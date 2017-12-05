Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Jeremy Maclin (5, 9, 0, 5, 5, 8), Benjamin Watson (4, 10, 0, 1, 3, 5), Mike Wallace (0, 7, 0, 4, 11, 8), Javorius Allen (3, 8, 0, 1, 1, 1), Alex Collins (2, 1, 0, 7, 2, 2), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 6, 4, 2)





Carries: Alex Collins (18, 13, 0, 20, 16, 15), Javorius Allen (17, 7, 0, 3, 5, 7), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 3)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Mike Wallace (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (4, 1, 0, 1, 1, 3), Alex Collins (1, 3, 0, 3, 2, 4), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (4-62-0, 4-45-1, 0, 3-56-0, 3-43-0, 2-10-0), Jimmy Smith (2-12-0, 2-6-0, 0, 3-47-0, 5-108-0, 1-31-0), Lardarius Webb (4-28-0, 0, 0, 1-7-0, 2-10-0, 2-38-0), Marlon Humphrey (5-49-0, 0, 0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-116-0), Maurice Canady (0, 1-11-1, 0, 0, 2-3-0, 3-17-0)

Observations: Alex Collins continue to capitalize in this offense after taking his 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 17.2 touches per game over the last six weeks, which ranks 14th among runnings backs during that span. That said, he’s been dealing with migraines that apparently the Ravens are concerned about. They head to Pittsburgh in Week 14.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (5, 7, 0, 7, 10, 7), LeSean McCoy (7, 1, 5, 1, 4, 5), Charles Clay (0, 0, 3, 4, 4, 3), Deonte Thompson (1, 10, 4, 8, 2, 8), Jordan Matthews (4, 8, 2, 0, 3, 3), Mike Tolbert (1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 6, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (27, 12, 8, 13, 22, 15), Mike Tolbert (4, 4, 2, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (3, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Zay Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 3), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jordan Matthews (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (4, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (0, 0, 0, 9-98-1, 6-28-0, 1-8-0), Lafayette Pitts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-13-0), Leonard Johnson (5-35-0, 0, 4-49-0, 2-24-1, 7-80-1, 1-5-0), Shareece Wright (4-69-0, 1-13-0, 4-33-0, 0, 0, 0), Tre'Davious White (3-26-0, 3-37-1, 2-35-0, 2-19-0, 2-19-0, 2-34-0)

Observations: The Bills forced just three points against the Patriots. LeSean McCoy led them with 33 percent of their offensive looks, seeing 15 carries and five targets. Without Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones saw seven targets. Jones is averaging 7.5 targets per game over their last six games. Benjamin is considered day-to-day, leaving Jones as the possible No. 1 WR for the Bills against the Colts next week. It’s also worth noting that Tyrod Taylor is considered day-to-day with a patellar tendon contusion.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 2, 7, 9, 8, 16), Brandon LaFell (5, 2, 10, 5, 6, 7), Tyler Kroft (6, 2, 6, 3, 4, 2), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 6, 2, 1, 3), Joe Mixon (3, 4, 3, 2, 3, 1), John Ross (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (11, 13, 9, 20, 23, 7), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 2, 3, 3, 13)





RZ Targets: A.J. Green (3, 0, 0, 1, 1, 5), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 2, 1, 2, 7, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (2-29-0, 4-36-1, 1-8-0, 0, 1-8-0, 1-20-0), Darqueze Dennard (7-48-0, 2-22-0, 4-42-1, 4-39-0, 0, 1-5-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (2-19-0, 6-93-0, 5-49-0, 4-59-1, 4-65-0, 7-76-1), Josh Shaw (0, 0, 0, 3-38-0, 0, 0), William Jackson (0, 1-1-0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-5-0)

