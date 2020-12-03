Week 13 Betting Preview: Herbert vs. Belicheck and NFC East odds

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things betting in Week 13 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Scott & Dalton handicap all Week 13 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets.

How many points will be scored when two 8-3 teams square off in the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans (O/V: 54.5)? Will the Denver Broncos find a way to cover (+14) against the Kansas City Chiefs? Will Taysom Hill and the Saints (-3) conquer the Atlanta Falcons yet again? Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Dalton and Scott discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 13.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

Dalton and Scott also offer up some DFS value plays and names to fade for Week 13.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Follow Scott: @scott_pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts