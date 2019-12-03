Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Mark Andrews (6, 3, 4, 8, 3), Hayden Hurst (4, 1, 2, 2, 2), Nick Boyle (2, 1, 3, 4, 5), Marquise Brown (2, 7, 4, 4, 4), Mark Ingram (2, 1, 4, 0, 3), Seth Roberts (2, 4, 1, 0, 1), Willie Snead (2, 3, 3, 3, 2), Miles Boykin (0, 2, 2, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (91, 35, 26, 76, 48), Willie Snead (49, 20, 34, 32, 9), Hayden Hurst (25, 8, 11, 17, 5), Marquise Brown (14, 44, 42, 34, 10), Seth Roberts (8, 22, 15, 0, 1), Nick Boyle (6, 7, 21, 52, 13), Mark Ingram (3, 2, 7, 0, 8), Miles Boykin (0, 52, 59, 0, 8)

Receiving Yards: Mark Andrews (50, 45, 75, 53, 21), Hayden Hurst (21, 0, 16, 20, 15), Willie Snead (12, 14, 13, 12, 15), Seth Roberts (5, 39, 15, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (4, 7, 20, 78, 27), Mark Ingram (3, 7, 37, 0, 29), Marquise Brown (1, 42, 23, 80, 48), Miles Boykin (0, 54, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Lamar Jackson (16, 8, 9, 7, 16), Mark Ingram (15, 15, 13, 9, 15), Gus Edwards (6, 14, 8, 4, 7), Justice Hill (1, 8, 5, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Mark Andrews (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Nick Boyle (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquise Brown (0, 6, 0, 1, 0), Hayden Hurst (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 4, 0, 2, 3), Lamar Jackson (2, 0, 1, 1, 6), Gus Edwards (0, 4, 0, 0, 2), Justice Hill (0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (5-79-1, 4-35-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-0, 7-75-0), Jimmy Smith (1-18-0, 4-42-0, 3-35-0, 2-25-0, 3-13-1), Marlon Humphrey (2-12-0, 7-37-0, 0-0-0, 4-42-0, 5-50-0)

Observations: Not even a December downpour could slow the runaway train known as Mark Andrews, who delivered the goods with his seventh touchdown of 2019 (tied with Houston’s Darren Fells for the most among tight ends) in Sunday’s triumph over San Francisco. Andrews celebrated by throwing shade at Joey Bosa, who mocked Baker Mayfield’s iconic flag plant earlier this season. Sunday further exposed Mark Ingram as one of the more touchdown-dependent running backs in fantasy. The veteran has averaged 20.7 PPR points when finding the end zone (seven games) compared to a lethargic 9.22 in games he hasn’t. MVP shoe-in Lamar Jackson has supplemented his 25 touchdown throws (second to league-leader Russell Wilson) by scrambling for 977 rushing yards with 101 of those coming against the Niners in Week 13. A week after smoking the Rams for two touchdowns, Marquise Brown came back to Earth Sunday, managing a single catch for one yard against Richard Sherman, holder of PFF’s No. 1 coverage grade among cornerbacks.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Cole Beasley (7, 9, 4, 6, 2), John Brown (4, 4, 14, 11, 7), Dawson Knox (4, 2, 3, 6, 2), Devin Singletary (4, 2, 1, 7, 4), Isaiah McKenzie (3, 3, 6, 4, 3), Frank Gore (1, 0, 2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: John Brown (76, 74, 172, 155, 130), Cole Beasley (65, 59, 33, 88, 8), Dawson Knox (32, 9, 10, 40, 10), Devin Singletary (27, 3, 0, -6, 13), Isaiah McKenzie (7, 23, 35, 38, -1), Frank Gore (4, 0, 8, 4, 0)

Receiving Yards: Cole Beasley (110, 76, 38, 74, 13), Devin Singletary (38, 8, 4, 8, 45), Isaiah McKenzie (34, 13, 21, 19, 12), John Brown (26, 39, 137, 77, 76), Dawson Knox (17, 11, 32, 55, 14), Frank Gore (14, 0, 18, 4, 0)

Carries: Devin Singletary (14, 21, 15, 8, 20), Josh Allen (10, 9, 7, 6, 8), Frank Gore (9, 15, 11, 5, 11)

RZ Targets: Devin Singletary (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 3, 0, 0, 1), John Brown (0, 0, 4, 0, 1), Dawson Knox (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (1, 2, 1, 4, 1), Frank Gore (1, 1, 2, 2, 4), Devin Singletary (1, 0, 3, 0, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin Johnson (3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0, 1-12-0), Taron Johnson (5-54-1, 1-0-0, 9-43-0, 3-26-0, 2-38-0), Levi Wallace (4-45-0, 2--2-0, 3-27-0, 5-55-2, 7-62-0), Tre’Davious White (3-37-0, 1-27-0, 8-92-0, 4-39-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: While you were pouring gravy on your mashed potatoes, Cole Beasley was busy ripping Dallas to shreds. He spent Thanksgiving tormenting his former team with six grabs for a season-high 110 yards in a convincing 26-16 victory at Jerry’s World. Quietly the WR7 since Week 12 (42.6 PPR points), the Bills slot man has scored a touchdown in five of his last seven games. John Brown fell short of 50 yards receiving for the second straight week but still came through for fantasy owners by slinging a 28-yard touchdown to Devin Singletary on his first NFL pass. Smoky needs 118 yards over his final four games to become the Bills’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2015.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (10, 9, 3, 8, 9), Auden Tate (7, 3, 6, 6, 13), C.J. Uzomah (6, 1, 5, 0, 2), Joe Mixon (4, 0, 3, 3, 4), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 3, 1, 2), Tyler Eifert (2, 1, 4, 4, 9), Alex Erickson (2, 8, 5, 2, 7)

Air Yards: Auden Tate (93, 13, 84, 61, 171), Tyler Boyd (92, 54, 13, 65, 103), C.J. Uzomah (30, 0, 7, 0, -4), Tyler Eifert (15, 0, 33, 35, 94), Alex Erickson (8, 52, 41, 8, 77), Giovani Bernard (-1, 5, 6, 0, -2), Joe Mixon (-16, 0, -12, 15, 6)

Receiving Yards: Auden Tate (66, 10, 56, 36, 65), Tyler Boyd (59, 101, 0, 62, 65), C.J. Uzomah (51, 0, 5, 0, 4), Joe Mixon (26, 0, 17, 37, 11), Alex Erickson (21, 43, 0, 0, 97), Tyler Eifert (12, 7, 21, 20, 74), Giovani Bernard (8, 31, 16, 0, 14)

Carries: Joe Mixon (19, 18, 15, 30, 17), Andy Dalton (5, X, X, X, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 1, 3, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Joe Mixon (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Eifert (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Auden Tate (0, 0, 0, 1, 4)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 1, 2, 4, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (10-107-0, 3-28-0, 5-69-0, 1-14-0, 1-5-0), B.W. Webb (3-29-0, 3-128-1, 3-28-0, 1-49-0, 4-88-1), Darqueze Dennard (2-17-0, 1-6-0, 5-51-0, 1-7-0, X)

Observations: Andy Dalton didn’t wow anyone in his return from a three-game benching, but his 243 yards on 22-of-37 passing more than sufficed against the Jets as Cincinnati claimed its first win since Week 15 of last year. It had been 399 days since Dalton’s last victory. Tyler Boyd’s resurgence continued with another touchdown in Week 13. He’s followed up a five-game touchdown drought by scoring in consecutive weeks. Explosive deep threat John Ross (shoulder) is slated to return from IR this week. Ross was fantasy’s WR12 (66.8 PPR points) before he got injured. Auden Tate’s 66 yards on Sunday were his most since Week 5 when he went for a career-best 91 yards in a loss to Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (11, 13, 7, 10, 13), Odell Beckham (6, 8, 10, 12, 6), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 8, 9, X), Demetrius Harris (4, 2, 0, 2, 4), Nick Chubb (2, 4, 1, 4, 5), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 1, 0, X, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (146, 158, 63, 39, 48), Odell Beckham (132, 76, 122, 168, 52), Demetrius Harris (44, 13, 0, 13, 11), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, -11), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 11, 0, X, 4), Kareem Hunt (-3, -5, 13, 7, X), Nick Chubb (-4, 4, 4, -1, -5)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (76, 148, 43, 97, 51), Odell Beckham (29, 84, 60, 57, 87), Demetrius Harris (23, 20, 0, 28, 25), Nick Chubb (21, 58, 0, 5, 26), Kareem Hunt (19, 9, 46, 44, X), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, X, 12)

Carries: Nick Chubb (16, 21, 27, 20, 20), Kareem Hunt (7, 8, 6, 4, X), Baker Mayfield (1, 2, 1, 2, 3), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

RZ Targets: Demetrius Harris (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Odell Beckham (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 0, X), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 2, 1, 3, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 1, 0, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (1, 6, 3, 7, 5), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 1, X), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Baker Mayfield (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (3-66-0, 3-18-0, 2-40-0, 3-25-0, 3-50-1), T.J. Carrie (2-35-1, 1-4-0, 1-8-0, 2-32-0, 1-2-0), Greedy Williams (1-31-0, 4-50-0, 4-36-1, 3-50-0, 1-4-0)

Observations: Jarvis Landry watched his four-game touchdown streak disappear, but he was still good to fantasy owners Sunday, supplying six catches for a team-high 76 receiving yards in a loss to Pittsburgh. The high scorer among fantasy wide receivers since Week 9 (106.5 PPR points), Landry is quietly on pace for 1,225 yards, which would better the career mark of 1,157 he set as a Dolphin in 2015. Smothered by Joe Haden’s blanket coverage, Odell Beckham had himself another floor week (3-29-0 on six targets), falling short of 30 yards for the third time this year. Newcomer Kareem Hunt has been an instant success, rattling off 243 yards (125 rushing, 118 receiving) and two touchdowns since returning from an eight-game suspension. He’s been the RB11 in PPR leagues during that span. The league leader in rushing yards with 1,175, Nick Chubb’s 58 yards on the ground Sunday were his fewest since Week 17 of 2018.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Jeff Heuerman (5, 0, X, X, 1), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 9, 8, 6), Royce Freeman (4, 2, 1, 1, 2), Noah Fant (3, 5, 11, 4, 8), DaeSean Hamilton (3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, 2, 0, 5), Tim Patrick (2, 3, 8, X, X)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (105, 112, 168, 70, 84), Noah Fant (38, 8, 83, 45, 14), Jeff Heuerman (31, 0, X, X, 10), DaeSean Hamilton (17, 20, 0, 15, 0), Tim Patrick (15, 14, 115, X, X), Royce Freeman (-8, 3, 0, -1, -1), Phillip Lindsay (-12, -6, -8, 0, -11)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (74, 27, 113, 56, 72), Jeff Heuerman (15, 0, X, X, 11), Royce Freeman (13, 9, 14, -1, 5), DaeSean Hamilton (12, 0, 0, 0, 0), Noah Fant (5, 14, 60, 115, 26), Phillip Lindsay (4, 11, 8, 0, 17), Tim Patrick (0, 3, 77, X, X)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (17, 13, 16, 9, 14), Royce Freeman (5, 2, 8, 5, 12)

