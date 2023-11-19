Week 13 AP Poll keeps Crimson Tide on the outside looking in

With only one week left in the regular season, the mad dash for the post-season is in full effect. As things currently stand, the Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in, but ultimately they control their own destiny. If Alabama can go on the road and beat Auburn in Jordan-Hare and then beat Georgia in Atlanta in the SEC championship game I don’t see a way in which the committee leaves the Tide out.

Alabama ran wild over Chattanooga this weekend en route to a 66-10 victory to close out play in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2023 season. We didn’t learn a lot about the team this weekend facing little resistance, but I think the team as a whole is in a much better place than any of us ever thought they could be after the USF game. If Jalen Milroe had played better against UT or had the chance to stat pad against USF I think he would be the leading Heisman candidate.

There was very little movement in the Week 13 AP Poll as No. 10 Oregon State was the only top ten team to lose as they came up short against No. 5 Washington. Ohio State jumped Michigan for the No. 2 spot and Washington jumped Florida State for No. 4, but that was all of the movement on the day. The Crimson Tide still stand at No. 8.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire