional time.

20 Team Leagues

QB - Davis Mills - Stanford - Junior - 2%

Mills had the best statistical game of his career, throwing for 504 yards and three touchdowns this weekend in a 49-22 loss to Wazzou. K.J. Costello is a senior and has been injured multiple times this season allowing Mills to get plenty of experience before taking over full-time next season. Stanford hasn't been dominant offensively by any means, averaging only 367 yards and 21.6 PPG on the year. However OL and QB injuries have destabilized the entire offense and it's reasonable to expect the experience gained by the underclassmen this season on the OL will payoff in 2020. Mills is a low-risk Dynasty flyer for owners looking to add a potential QB contributor next season.

RB - Khalan Laborn - Florida State - Sophomore - 8%

The highly-touted sophomore backup to RB Cam Akers, Laborn got the start Saturday against Alabama State when Akers sat out with a hand injury. He rushed 12 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns against the inferior FCS opponent and has looked the part of FSU's next bell cow running back in 2020. Obviously there is risk with investing in a program that doesn't have a permanent head coach since you don't know what kind of offensive approach the new coaching staff will employ. Regardless, Laborn is a legitimate talent that should be picked up in any 20-team CFF league where he is available. Clearly he was "Laborn" to run.

RB - Jarveon Howard - Syracuse - Sophomore - 1%

It's been a tumultuous season for the Orange as they transitioned from the Eric Dungy era to new QB Tommy DeVito, who has had pronounced issues acclimating to his new role. HC Dino Babers took stock of the situation and smartly transitioned to a more run based offense. For example Syracuse rushed for 286 yards while throwing for only 109 in last Saturday's 49-6 victory over Duke. The main contributor to the Syracuse running game has been senior RB Moe Neal who will be graduating after this season. Howard rushed nine times for 115 yards and one touchdown against Duke last Saturday and is an excellent pickup in Dynasty leagues for next season since the 2020 starting RB job is his for the taking.

WR - Ty Fryfogle - Indiana - Junior - 0%

Indiana has been one of the success stories of 2019, as the Hoosiers have already won seven games and this weekend kept pace with 9th ranked Penn State right up until the end of their 34-27 loss to the Nittany Lions. Aided by an injury to WR Whop Philyor, Fryfogle had his best game of the season against PSU by catching five passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. Philyor took a vicious hit to the head and could certainly miss the next game or two, opening the door for Fryfogle to get more looks. Fellow WR's Donovan Hale and Nick Westbrook are graduating, so there is potential for Fryfogle to take on a bigger role in the Indiana offense in 2020. Indiana hosts Michigan this weekend before finishing up against in-state rival Purdue on the road in Week 14.

WR - Calvin Austin - Memphis - Sophomore - 0%

With starting senior wide receivers Antonio Gibson and junior Damonte Coxie handling a large share of targets from junior QB Brady White, Austin has worked primarily as a deep threat option averaging 21.6 YPC on 12 receptions for 259 yards and four touchdowns this season. Austin has really come on the past 4 weeks, as he has scored four touchdowns in that span while establishing himself as the likely WR1 or WR2 next season for the Tigers after Gibson graduates. Memphis has one of the most potent offenses in the country, averaging 481 yards and 41.5 points per game. Brady White returns and will be looking for a new starting WR to throw to. Calvin Austin is my pick to lead Memphis in receiving next season, whether Coxie is there or not, and should be picked up in all keeper leagues if available.