RZ Targets: Noah Fant (1, 0, 4, 0, 1), Jeff Heuerman (1, 0, X, X, 0), Phillip Lindsay (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 4, X, X)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (2, 0, 2, 0, 4), Phillip Lindsay (2, 0, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Will Parks (2-40-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, X), Chris Harris (4-32-0, 3-47-1, 0-0-0, 4-81-0, 3-61-0), Davontae Harris (0-0-0, 3-31-1, 9-96-1, 7-45-1, 2-28-0), Duke Dawson (X, 0-0-0, 5-56-1, 4-43-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Courtland Sutton had plenty working against him Sunday—a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut (Drew Lock), a daunting coverage assignment versus Casey Hayward (PFF’s No. 5 corner out of 125 qualifiers)—but neither obstacle fazed him in Week 13 as the second-round sophomore massacred the Chargers for four catches spanning 74 yards and two TDs in a Broncos victory. The former SMU Mustang has quickly emerged as one of football’s most-feared downfield receivers, pacing the Broncos in both aDOT (12.9) and yards per reception (16.8). Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman began the year working in backfield harmony but that arrangement didn’t last. With the band broken up, Lindsay has gone solo, out-touching Freeman 52-22 over Denver’s last three games.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (8, 8, 12, 11, 13), Duke Johnson (6, 1, 2, 5, 5), Kenny Stills (4, 2, 7, 4, 5), Darren Fells (3, 2, 3, 3, 6), Will Fuller (2, 11, X, X, X), Jordan Akins (1, 4, 2, 3, 5), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, 3, X, X)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (65, 114, 142, 83, 114), Kenny Stills (65, -1, 52, 48, 25), Will Fuller (41, 164, X, X, X), Darren Fells (16, 38, 13, 6, 35), Duke Johnson (7, 3, -9, 23, 26), Jordan Akins (1, 47, 14, 3, 8), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 15, X, X)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (64, 94, 80, 48, 109), Kenny Stills (61, 6, 27, 52, 22), Duke Johnson (54, 8, 4, 68, 33), Darren Fells (23, 24, 18, 1, 58), Jordan Akins (19, 26, 15, 24, 11), Will Fuller (8, 140, X, X, X), Carlos Hyde (5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 25, X, X)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (10, 16, 9, 19, 19), Duke Johnson (9, 5, 6, 7, 3), Deshaun Watson (4, 3, 3, 7, 10)

RZ Targets: Darren Fells (1, 1, 0, 1, 3), DeAndre Hopkins (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 0, 1, 4), Deshaun Watson (0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (6-67-1, 5-32-0, X, X, X), Lonnie Johnson (4-42-1, X, 1-17-0, X, 2-80-1), Johnathan Joseph (4-37-0, 3-31-0, 2-6-0, 3-32-0, X), Bradley Roby (3-36-0, X, X, X, X), Gareon Conley (X, 0-0-0, 1-15-1, 5-40-0, 2-68-1)

Observations: A bye-week brainstorm scribbled on notebook paper was the genesis of DeAndre Hopkins’ first career touchdown pass, which doubled as Deshaun Watson’s first touchdown reception in Sunday’s primetime upset of New England. Watson gave the Pats secondary fits all night, distributing three touchdowns including a 14-yarder to Duke Johnson, who led Houston with 90 yards from scrimmage (54 receiving, 36 rushing). I’m getting a beard over here waiting for Will Fuller to get a red-zone look. He hasn’t seen once since Week 6. That was at least four New England kickers ago. Bradley Roby beasted in his return from a five-game absence (four tackles, one interception, one sack), providing a huge boost to the Houston secondary. A healthy scratch in four of the Texans’ last five games, we can probably rule out a sophomore breakout for Keke Coutee, who remains firmly behind Hopkins, Fuller, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter in Houston’s receiver pecking order.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Jack Doyle (11, 4, 0, 4, 4), Zach Pascal (10, 1, 6, 7, 6), Marcus Johnson (6, 1, 4, 3, X), Nyheim Hines (2, 3, 4, 7, 3), Parris Campbell (X, X, X, X, 5), T.Y. Hilton (X, 6, X, X, X), Marlon Mack (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Zach Pascal (127, 10, 102, 85, 80), Jack Doyle (82, 15, 0, 18, 35), Marcus Johnson (65, 43, 31, 51, X), Nyheim Hines (32, 9, 4, 31, 4), Parris Campbell (X, X, X, X, 10), T.Y. Hilton (X, 66, X, X, X), Marlon Mack (X, X, 0, -2, 0)

Receiving Yards: Zach Pascal (109, 0, 17, 26, 76), Jack Doyle (73, 28, 0, 44, 22), Marcus Johnson (55, 0, 38, 9, X), Nyheim Hines (18, 10, 24, 30, 21), Parris Campbell (X, X, X, X, 52), T.Y. Hilton (X, 18, X, X, X), Marlon Mack (X, X, 0, 8, 0)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (11, 0, X, 3, 1), Jonathan Williams (8, 26, 13, 2, X), Nyheim Hines (4, 9, 3, 3, 1), Jacoby Brissett (1, 4, 2, X, 2), Marlon Mack (X, X, 14, 19, 21)

RZ Targets: Jack Doyle (3, 0, 1, 2, 0), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Marcus Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, X), Parris Campbell (X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Nyheim Hines (2, 2, 1, 1, 0), Jacoby Brissett (0, 1, 1, X, 2), Jonathan Williams (0, 2, 4, 2, X), Marlon Mack (X, X, 1, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (4-49-0, 4-86-2, X, X, X), Kenny Moore (2-17-1, 2-62-0, 5-36-0, 4-26-0, 3-19-0), Rock Ya-Sin (1-2-0, X, 3-27-0, 3-20-0, 2-44-0), Marvell Tell (0-0-0, 4-80-0, 7-86-2, 2-22-0, 3-26-0)

Observations: A once-promising season for Indianapolis has quickly spun out of control as mounting injuries have sapped the Colts of their strength. The receiver position has been especially hard hit with injuries to T.Y. Hilton (calf), Parris Campbell (hand) and Chester Rogers (knee). Indy was so thin at wideout Sunday that the Colts resorted to using Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin (who played his college ball at DII Malone University) in three-wide sets. With Eric Ebron (ankles) lost to I.R., Jack Doyle took on added responsibility in Week 13, garnering a team-high 11 targets while collecting his third touchdown in four games. Pascal was also busy, turning seven catches into a career-high 109 yards in the loss to Tennessee. Coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, Jonathan Williams got cold-shouldered Sunday, seeing just 16 snaps while taking a clear backseat to Nyheim Hines (31 snaps) and Jordan Wilkins (30 snaps). With Marlon Mack’s return imminent, Williams’ fantasy moment appears to have come and gone.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Leonard Fournette (11, 12, 7, 6, 7), Dede Westbrook (8, 9, 6, X, 1), D.J. Chark (5, 6, 15, 9, 12), Chris Conley (5, 9, 8, 7, 7), Keelan Cole (2, 2, 5, 6, 2), Ryquell Armstead (1, 1, 2, 5, 0)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (79, 56, 218, 117, 73), Dede Westbrook (61, 53, 75, X, 6), Chris Conley (39, 176, 93, 96, 79), Keelan Cole (8, 14, 43, 71, 8), Leonard Fournette (7, -4, -8, -4, 8), Ryquell Armstead (-1, 2, -5, 19, 0)

Receiving Yards: Dede Westbrook (60, 69, 32, X, 0), Chris Conley (57, 49, 58, 32, 103), Leonard Fournette (53, 62, 34, 32, 60), D.J. Chark (47, 38, 104, 32, 79), Keelan Cole (11, 18, 41, 80, 12), Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 13, 65, 0)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (14, 24, 8, 11, 19), Gardner Minshew (2, X, X, 4, 8), Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 1, 0, 6)

RZ Targets: Dede Westbrook (3, 0, 0, X, 1), Keelan Cole (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 1, 1, 3), Chris Conley (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 4, 0, 1, 7), Gardner Minshew (1, X, X, 0, 0), Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: A.J. Bouye (5-86-0, 3-98-1, 3-18-1, 7-58-1, 4-40-0), Tre Herndon (4-82-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 2-21-0, 2-19-0), D.J. Hayden (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-14-0, X, 3-34-0)

Observations: Minshew Mania is back on. All it took was a three-turnover first half by Nick Foles for Minshew to get his job back. Still available in the vast majority of Yahoo leagues (nine-percent ownership), Minshew has averaged a respectable 16.2 fantasy points in his eight starts this season. What’s gotten into Leonard Fournette? Apparently the third-year thumper thinks he’s a receiver now. Fournette has soaked up an astounding 23 targets over his last two outings, fifth-most in the league behind Robert Woods (28), Julian Edelman (24), Jarvis Landry (24) and Calvin Ridley (24). A touchdown maestro early in 2019, D.J. Chark hasn’t been as consistent in that regard recently, finding time to score in just two of his last seven games. It’s been a long time coming for Dede Westbrook, who halted a nine-game scoring drought with his end-zone visit in Week 13.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (9, 10, 7, 9, 8), Tyreek Hill (8, 2, 19, 8, 9), LeSean McCoy (3, 6, X, 1, 4), Sammy Watkins (3, 3, 9, 10, 8), Darrel Williams (2, 3, 1, 1, 0), Mecole Hardman (0, 4, 1, 0, 2), Byron Pringle (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 1, 5, 2, 2), Damien Williams (X, 1, 5, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Travis Kelce (120, 106, 41, 67, 62), Tyreek Hill (59, 64, 237, 155, 121), Sammy Watkins (57, 46, 77, 65, 42), Mecole Hardman (0, 12, 15, 0, -9), Byron Pringle (0, 8, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 28, 45, 10, 8), LeSean McCoy (-3, -4, X, -2, -13), Darrel Williams (-3, 0, -1, 4, 0), Damien Williams (X, 3, 1, -8, 0)

Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (90, 92, 75, 62, 63), Tyreek Hill (55, 0, 157, 140, 76), LeSean McCoy (20, 28, X, 0, 23), Darrel Williams (3, 8, 9, 0, 0), Mecole Hardman (0, 13, 63, 0, 55), Byron Pringle (0, 9, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 56, 5, 6), Sammy Watkins (0, 26, 39, 63, 45), Damien Williams (X, 6, 32, 3, 0)

Carries: Darwin Thompson (11, X, 1, X, 0), Darrel Williams (6, 11, 2, 1, 2), LeSean McCoy (5, 7, X, 3, 9), Patrick Mahomes (3, 5, 0, X, X), Damien Williams (X, 4, 19, 12, 7)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Darrel Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, X, 0, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Darrel Williams (3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Darwin Thompson (2, X, 0, X, 0), Patrick Mahomes (1, 0, 0, X, X), LeSean McCoy (1, 2, X, 0, 0), Damien Williams (X, 0, 1, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (1-24-0, 1-50-0, 3-81-0, 3-24-0, 3-27-0), Kendall Fuller (2-20-0, X, X, X, X), Morris Claiborne (1-19-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Bashaud Breeland (1-6-0, 1-30-0, 1-9-1, 0-0-0, 1-11-0), Rashad Fenton (0-0-0, 1-7-0, 1-23-1, 1-13-0, 2-13-1)

Observations: Kansas City’s musical chairs backfield landed on Darwin Thompson, who led the charge with 44 yards and a touchdown—the first of his career—Sunday as the Chiefs pounded Oakland in an Arrowhead onslaught. With Damien (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) both hurting, look for the rookie to tandem bicycle with LeSean McCoy when the Chiefs visit New England in Week 14. Powerful winds made throwing a chore against the Raiders, but even Mother Nature couldn’t keep Travis Kelce in check (5-90-0 on nine targets). Already the tight end leader in PPR points (184.3), only 77 yards stand between Kelce and his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Lately it’s been slim pickings for Patrick Mahomes, who has averaged a lackluster 178.5 yards on ugly 34-of-61 passing (55.7 completion percentage) over his last two performances.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Mike Williams (7, 5, 3, 4, 6), Keenan Allen (6, 12, 11, 4, 10), Austin Ekeler (5, 12, 2, 4, 3), Melvin Gordon (3, 5, 1, 4, 3), Hunter Henry (3, 9, 7, 10, 6)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (142, 145, 81, 47, 112), Keenan Allen (47, 60, 118, 57, 88), Hunter Henry (11, 81, 92, 105, 52), Austin Ekeler (2, 27, 22, 3, 9), Melvin Gordon (-8, -6, 4, -2, 2)

Receiving Yards: Mike Williams (117, 76, 55, 111, 69), Keenan Allen (68, 71, 68, 40, 53), Austin Ekeler (51, 108, 29, 23, 19), Melvin Gordon (11, 21, 25, 29, 3), Hunter Henry (10, 69, 30, 84, 47)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (20, 14, 22, 20, 8), Austin Ekeler (9, 5, 6, 12, 3), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 2, X)

RZ Targets: Mike Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Keenan Allen (0, 3, 3, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 3, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (1, 2, 7, 5, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, 1, 1, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Casey Hayward (3-41-2, 0-0-0, 1-6-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Desmond King (2-34-0, 1-16-0, 3-26-0, 4-36-0, 6-48-0), Michael Davis (X, 3-45-1, 3-45-0, 4-28-0, 4-47-0)

Observations: You’d be hard-pressed to find a stranger stat line than the one Mike Williams has produced in 2019. The Clemson alum is on pace for over 1,000 yards receiving, yet he stands as only fantasy’s WR43 (116 PPR points) for the year. Despite glimmers of brilliance—his 117 yards in Week 13 were a season-high—Williams’ low catch total (38 receptions) and maddening lack of touchdowns (he still has a goose egg in that stat) have kept him from reaching his full fantasy potential. Austin Ekeler just keeps on chugging. Even with Melvin Gordon siphoning touches, Ekeler has kept his foot firmly in RB2 territory on the strength of seven receiving scores, which leads all running backs. With four games still to go, Ekeler has already surpassed his career-best of 958 yards from scrimmage set during his breakout 2018.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: DeVante Parker (10, 11, 10, 10, 6), Mike Gesicki (7, 7, 6, 6, 6), Patrick Laird (5, 1, 6, 2, 0), Albert Wilson (5, 7, 6, 3, 2), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 6, 4, 3), Kalen Ballage (1, 1, 6, 4, 1)

Air Yards: DeVante Parker (176, 119, 85, 120, 53), Mike Gesicki (81, 77, 49, 29, 75), Allen Hurns (26, 43, 83, 39, 5), Albert Wilson (23, 28, 47, 4, 26), Kalen Ballage (2, 7, -11, -19, 0), Patrick Laird (-3, 3, 14, 6, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeVante Parker (159, 91, 135, 69, 57), Mike Gesicki (79, 28, 18, 28, 95), Patrick Laird (43, 0, 51, 15, 0), Allen Hurns (33, 42, 53, 32, 16), Albert Wilson (32, 33, 26, 0, 3), Kalen Ballage (0, 13, 8, 2, 0)