Observations: A.J. Green was peppered with 16 targets (44 percent target share) on Monday night and turned in a 7-77-2 line. Green is now the WR3 in PPR leagues, behind Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins. Joe Mixon left the game with a concussion and Giovani Bernard handled 13 carries. The only other active running back on the roster Monday night was Brian Hill. We’ll know more about Mixon’s status later in the week if they activate another running back.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 0, 6, 6, 5, 4), David Njoku (7, 0, 6, 1, 4, 6), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 11, 8, 4), Isaiah Crowell (6, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 11)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (11, 0, 16, 11, 16, 10), Duke Johnson (6, 0, 10, 2, 6, 7)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 4, 0, 6, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (3-49-0, 0, 3-16-0, 0, 1-18-0, 2-10-0), Jamar Taylor (6-41-0, 0, 3-77-0, 3-41-0, 0, 3-63-0), Jason McCourty (0, 0, 2-7-0, 0, 6-75-0, 6-83-1), Mike Jordan (3-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: "Josh Gordon week" was about as great as you could’ve hoped when his quarterback can barely complete 55 percent of his passes and he’s up against one of the best secondaries in the league. Gordon led the Browns with 11 targets (34 percent target share). Per numberFire’s JJ Zachariason, only Odell Beckham was the only receiver to gain more than 85 yards receiving against the Chargers this season. It’s amazing that he was able to hit 85 yards after not playing a snap for three years. Gordon and the Browns have a mouth-watering matchup against the Packers in Week 14.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (9, 12, 8, 9, 8, 10), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 5, 11, 8, 6, 7), C.J. Anderson (1, 1, 1, 3, 0, 7), Devontae Booker (3, 3, 1, 6, 2, 1), Jamaal Charles (1, 4, 1, 0, 3, 5), Austin Traylor (0, 0, 0, 5, 4, 2)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (15, 9, 10, 13, 5, 15), Jamaal Charles (8, 4, 8, 3, 1, 3), Devontae Booker (6, 6, 8, 14, 6, 2)





RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (0, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (4, 0, 1, 5, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (2-38-0, 4-64-2, 1-25-0, 4-34-0, 0, 0), Bradley Roby (1-19-0, 5-53-0, 3-24-0, 2-47-2, 2-19-0, 2-42-0), Brendan Langley (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-63-1, 0), Chris Harris Jr. (1-5-0, 2-36-0, 2-11-0, 1-3-0, 0, 2-37-0)

Observations: Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas dominated target share with Trevor Siemian back under center, combining for 41 percent of the Broncos’ target share. Sadly they each caught only two passes and failed to top 27 yards receiving. Devontae Booker’s snaps have decreased every week since Week 11; 59% < 44% < 15%. It’s hard to feel confident about any of these running backs on an abysmal offense.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (11, 16, 14, 9, 10, 14), Bruce Ellington (4, 8, 8, 7, 8, 2), Stephen Anderson (2, 6, 3, 3, 0, 12), Lamar Miller (3, 4, 1, 5, 3, 4), Will Fuller (8, 8, 3, 0, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 3, 6, 4), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 6, 2, 8, 3), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Carries: Lamar Miller (21, 10, 11, 22, 17, 15), Alfred Blue (5, 0, 4, 0, 8, 4), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 3, 2, 1, 0, 3), Stephen Anderson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 4), Bruce Ellington (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0), Lamar Miller (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Will Fuller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (3, 0, 2, 2, 1, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (3-16-0, 2-62-1, 5-138-1, 4-37-1, 2-26-0, 3-12-0), Kareem Jackson (5-109-0, 3-27-0, 8-88-1, 8-71-0, 2-10-0, 2-33-0), Kevin Johnson (6-90-1, 3-33-0, 1--2-0, 2-48-2, 3-8-0, 3-49-1), Marcus Williams (3-46-0, 0, 2-24-1, 0, 1-22-0, 1--1-0)





Observations: Tom Savage took over for the Texans in Week 9, and since then DeAndre Hopkins’ 12.6 targets per game leads the league. During that span, he has six or more receptions four of those five games, while topping 75 in each of them.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (14, 9, 5, 0, 8, 5), T.Y. Hilton (7, 9, 4, 0, 5, 6), Donte Moncrief (1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 8), Frank Gore (4, 4, 1, 0, 5, 0), Marlon Mack (5, 0, 4, 0, 2, 2), Chester Rogers (2, 2, 6, 0, 4, 6)





Carries: Frank Gore (16, 17, 17, 0, 17, 13), Marlon Mack (11, 9, 7, 0, 4, 6), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (3, 0, 0, 0, 5, 2), Marlon Mack (2, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: None.





