Week 13 AFC playoff picture: Ravens move to No. 1 after Sunday night win

The Ravens survived four Lamar Jackson interceptions in a 16-10 win over the Browns on Sunday night and the win has moved them up to the top spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 13.

Baltimore got the boost thanks to their win and the Patriots’ victory over the Titans, who have lost two in a row to drop out of the top seed. They still hold a comfortable lead in the division thanks to the Colts’ loss to the Buccaneers and they’ll hope that the bye week is restorative for a team that’s beat up on multiple fronts right now.

Outside of the top spot, the biggest changes occurred just outside of the playoff picture. Wins by the Broncos and Raiders lifted them up the ranks and leave them with a shot of moving into playoff position if things break right for them this week.

Here’s a look at how all the teams in the AFC stack up:

1. Ravens (8-3) With the Steelers and Browns on tap the next two weeks, the Ravens can both help themselves and deliver fatal blows to the hopes of their division rivals with victories.

2. Patriots (8-4) Their hot streak continued at home against the Titans, which sets up a marquee AFC East matchup for next Monday night in Buffalo.

3. Titans (8-4) The bye week and a Week 14 game against the Jaguars gives hope that the Titans can get back on the right track in time for the final playoff push.

4. Chiefs (7-4) They stayed put during their bye week and will try to start making a run at the top seed against the Broncos on Sunday night.

5. Bengals (7-4) Sunday’s rout of the Steelers keeps the pressure on the Ravens in the race for the AFC North title.

6. Bills (7-4) Beating the Saints has them breathing a little easier, but no one in Buffalo will feel comfortable if they can’t beat the Patriots next Monday.

7. Chargers (6-5) A flop in Denver in Sunday leaves them with a loose grip on a Wild Card spot as they prepare for a road game in Cincinnati this week.

8. Broncos (6-5) They’ll need a repeat of Sunday’s defensive performance if they’re going to leave Kansas City with a win on Sunday night.

9. Raiders (6-5) After beating the Cowboys amid a flurry of penalty flags on Thanksgiving, the Raiders will try to keep moving in the right direction against Washington at home.

10. Colts (6-6) Blowing a 10-point halftime lead to the Buccaneers led to a loss on Sunday, but the Colts can get right against the Texans before resting in Week 14.

11. Browns (6-6) The good news is that the Browns and their battered quarterback Baker Mayfield can rest this week, but the bad news is that a 3-5 mark in their last eight games has them steadily moving in the wrong direction on the playoff front.

12. Steelers (5-5-1) Is it likelier that the Steelers make the playoffs or wind up with their first losing record in head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure?

13. Dolphins (5-7) They’ve won four straight games and have the Giants and Jets sandwiched around a Week 14 bye, so they’re not counting themselves out of the race at this point.

14. Jets (3-8) Sunday’s win over the Texans does more for the draft order than the playoff picture, but the Jets still have time to move back toward the top pick.

15. Texans (2-9) Their Week 11 win over the Titans feels like even more of a head-scratcher after Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

16. Jaguars (2-9) The Lions will make it difficult for any other team to grab the No. 1 overall pick, but the Jaguars have done their best at making a run at it for the second year in a row.

Week 13 AFC playoff picture: Ravens move to No. 1 after Sunday night win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk