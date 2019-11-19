Week 12: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have 11 weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position.

Below is a Week 11 cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from their last game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Week 11 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. I'm refraining from posting every team's season-long workload rates moving forward and instead choosing a more specific split for each backfield that is defined underneath their respective team name.

Arizona Cardinals

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 with both Kenyan Drake and David Johnson active

RB1: Drake (75% snap rate, 20 opportunities per game)

RB2: Johnson (27%, 3)

Notes: The Cardinals have almost completely relegated Johnson to the bench, as their long-time starting RB played just nine total snaps in Week 11 and failed to record a touch. The potential return of Chase Edmonds (hamstring) following the Cardinals' Week 12 bye will only further lower DJ's floor.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Drake has been nothing short of spectacular since joining the squad in Week 9, as he's posted 41-212-1 rushing and 16-71-0 receiving lines over the past three weeks. Overall, only Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara and Le'Veon Bell have averaged more PPR per game than Drake over the past three weeks even though the Cardinals have had less-than-ideal matchups against the 49ers (x2) and Buccaneers.

Treat Drake as an upside RB2 in Week 13 against the Rams, but recognize we also potentially haven't seen the last of the reshuffling in this backfield.

Atlanta Falcons

Workload splits: Week 11 with Devonta Freeman (foot) sidelined

Notes: The Falcons' first game without Freeman didn't go particularly great as far as rushing efficiency was concerned. Overall, Hill converted his 15 rush attempts into just 30 yards. Note that the performance could've been bigger if he hadn't had a short touchdown nullified by penalty.

Coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman is "trending in the right way." Be sure to monitor our Week 12 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

This week's matchup against the Buccaneers' second-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs won't be an easier spot for the Falcons' backfield, but Hill can still be fired up as an upside RB3 thanks to volume alone.

Baltimore Ravens

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

Notes: Lamar Jackson actually leads the Ravens in rushing and is averaging an absurd 78.8 yards per game on the ground. That mark is the highest ever by a QB in the history of the league, while only nine RBs have topped that average in 2019.

Jackson is making at least one absolutely ridiculous run per game at this point.

Despite Jackson's heavy usage on the ground, Ingram has still received at least 13 touches in all but one game this season. The overall PPR RB11 deserves to be treated as a weekly upside RB2 regardless of the matchup thanks to Ingram's status as the undisputed lead RB of the league's No. 1 ranked scoring offense.

Edwards managed to pop off for an 8-112-1 rushing performance in the Ravens' Week 11 blowout win over the Texans and should be prioritized as a handcuff option over Justice Hill. Still, both RBs would likely form a committee of sorts if Ingram has to ever miss game action.

Buffalo Bills

Workload splits: Weeks 7-11 with both Devin Singletary and Frank Gore active

RB1: Singletary (63% snap rate, 14 opportunities per game)

RB2: Gore (34%, 10.2)

Notes: Singletary continues to play a three-down role, but life as Josh Allen's lead RB simply hasn't been great for business over the past two seasons. Overall, the Bills have posted the following RB position ranks in Allen's 21 starts since 2018:

Games as RB1 (1-12): 3

Games as RB2 (13-24): 5

Games as RB3 (25-36): 9

Games as RB4 or worse (37+): 4

On average the top Bills RB has finished as the week's RB28 with Allen under center.

Singletary has played at least 68% of the offense's snaps in four consecutive games, but Gore continues to get fed double-digit carries on a near-weekly basis.

The Broncos have surprisingly been stingier against the run (No. 6 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 15) this season (Football Outsiders). I'd caution in treating Singletary as anything more than an upside RB3 due to volume concerns as well as Allen's vulture-esque presence inside the red zone. Only Todd Gurley (24), Derrick Henry (20), Aaron Jones (19), Christian McCaffrey (18) and James Conner (16) have more rushing scores than Allen (15) since Week 1 of last season.

T.J. Yeldon has been a healthy scratch since Week 5.

Carolina Panthers

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (93% snap rate, 27.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (6%, 1.8)

Notes: McCaffrey has been nothing short of brilliant all season long. The Panthers' stud RB managed to post 14-70-0 rushing and 11-121-0 receiving lines in Week 11, good for the week's overall RB1 performance even though CMC didn't find the end zone.