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenny Moore II (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-19-0, 5-80-0), Nate Hairston (0, 4-43-0, 4-43-1, 0, 6-52-0, 5-36-2), Pierre Desir (2-25-1, 6-86-1, 4-81-1, 0, 2-16-0, 3-21-0), Quincy Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-36-0), Rashaan Melvin (0, 1-10-0, 3-57-0, 0, 0, 0), Vontae Davis (3-49-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: As expected, the Colts couldn’t do much on the road in Jacksonville. T.Y. Hilton managed to break free for a long touchdown as he went 3-51-1 on six targets. Their strong in the secondary, but the Jags can be beaten on the ground as they showed on Sunday as Frank Gore and Marlon combined for 107 rushing yards on 19 attempts.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (0, 12, 11, 9, 2, 10), Allen Hurns (0, 4, 9, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 5, 8, 6, 7, 3), Marcedes Lewis (0, 6, 5, 2, 2, 5), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 4, 3, 3, 4), Chris Ivory (0, 4, 2, 0, 0, 1), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 6, 10, 9)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 17, 28, 12, 20), Chris Ivory (0, 20, 1, 6, 1, 4)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 6), Chris Ivory (0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (0, 1-19-0, 1-20-0, 2-16-0, 2-24-0, 6-37-0), Aaron Colvin (0, 1-9-0, 1--2-0, 1-5-0, 1-7-0, 8-52-0), Jalen Ramsey (0, 1-6-0, 5-41-0, 4-46-0, 3-4-0, 3-58-1), Tyler Patmon (0, 0, 1-4-0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Marqise Lee bounced back nicely with a 7-86-1 game on 10 targets after being shadowed by Patrick Peterson in Week 12. Since Dede Westbrook’s Week 11 return, he leads the Jaguars with 8.3 targets game. The Jags take on the Seahawks in Week 14.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (10, 9, 0, 14, 4, 8), Tyreek Hill (6, 4, 0, 7, 11, 9), Kareem Hunt (5, 5, 0, 4, 1, 5), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, 0, 7, 5), Charcandrick West (2, 6, 0, 4, 4, 0)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (22, 9, 0, 18, 11, 9), Tyreek Hill (0, 4, 0, 1, 2, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darrelle Revis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-29-0), Kenneth Acker (5-69-0, 4-52-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcus Peters (1-4-0, 5-103-0, 0, 3-34-0, 5-20-1, 3-23-0), Phillip Gaines (0, 0, 0, 2-45-0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (3-48-0, 5-34-2, 0, 6-75-0, 4-47-0, 6-143-0), Terrance Mitchell (0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 0, 3-55-0)





Observations: Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce throttled the Jets on Sunday. They combined for 51 percent of the Chiefs’ targets. Hill exploded for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Kelce tallied up 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kelce is now the TE1 in PPR leagues and Hill is the WR7. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt saw just nine carries and five targets and had 63 total yards. The Chiefs have a mouth-watering matchup against the Raiders next week.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (5, 0, 7, 13, 14, 14), Melvin Gordon (2, 0, 8, 2, 3, 4), Hunter Henry (2, 0, 2, 5, 5, 9), Tyrell Williams (6, 0, 5, 1, 3, 3), Travis Benjamin (9, 0, 3, 1, 3, 6), Antonio Gates (2, 0, 2, 2, 2, 4), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 5, 2, 3, 3), Mike Williams (2, 0, 2, 8, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (14, 0, 16, 20, 21, 19), Austin Ekeler (2, 0, 10, 6, 6, 4), Branden Oliver (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Andre Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 7), Hunter Henry (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 1, 7, 4, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (1-13-0, 0, 2-19-0, 1-20-0, 3-22-0, 3-76-0), Desmond King (2-12-0, 0, 4-45-0, 1-0-0, 4-36-0, 2-10-0), Michael Davis (0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0), Trevor Williams (2-33-0, 0, 3-62-0, 3-64-0, 4-70-0, 3-60-1)