Carries: Patrick Laird (10, 3, 1, 2, 0), Kalen Ballage (3, 7, 9, 20, 7), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3, 5, 1, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Albert Wilson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kalen Ballage (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Mike Gesicki (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Patrick Laird (1, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Patrick Laird (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Fitzpatrick (1, 1, 1, 2, 1), Kalen Ballage (0, 0, 2, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ken Webster (6-83-0, X, X, X, X), Nik Needham (3-49-0, 6-86-2, 5-84-1, 3-34-0, 5-31-1), Jomal Wiltz (4-47-1, 3-24-0, 5-36-0, 1-7-0, 4-33-0), Ryan Lewis (0-0-0, 4-81-0, 0-0-0, 1-11-0, 5-66-0), Ken Crawley (X, 3-28-0, 4-40-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Undrafted in all but the deepest of leagues (his ADP was in the 200s this summer), DeVante Parker’s fifth-year breakout, achieved with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, has been arguably the biggest fantasy surprise of 2019. He put on a clinic Sunday, erupting for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns as the Fins upset Philadelphia for their third win in five games. That haul amounted to 34.9 PPR points, the high at his position for Week 13 (Robert Woods finished a distant second at 30.2). Undrafted Cal-Berkeley product Patrick Laird got his chance to shine against the Eagles, totaling 48 yards and a touchdown (his first at the professional level) in place of injured starter Kalen Ballage (leg). After going the first 26 games of his career without one, sophomore tight end Mike Gesicki has now scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (12, 12, 10, 11, 11), James White (11, 3, 7, 3, 5), Jakobi Meyers (7, 9, 2, 0, 2), Phillip Dorsett (6, X, 5, 4, 6), Mohamed Sanu (5, X, 4, 14, 5), Rex Burkhead (1, 5, 3, 2, 1), N’Keal Harry (1, 4, 4, X, X), Ben Watson (1, 1, 4, 5, 1), Sony Michel (0, 0, 4, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Julian Edelman (167, 121, 144, 59, 99), Phillip Dorsett (124, X, 54, 30, 68), Jakobi Meyers (93, 107, 35, 0, 7), James White (51, 10, -6, 22, 9), Mohamed Sanu (24, X, 23, 136, 29), Ben Watson (7, 22, 5, 36, 25), Rex Burkhead (3, 46, 1, 3, -3), N’Keal Harry (3, 50, 16, X, X), Sony Michel (0, 0, 0, 19, 0)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (106, 93, 53, 89, 78), James White (98, -6, 16, 46, 75), Jakobi Meyers (46, 74, 7, 0, 5), Ben Watson (23, 0, 52, 28, 26), Phillip Dorsett (15, X, 33, 13, 43), Mohamed Sanu (14, X, 4, 81, 23), Rex Burkhead (0, 14, 34, 16, 9), N’Keal Harry (0, 10, 18, X, X), Sony Michel (0, 0, 11, 12, 0)

Carries: James White (14, 2, 5, 9, 2), Sony Michel (10, 20, 10, 4, 21), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 5, 4, 3), Tom Brady (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: James White (3, 1, 1, 1, 1), Phillip Dorsett (2, X, 2, 1, 3), Jakobi Meyers (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Julian Edelman (1, 0, 1, 4, 5), N’Keal Harry (0, 2, 0, X, X), Sony Michel (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, X, 2, 2, 0), Ben Watson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (1, 5, 0, 0, 5), James White (1, 0, 1, 5, 0), Tom Brady (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Jones (3-61-1, 4-86-0, 3-31-1, 0-0-0, 4-34-0), Stephon Gilmore (4-47-0, 2-13-0, 2-10-0, 2-22-0, 4-49-0), J.C. Jackson (1-6-1, 5-59-0, 2-17-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Jason McCourty (X, X, 1-19-0, 2-9-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: The return of Phillip Dorsett (the subject of one of Tom Brady’s patented sideline tantrums) and Mohamed Sanu did nothing to help New England’s struggling offense Sunday night in Houston as the Patriots fell to second in the AFC playoff standings. The Pats were a mess apart from ol’ reliable James White and slot fixture Julian Edelman, who provided 276 of New England’s 448 yards of offense (61.6 percent). With the Pats playing from behind, a rarity in 2019, White handled 22 of the team’s 35 backfield touches (62.9 percent) while seeing the field on a season-high 67 snaps. White logged more yards Sunday (177) than he had in his previous three games combined. The drought continues for Sony Michel, who hasn’t punched one in since Week 7. Sanu didn’t add much in his return from a sprained ankle, totaling 14 yards on three catches while playing fewer snaps (19) than Jakobi Meyers (60) and N’Keal Harry (22).

New York Jets

Targets: Robby Anderson (10, 5, 3, 3, 4), Jamison Crowder (9, 4, 8, 6, 9), Ryan Griffin (7, 3, 5, 1, 8), Le’Veon Bell (5, 5, 2, 4, 9), Demaryius Thomas (5, 3, 5, 9, 3), Vyncint Smith (3, 1, 1, 1, 3), Ty Montgomery (1, 2, 1, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Robby Anderson (173, 94, 51, 44, 77), Demaryius Thomas (44, 29, 49, 50, 11), Ryan Griffin (42, -5, 43, -3, 57), Vyncint Smith (22, 13, 18, 40, 42), Jamison Crowder (17, 24, 103, 60, 47), Le’Veon Bell (14, 28, 21, 5, 11), Ty Montgomery (1, 11, 5, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Robby Anderson (101, 86, 6, 11, 33), Le’Veon Bell (35, 59, 33, 34, 55), Ryan Griffin (30, 13, 109, -2, 50), Vyncint Smith (23, 22, 0, 0, 20), Demaryius Thomas (23, 22, 44, 84, 19), Jamison Crowder (8, 18, 76, 81, 83), Ty Montgomery (1, 21, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (10, 12, 18, 18, 17), Bilal Powell (4, 5, 7, 7, 2), Sam Darnold (2, 4, 2, 3, 2), Ty Montgomery (1, 5, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Robby Anderson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 1, 0, 2, 4), Ryan Griffin (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Vyncint Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Demaryius Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (0, 2, 2, 4, 1), Sam Darnold (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Blessuan Austin (3-30-0, 3-24-0, 3-9-0, 1-14-0, X), Art Maulet (3-28-0, 6-32-0, 0-0-0, 4-35-0, 1-4-0), Brian Poole (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-14-0, 1-15-1, 4-36-0), Darryl Roberts (0-0-0, X, X, X, 5-72-1)

Observations: A week after pummeling the Raiders, the Jets laid an all-time egg in Week 13, falling flat in a loss to the previously winless Bengals. The Jets probably should have asked for the CARFAX before investing in Le’Veon Bell, who ranks third among running backs in annual salary ($13.125 million) but last in yards per carry (3.2). Bell’s latest eyesore consisted of 10 listless carries, none spanning longer than seven yards, in Sunday’s defeat. While New York sinks further into the NFL’s pit of mediocrity, Robby Anderson has found a second wind, supplying a stout 11-187-1 receiving line over his last two contests. One of the league’s foremost deep-ball connoisseurs, Anderson has netted an impressive 267 air yards (fifth-most) during that span.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Darren Waller (9, 6, 7, 5, 2), Tyrell Williams (4, 6, 4, 5, 4), Zay Jones (3, 2, 3, 3, 4), DeAndre Washington (3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Derek Carrier (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Foster Moreau (1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 7, 1, 4, 4), Josh Jacobs (0, 1, 3, 5, 2), Hunter Renfrow (X, 5, 6, 5, 7)

Air Yards: Darren Waller (82, 59, 44, 39, 19), Zay Jones (35, 2, 10, 32, 32), Tyrell Williams (27, 87, 62, 54, 60), Derek Carrier (22, 19, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (7, 0, 4, -1, 3), Jalen Richard (4, -7, 6, 20, 29), Josh Jacobs (0, 0, 4, -18, -4), Foster Moreau (0, 0, 4, 0, 20), Hunter Renfrow (X, 20, 43, 46, 45)

Receiving Yards: Darren Waller (100, 41, 78, 40, 52), DeAndre Washington (44, 0, 14, 19, 21), Foster Moreau (15, 3, 8, 0, 3), Zay Jones (14, 5, 25, 10, 21), Derek Carrier (10, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (9, 18, 82, 25, 48), Jalen Richard (6, 47, 7, 43, 56), Josh Jacobs (0, 2, 12, 30, 0), Hunter Renfrow (X, 31, 66, 42, 54)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (17, 10, 23, 16, 28), Derek Carr (3, 1, 5, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (2, 6, 2, 1, 3), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Tyrell Williams (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carrier (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Jacobs (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Zay Jones (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Foster Moreau (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Darren Waller (0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Hunter Renfrow (X, 0, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (1, 0, 6, 3, 8), Derek Carr (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trayvon Mullen (3-33-0, 3-58-0, 4-24-0, 4-61-1, 7-88-0), Daryl Worley (2-24-0, 1-31-0, 1-18-0, 2-14-0, 4-76-1), Lamarcus Joyner (2-14-0, X, X, 3-39-0, 2-10-0), Nevin Lawson (1-17-0, 4-49-1, 2-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Two weeks ago, we were singing Oakland’s praises. Now? Not so much. It’s been a rough two games for the Raiders, who have been outscored a combined 74-12 in losses to the Jets and Chiefs. Derek Carr tried to make ends meet without Hunter Renfrow (broken ribs) Sunday but fell comically short, collapsing at the feet of Kansas City in Week 13 (222 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions on 20-of-30 passing). Oakland’s playoff hopes are dwindling but there’s still time for Josh Jacobs to lift his fantasy owners over the hump. Already in possession of Oakland’s rookie rushing record, Jacobs is on pace to finish his debut season with 1,415 yards, which would be the most by a Raiders rusher since Hall of Famer Marcus Allen went for 1,759 during his MVP year in 1985. Allen achieved that mark 13 years before Jacobs was born. Darren Waller’s 807 receiving yards in 2019—100 of them coming in Sunday’s loss—are the second-most among tight ends, trailing only pace-setter Travis Kelce (923).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Diontae Johnson (5, 6, 4, 6, 2), James Washington (4, 7, 5, 7, 4), Vance McDonald (3, 1, 7, 7, 7), Jaylen Samuels (2, 3, 6, 7, 13), Nick Vannett (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 7, 0, 1), James Conner (X, X, 2, X, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, 4, 6, 5)

