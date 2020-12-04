Week 13 CFB/DFS Bargain Report

I've collated some of my favorite Draft Kings CFB DFS Bargains along with the Rotoworld DFS Optimizer projections.

Quarterbacks

Jeff Sims @ NC State - $7,300 = 11th - Projected Points =20.5 - PPT = 2.81

The sensational true freshman possesses a dual-threat skill set that is tailor made for DFS scoring formats. However the weekly variance in his production means you have to be selective when electing to deploy the fledgling freshman’s natural gifts.

Against Duke last week, Sims threw three touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards in a 30.6 point performance. He also offered above-average games against Louisville (30.4 points), UCF (25.0 points) and BC (23.5 points). Conversely, two games prior versus Notre Dame he only rushed for two yards with zero touchdowns while throwing for 150 yards and posting only 5.2 points. The results were similar against Clemson, as he understandably struggled his way to 1.9 points.

This week he faces a NC State team that is allowing 31.4 PPG, which ranks 48th in the nation. They do an excellent job at getting pressure, averaging three sacks per game which ranks 17th overall. However the Wolfpack defense pales in comparison to the elite units of Clemson and ND. With Sims ranking 11th in salary for this week’s Draft Kings Saturday main slate, his upside is going to be tough to leave on the sideline given his tantalizing upside.

Jarret Doege @ Iowa State - $6,200 = 20th - Projected Points = 20.1 - PPT = 3.24

Though RB Leddie Brown gets a lot of publicity as an elite Big 12 tailback, West Virginia is actually more slanted to the pass than people realize. They averaged the 14th most passes per game and 11th most completions, in addition to 292 passing YPG which ranks 30th in the nation. HC Neal Brown likes to push the pace, as they rank ninth in plays per game with a 77.9 average and 13th in time of possession by holding the ball for 33:37 of game time.

They face an Iowa State defense that is also adept at controlling the clock behind an efficient quarterback and punishing ground game. ISU ranks 26th in TOP with an average of 32:13. A solid 23 PPG allowed is indicative of a solid defense that ranks 40th in sacks with 2.4 per game. However Iowa State’s defense has also shown vulnerabilities, allowing 30+ points to Louisiana, TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Story continues

While Iowa State isn’t an optimal matchup, West Virginia's offense has proven to be a formidable outfit that can impose their will and play fast. Considering Doege is only ranked as the 20th most expensive quarterback option, he is an excellent cheap, high-floor option that will allow you to allocate more of you budget toward skill positions.

Top Projected Scorers:

Brennan Armstrong - $8,200- 28 Points

Kyle Trask - $9,600 - 25.4 Points

Ian Book - $9,300 - 23.2 Points

Sam Ehlinger - $9,100 - 23 Points

Justin Fields - $10,000 - 22.9

Running Back

Shane Simpson vs. BC - $3,700 = 48th - Projected Points = 8.6 - PPT = 2.32

The return of Ronnie Walker Jr. muddles a Virginia backfield that had relied on a steady diet of Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson, with the latter seeing a noticeable boost in production over the past three games. The Cavaliers play fast, averaging 76 plays per game which is good for 19th in the nation while racking up 430 YPG. Their 1.5 rushing touchdowns on average is on the low side and QB Brennan Armstrong is a TD vulture.

However Simpson has gained the trust of HC Bronco Mendenhall and siphoned many of the carries Taulapapa had commanded early in the year. He is the receiving back of choice, catching at least one pass in every game this season, including a 71-yard touchdown in a 21.1 point performance three games back against UNC. Two games ago he carried a season-high 12 times for 50 yards against Louisville. Then he scored two touchdowns and posted 17.1 points last week against Abilene Christian. For their part, BC is allowing 27 PPG and could be without star quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, limiting their offensive efficiency.

At a thrifty $3,700 and in a game that should be competitive, Simpson is a logical wildcard option considering he has eclipsed 17 points in two of his last three games.

Ricky Person JR. vs. GT - $4,300 = 39th - Projected Points = 11.4 - PPT =2.65

Jordan Mason @ NC State - $4,200 = 40th - Projected Points = 10.7 - PPT = 2.55

The Optimizer loves the DFS potential of this GT @ NC State game, as each defense is pretty generous when it comes to their points allowed. Georgia Tech is allowing 39 PPG, the 10th most in the nation, while NC State is rather giving as well with a 31.4 PPG average.

While Mason had missed several games due to injury, he returned last week against Duke and assumed the bell cow role in Jaymyr Gibbs’ absence, rushing 21 times for 105 yards. Georgia Tech is a run-heavy squad, averaging just under 200 YPG. His $4,200 price tag is a great value considering the heavy rushing volume he is likely to have heaped upon him. Check on Jaymyr Gibbs' playing status before going to crazy on Mason though.