Observations: Keenan Allen is on an absurd run as he’s seen 13.7 targets per game over the last three games and averaging 33.6 PPR points. Hunter Henry may finally be gaining more momentum as he has five or more targets in his last three games. He had a season-high in targets and receiving yards against the Browns on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (12, 7, 10, 11, 9, 6), Kenny Stills (10, 4, 8, 8, 6, 13), DeVante Parker (0, 8, 9, 9, 3, 4), Julius Thomas (3, 8, 5, 4, 6, 3), Damien Williams (2, 6, 3, 1, 5, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 6, 2, 2, 4, 5)





Carries: Kenyan Drake (6, 9, 7, 7, 9, 23), Damien Williams (0, 7, 9, 10, 8, 0), Senorise Perry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 2), Julius Thomas (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Damien Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 1-20-0), Bobby McCain (1-34-1, 2-5-0, 5-54-0, 1-3-0, 2-23-0, 1-6-0), Cordrea Tankersley (1-27-0, 2-41-0, 3-33-0, 3-54-0, 5-95-0, 0), Xavien Howard (3-19-0, 1-16-0, 4-59-2, 2-20-1, 0, 2-30-0)





Observations: With Damien Williams out, Kenyan Drake played 79 percent of the snaps for the Dolphins and ran all over Denver for 120 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. He also saw five targets and garnered 45 percent of their offensive looks. Drake finished the week as the RB6 in Week 13. I’m sure he has earned himself a larger role even with Williams return to the lineup.

New England Patriots





Targets: Rob Gronkowski (9, 0, 7, 3, 8, 11), Brandin Cooks (8, 0, 11, 9, 7, 3), James White (6, 0, 3, 1, 2, 6), Danny Amendola (6, 0, 4, 9, 4, 4), Chris Hogan (7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (7, 0, 3, 6, 2, 4), Dion Lewis (2, 0, 0, 4, 2, 0)





Carries: Dion Lewis (15, 0, 14, 10, 15, 15), Rex Burkhead (4, 0, 10, 5, 13, 12), James White (1, 0, 2, 5, 3, 5), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (1, 0, 3, 1, 2, 0), Chris Hogan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), James White (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 0, 4, 1, 4, 1), James White (1, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), James White (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnson Bademosi (4-53-0, 0, 0, 2-26-0, 0, 0), Jonathan Jones (0, 0, 3-52-0, 4-28-0, 5-46-0, 1-3-0), Malcolm Butler (0, 0, 5-99-0, 3-28-1, 2-22-0, 3-31-0), Patrick Chung (2-26-0, 0, 3-14-0, 3-40-0, 0, 0), Stephon Gilmore (0, 0, 4-39-1, 7-64-0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0)





Observations: Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis combined for 48 percent of the Patriots’ offensive looks. Burkhead scored the only two touchdowns the Patriots scored on Sunday. Burkhead has now seen 15 touches in back-to-back game for the Patriots. His diverse ways of touching the ball and combination of red zone work, gives him a respectable floor, especially when it comes to a Patriots backfield. Rob Gronkowski smashed on Sunday with a 9-147 line on 11 targets but will be suspended (he’s appealing) one game for his hit on CB Tre'Davious White. The Patriots would be missing 22 percent of their target share if Gronk’s suspension is upheld.





New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (6, 5, 7, 0, 10, 12), Jermaine Kearse (5, 6, 8, 0, 11, 10), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 2, 9, 0, 7, 3), Matt Forte (7, 4, 0, 0, 1, 3), Bilal Powell (3, 0, 2, 0, 1, 3), Jeremy Kerley (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 7, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (14, 9, 10, 0, 9, 18), Matt Forte (4, 14, 0, 0, 10, 15), Elijah McGuire (1, 13, 8, 0, 5, 5), Robby Anderson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1),





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 7), Elijah McGuire (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Forte (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5), Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (0, 8-55-0, 5-74-0, 0, 2-27-0, 3-23-0), Darryl Roberts (2-69-0, 6-86-1, 5-51-0, 0, 3-71-0, 0), Juston Burris (1-22-0, 5-38-1, 1-13-0, 0, 0, 0), Morris Claiborne (0, 0, 2-29-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-50-1), Rashard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-98-1), Robert Nelson (5-71-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson combined for a whopping 61 percent of the Jets’ target share. Anderson strung together an 8-107 line on 12 targets, while Kearse went 9-157 on 12 targets. Both receivers have seen steady work the Jets over the last six weeks as Kearse is averaging 7.3 targets per game and Anderson is averaging 7.5 targets per game. They take on the Broncos in Week 14.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (10, 9, 0, 7, 1, 0), Jared Cook (5, 9, 0, 5, 5, 5), Michael Crabtree (10, 4, 0, 11, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 2, 0, 9, 3, 6), DeAndre Washington (10, 1, 0, 3, 3, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, 0, 0, 4, 4, 4), Jalen Richard (7, 1, 0, 3, 2, 3), Marshawn Lynch (0, 2, 0, 1, 3, 3), Johnny Holton (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 7)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 14, 0, 11, 26, 17), Jalen Richard (5, 5, 0, 4, 2, 1), DeAndre Washington (6, 4, 0, 3, 6, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Amari Cooper (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jared Cook (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 0, 1, 4, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDonald (4-36-1, 7-84-1, 0, 0, 2-11-0, 3-14-0), Sean Smith (2-6-0, 1-6-0, 0, 2-18-0, 5-57-0, 1-29-0), T.J. Carrie (4-28-0, 7-41-0, 0, 4-69-1, 5-52-1, 4-71-0)





Observations: With game script in his favor again, Marshawn Lynch had an exceptional game after going 17-101-1, although the 51-yard touchdown helped with that. Lynch should continue to get fed (if he remains healthy) in games where the game script goes in his favor. With Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper out, Johnny Holton led the Raiders with seven targets and caught their lone receiving touchdown. Jared Cook disappointed with a 1-9 line on five targets. Cook now has three catches on 15 targets over his last three games. Crabtree returns from his suspension to face a burnable Chiefs defense in Week 14.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (10, 0, 7, 13, 12, 15), LeVeon Bell (3, 0, 6, 11, 14, 6), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 5, 4, 6, 6), Juju Smith-Schuster (10, 0, 7, 8, 0, 5), Jesse James (3, 0, 2, 8, 4, 2), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (25, 0, 26, 12, 20, 18), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 0, 0, 4, 2, 3), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1), LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1, 3, 2, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (2, 0, 7, 5, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (4-70-0, 0, 1-60-1, 4-31-0, 5-55-1, 2-25-0), Cameron Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-27-0), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 0, 2-22-0, 3-85-1, 2-57-1, 6-62-2), Joe Haden (4-65-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-12-0, 0, 3-75-1, 5-46-0, 1-12-0, 0), William Gay (1-14-0, 0, 2-21-0, 0, 2-14-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: Antonio Brown came into this game highly questionable, but played all 66 snaps and was targeted 15 times and went 8-101-1. Le’Veon Bell piled up 106 receiving yards on Monday night, he now ranks 11th in the league in receptions. Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster saw six and five targets, both receivers carry low floors as Brown and Bell soak up a massive amount of target share.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (0, 5, 9, 9, 5, 5), Rishard Matthews (0, 7, 7, 6, 0, 0), Eric Decker (0, 4, 3, 3, 4, 6), Corey Davis (0, 5, 10, 7, 4, 4), DeMarco Murray (0, 2, 4, 6, 4, 2), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 3, 1, 2, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 2, 3, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 9, 14, 8, 12, 11), Derrick Henry (0, 8, 11, 7, 13, 11), Taywan Taylor (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Eric Decker (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Davis (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 3, 1, 2, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 3, 0, 1, 3, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (0, 7-36-0, 4-27-0, 9-72-1, 3-34-0, 1-57-0), Brice McCain (0, 1-16-0, 2-25-0, 2-30-0, 0, 3-37-0), LeShaun Sims (0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0, 2-48-1, 1-16-0, 2-20-0), Logan Ryan (0, 3-26-1, 5-108-1, 7-82-1, 2-20-0, 5-44-0)





Observations: Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray each saw 11 carries on Sunday, but Henry’s went for 109 yards, while Murray went for 66 yards. Murray has struggled this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry on his 11.67 carries per game, while Henry has capitalized with 5.03 YPC on 10.42 attempts per game. You’d think they’d give Henry a crack at the starting job as the 29-year-old Murray has been rather inefficient with his volume.





