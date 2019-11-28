Week 13 bold fantasy football predictions: Jets will spark playoff berths

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. With the final push for the playoffs here, our group of experts think the Jets can help you get to fantasy’s second season. Now, on to the Week 13 predictions!

Sam Darnold does it again, finishes as a top-five fantasy QB

Darnold has been plenty useful since the calendar flipped to November, producing 10 touchdowns (8 pass, 2 rush) and only two picks in four games. When you give him a favorable matchup, he can go to work. This week, Darnold gets yet another user-friendly defense, as the Jets travel to Cincy. The Bengals rank dead-last in yards per attempt allowed (9.0) and they’ve given up the seventh most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. There’s no reason to think Darnold won’t continue to feast. - Andy Behrens

Seattle split favors Rashaad Penny; rusher finds end zone once again

Secreting margarine from his hands, Chris Carson and his fumble proneness have become a problem. With four miscues in his past three games, puppy dogs and ice cream Pete Carroll could lean on Penny more starting this week against Minnesota. Explosive in the open field and tough between the tackles in his own right (3.36 YAC/att), the sophomore is in an ideal position to seize at least 50 percent of the workload. His opponent, Minnesota, are no turkeys against the run, evidenced by its top-seven standing in fewest fantasy points allowed to RBs. But given Penny's hot hand, he's a strong candidate to record at least 60-70 yards with a score. - Brad Evans

Jack Doyle’s end zone trust fall

There’s nothing special about Jack Doyle the athlete. He’s mostly a catch-and-fall guy, and don’t look for him at the Pro Bowl. But with Eric Ebron out for the year and the Indy wideouts a banged up and disappointing lot, Doyle’s touchdown chances become interesting. And the Colts won’t have Marlon Mack this week, either.

Maybe you’re like me, struggling without Austin Hooper. Maybe you just lost Ebron, or you’re playing tight-end lotto on a weekly basis. Doyle looks set to spike this week against a Titans back seven that is credible, but no shutdown unit. Heck, you can still add Doyle in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues, last I checked. Maybe he’ll be Popeye Doyle after all. - Scott Pianowski

Jared Goff rebounds and finishes as a top-five QB

Goff has a 0:5 TD:INT ratio over the last three games and plays on the road Sunday, so it’s understandable his consensus rank is the QB17 this week with few fantasy owners rushing to start him. And while no doubt Goff could prove a big problem for the Rams’ future, it’s worth noting his recent stretch has come against an extremely tough schedule (all three defenses rank top-seven in pass defense DVOA). This week he gets an Arizona D that’s ceded the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season along with NFL-highs in TD passes (29) and Passer Rating (113.0). This game also features the top-two teams in pace, and Goff’s WR corps is finally back to full strength (Tyler Higbee is a sleeper against the TE-friendly Cardinals if Gerald Everett is out). Even during a disastrous campaign, Goff is fourth in the NFL in passing yards this season. He bounces back with a big performance in a shootout in the desert in Week 13. - Dalton Del Don

Robby Anderson posts three spikes in as many weeks

While he’s not a short-yardage ball hog like Jamison Crowder or Le’Veon Bell, Anderson is a field stretcher with a definite nose for the end zone. It’s no coincidence that his involvement over the past two weeks has resulted in big wins for the Jets as well as two of Sam Darnold’s best statistical efforts. Converting a total of three red zone looks into two touchdowns over his last pair of contests, Anderson’s target total has begun to climb.

In Week 13 he draws a favorable matchup at Cincinnati, as the Bengals are allowing an average of 13.6 yards per reception. Additionally with Andy Dalton back under center for Ciny, there figures to be more back-and-forth. Clearly, Vegas agrees as the over/under on the game has already increased by 1.5 points (currently at 41 per betMGM). This should provide Anderson with a boost in play-making opportunities… and another TD. Flex him in all your YOLO necessary leagues. - Liz Loza

Sony Michel finishes as an RB1

Count me among those who believe that Isaiah Wynn was a big factor in Sony Michel running for 4.3 yards per carry last week, his third-best mark of the year. We saw last week that when the offensive line is close to full strength, the Patriots can run the ball. Tom Brady himself said this needs to be a team that plays complementary football with how well their defense is playing. It only makes more sense considering the state of their pass-catching weapons. With New England’s defense keeping the NFL’s top-ranked offense (by Football Outsiders) in check last week, they were able to put the ball in Michel’s belly 20 times. His fourth game with 20-plus carries this year.

Even with a matchup against Deshaun Watson, the script should be right to keep the run game rolling. That’s what this defense affords you. On the other side, the Texans run defense is pacing to match their hideous aerial stop unit. In addition to workhorse Thursday performance to journeyman Jonathan Williams, they’ve allowed 431 yards on the ground in just the last two weeks. - Matt Harmon