Ricky Person Jr. has consistently logged at least 12 carries per game while splitting time with “Bam” Knight. While his rushing touchdowns have lagged, he has been consistently useful, posting double-digits in six games this season. He’s also heavily used in the passing game, catching 12 passes over his last six contests. This week he faces one of the worst Power Five defenses in the country and if he manages to punch in a score, he will easily surpass the 15 point mark with 20+ point upside for only $4,300. Ricky is a very talented "person"...Junior.

Trey Sermon @ MSU - $3,500 = 52nd - Projected Points = 7.7 - PPT = 2.20

Master Teague has taken hold of the Ohio State running back room, but Oklahoma transfer Sermon has received a consistent 11 carry workload that he has converted into an average of 58 YPG, while also catching at least one pass per game. However the well-built tailback has yet to reach the end zone in his Buckeyes career.

Ohio State is a 24-point favorite against a wildly inconsistent Michigan State team that is rebuilding following the departure of their longtime HC Mark Dantonio. The Spartans' defense is allowing 31 PPG, while OSU is cashing in 2.5 rushing touchdowns per game along with elite marks of 5.18 YPC and 45.3 PPG. The law of averages has to take hold at some point. At a rock-bottom $3,500 price tag, i’m willing to take the plunge and bet on Sermon reaching the end zone for the first time this season.

Top Projected Scorers:

Tyler Goodson @ Illinois - $7,400 - 17.4

Kyren Williams vs. Syracuse - $9,200 - 16.5

Zander Horvath vs. Nebraska - $8,400 - 16.4

Austin Jones @ Washington - $7,100 - 16.3

Eric Gray vs. Florida - $7,300 - 15

Wide Receiver

Jayden Reed vs. Ohio State - $4,300 = 53rd - Projected Points = 15.9 - PPT = 3.70

Reed has the honor of being the Optimizer’s favorite WR to target this week, as his 3.70 PPT estimate would amount to an elite return on investment. Ohio State is extremely stout against the run, allowing less than 100-YPG to opposing offenses. However they’ve been breaking in a new pair of corners leading to their defense being victimized by multiple wideouts, as Ty Fryfogle and Jahan Dotson can attest. Michigan State has been slanted toward the pass, averaging 249 passing yards per game with Rocky Lombardi having posted two 300+ yard performances.

Reed exploded for a 36-point performance against Rutgers back on 10/24, then faded into the background for their next two games. However he has bounced back in his last two contests registering 13.3 points against Indiana and 11.6 points against a tough Northwestern defense last week. With Michigan State likely to be trailing most of the game, one of the talented MSU wideouts is going to post a 15-point week. At $4,300, the Western Michigan transfer Reed is a great boom-or-bust selection for short money.

Zay Flowers @ UVA - $5,200 = 29th - Projected Points = 15.4 - PPT = 2.96

Zay has established himself as one of the most dynamic wideouts in all of CFB with the potential to explode on any given week. However in addition to his high-end upside, he’s been remarkably consistent, posting at least 11.0 DFS points in nine-of-ten games this season. In fact over his last four games he has posted at least 15.7 points in three of them.

Given his relentless production it’s puzzling that Flowers’ salary is so low this week. Especially against a UVA team that likes to push a quick tempo and is allowing 29 PPG. For me, Flowers is an absolute must-have so long as blue-chip QB Phil Jurkovec is in the lineup. Even so, you’d have to think OC Frank Cignetti Jr. would prioritize getting his top playmaker involved as often as possible should “The Jurk” not be able to take the field. He’s an incredible value at $5,200, no matter who is taking the snaps under center.

Justin Shorter @ Tennessee - $3,800 = 73rd - Projected Points = 10.6 - PPT = 2.79

Talk about two teams going in polar opposite directions, as Florida’s offense ranks in the top-ten percentile in several offensive performance metrics, while Tennessee ranks near the very bottom. The Gators are first in passing touchdowns per game, third in passing yards, ninth in yards per play and tenth in PPG. Kyle Trask is operating HC Dan Mullen’s lethal offense at a very high level against exclusively SEC competition.

Conversely, Tennessee ranks 105th in yards per play, 108th in yards, 103rd in passing yards and 102nd in time of possession. I could rattle off examples of their offensive futility until Christmas, but you get the point. Defensively they have been only marginally better, but they are still allowing 31.3 PPG while ranking 94th in passes defended and 103rd in interceptions per game. Not exactly the metrics you’re looking for out of a defensive minded HC in Jeremy Pruitt.

For his part, Shorter has hit pay-dirt in three of his last five games. He also chipped in with five passes for 94 yards in one of the only games he didn’t score a TD. Though the return of Kyle Pitts suppressed his production last week, a tasty matchup against a listless Tennessee squad that could be on the verge of quitting on their coach is good enough for me to pay the $3,800 bargain basement price tag on the talented wideout.

Top Projected Scorers:

Garrett Wilson @ Michigan State - $8,800 - 18.5

Ty Fryfogle @ Wisconsin - $6,500 - 16.8

Javon McKinley vs. Syracuse - $6,000 - 16

Jayden Reed vs. Ohio State - $4,300 - 15.9

Zay Flowers @ Virginia - $5,200 - 15.4