Air Yards: James Washington (100, 132, 58, 79, 65), Diontae Johnson (95, 30, 46, 52, 8), Vance McDonald (6, 0, 51, 67, 13), Nick Vannett (1, 0, 4, 8, 7), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 195, 0, 24), Jaylen Samuels (-11, 3, -26, 5, 0), James Conner (X, X, -2, X, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, 13, 72, 64)

Receiving Yards: James Washington (111, 98, 49, 90, 69), Jaylen Samuels (22, 26, 19, 11, 73), Vance McDonald (21, 1, 33, 11, 30), Diontae Johnson (14, 29, 17, 64, 3), Nick Vannett (7, 0, 7, 8, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 18, 0, 0), James Conner (X, X, 6, X, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, 21, 44, 16)

Carries: Benny Snell (16, 21, X, X, X), Jaylen Samuels (7, 2, 5, 14, 8), Devlin Hodges (5, 3, X, X, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 2, 3, 4, 12), James Conner (X, X, 5, X, X)

RZ Targets: Nick Vannett (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Diontae Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 1, 0, 4), Jaylen Samuels (0, 0, 1, 1, 3), James Washington (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Benny Snell (5, 6, X, X, X), Devlin Hodges (2, 2, X, X, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Jaylen Samuels (0, 0, 0, 1, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (5-66-1, 2-43-0, 2-47-0, 1-10-0, 4-37-1), Steven Nelson (3-36-0, 0-0-0, 3-43-1, 2-25-0, 3-44-0), Joe Haden (1-19-0, 2-25-1, 2-22-0, 5-51-0, 3-24-1)

Observations: James Washington held court in Week 13, setting a career-high with 111 yards in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland. The surging Steelers have won five of six and Washington has played a major role in their turnaround. He’s gone for 90+ yards and a touchdown in three of his last four appearances while quickly elevating himself to must-start status in fantasy (PPR WR7 since Week 10). It took nine games to get there, but Benny Snell finally has his first NFL touchdown. The Steelers have treated him as a true workhorse, feeding the rookie a combined 39 touches over his last two showings. That will change when James Conner returns from a sprained AC joint, an injury that has kept him out four of the last five games.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: A.J. Brown (4, 5, 4, 7, 3), Anthony Firkser (4, 0, 4, 1, 5), Derrick Henry (3, 1, 2, 3, 1), Corey Davis (2, 3, X, 5, 6), Adam Humphries (2, 3, 1, 4, 6), Jonnu Smith (2, 0, 6, 5, 7), Dion Lewis (1, 2, 0, 5, 1), Tajae Sharpe (X, 0, 1, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Adam Humphries (39, 17, 17, 39, 50), A.J. Brown (38, 47, 89, 102, 32), Corey Davis (21, 56, X, 38, 138), Anthony Firkser (18, 0, 31, 9, 50), Derrick Henry (0, -1, 3, -13, -4), Jonnu Smith (-2, 0, 41, 35, 47), Dion Lewis (-4, -7, 0, -6, 2), Tajae Sharpe (X, 0, 20, 83, 17)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Brown (45, 135, 17, 81, 11), Corey Davis (23, 29, X, 48, 9), Anthony Firkser (22, 0, 36, 0, 43), Derrick Henry (17, 16, 3, 36, 8), Adam Humphries (13, 20, 23, 65, 24), Dion Lewis (9, 24, 0, 33, 2), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 30, 18, 78), Tajae Sharpe (X, 0, 20, 31, 18)

Carries: Derrick Henry (26, 19, 23, 13, 16), Ryan Tannehill (4, 7, 3, 4, 4), Dion Lewis (0, 5, 0, 4, 0)

RZ Targets: Anthony Firkser (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (1, 1, 0, 0, 2), A.J. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Tajae Sharpe (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (4, 3, 2, 2, 0), Ryan Tannehill (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (3-34-0, 9-105-0, 8-129-2, 4-60-0, 6-50-1), Adoree’ Jackson (1-20-0, 5-30-0, 7-73-0, 2-23-0, X), LeShaun Sims (X, 4-27-0, 5-39-0, 0-0-0, 5-76-1)

Observations: Another week, another 100-yard rushing performance for Derrick Henry, who laid down the hammer with 149 yards on 26 carries against the Colts in Week 13. Henry coughed up another fumble, his fifth of the year, in Sunday’s win, but that’s a small price to pay for a player who’s already blessed us with 13 touchdowns including seven in his last four games. The swirling storm known as Hurricane Henry leads all ball-carriers in rushing yards (830) since Week 5. Ryan Tannehill probably didn’t feel too hot after being slammed for a season-high six sacks at Indianapolis, but he kept the train rolling for fantasy owners by dishing out a pair of touchdowns, one each to Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond, as the Titans improved to 7-5. In a month’s time, Tannehill has gone from forgotten clipboard-holder to a realistic franchise-tag candidate.