He's currently on pace to join a select list of ballers that have averaged at least 30 PPR per game during a single season in the history of the league:

2000 Marshall Faulk (32.9)

2002 Priest Holmes (31.6)

2001 Faulk (30.4)

2019 McCaffrey (30.3)

2006 LaDainian Tomlinson (30.2)

1942 Don Hutson (30.1)

The Panthers claimed former-Bears RB Mike Davis last week, but he was a healthy scratch in Week 11. I wouldn't expect a single RB to inherit CMC's monstrous workload if he were to miss any game action. We have oodles of evidence that no RB in the league is capable of providing the same rushing and receiving threat as McCaffrey, so it seems a bit silly to assume there's another back on the Panthers that would walk into this same workhorse role.

Chicago Bears

Workload splits: Weeks 7-11 since team's Week 6 bye

RB1: David Montgomery (58% snap rate, 17.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tarik Cohen (43%, 10.2)

Notes: Montgomery has at least 15 touches in four consecutive games, but he's simply struggled to efficiently pick up yards all season. Overall, his average of 3.5 yards per carry ranks 43rd among 49 RBs with at least 50 rush attempts, while PFF has graded the Bears' rookie RB as just the league's 35th-most elusive back.

Cohen played a season-high 32 snaps out of the backfield in Week 11. His 14 touches were his most since Week 7.

Clearly coach Matt Nagy has reservations about turning the backfield completely over to Montgomery. Week 12's home matchup against the Giants sets up best for the team's third-round RB, but there's a low floor and ceiling for everyone involved in the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense. Trusting Cohen as a viable fantasy asset means trusting Mitchell Trubisky (hip), which isn't recommended.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Cincinnati Bengals

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

RB1: Joe Mixon (56% snap rate, 17.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (42%, 6.6)

Notes: Mixon continues to make the most out of his touches, but the Bengals have continued to insist on featuring both of their RBs. Overall, Mixon has posted a 65% snap rate in just one game this season after reaching that threshold in 11-of-14 games in 2018.

Still, the Bengals can't really pass the ball with liability Ryan Finley under center, so Mixon has racked up a combined 45 rush attempts over the past two weeks. It hasn't always been pretty running behind the league's 30th-ranked offensive line in adjusted line yards per rush (Football Outsiders), but that hasn't stopped Mixon from working as the PPR RB9 in each of Finley's two starts.

The Bengals are playing worse than any team in the league at the moment. With that said: Volume remains king in fantasy football. Fire up Mixon as a low-floor RB2 in Week 12 for his home matchup against the Steelers.

Cleveland Browns

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 with Kareem Hunt active

RB1: Nick Chubb (76% snap rate, 26 opportunities per game)

RB2: Hunt (55%, 13.5)

Notes: The Browns have continued to be creative with their new-look backfield by regularly featuring both Chubb and Hunt on the field at the same time.

Chubb remains locked in as a weekly RB1 with at least 20 touches in all but one game this season. He's a top-five option at the position in Week 12 against the Dolphins' 26th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs.

Hunt has just 10 carries after two weeks and is a thin play in standard fantasy formats (if you're into that sort of thing). Otherwise feel free to fire up the talented third-year back as an upside RB3 in this plus matchup. Hunt joins Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and James White as the league's only RBs that have at least eight targets in multiple games over the last six weeks.

Dallas Cowboys

Workload splits: Weeks 9-11 since team's Week 8 bye

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (89% snap rate, 21.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (13%, 4.3)

Notes: Elliott finished with fewer than 20 touches in Week 11 for the first time since Week 5, but he managed to find the end zone twice and posted a dominant 89% snap rate. Continue to fire him up as a weekly RB1, although the pass-game floor might not come this year. Elliott already has more games with fewer than three receptions in 2019 (7) than 2018 (2) and 2017 (4) combined.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard caught a season-high four passes for 44 yards and a score in Week 11. Getting the rookie RB the ball in space a few times per game should be prioritized, particularly with Amari Cooper (knee) operating at less than 100%. Overall, Pollard ranks third in Elusive Rating (PFF) among 49 qualified backs. He joins Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Devin Singletary, Lamar Jackson, Austin Ekeler, Duke Johnson and Alvin Kamara as the league's only RBs that have broken a tackle on at least a 30% rate this season.

Pollard is my No. 1 ranked handcuff and I don't think it's particularly close.

Denver Broncos

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: The Broncos largely split reps between Lindsay and Freeman in Weeks 1-9, but Lindsay emerged as the backfield's undisputed lead RB in Week 11. We should feel confident that this will continue to be the case moving forward, as pregame reports noted that the offense wanted to feature Lindsay as the clear-cut No. 1 RB.

The offense has already scored over 20 points in more games with Brandon Allen (2) than Joe Flacco (1). The ceiling still isn't super high here, particularly in a Week 12 road matchup against the Bills, but Lindsay should be able to flirt with consistent RB2 production with this sort of workload.

Lindsay has an incredibly cozy schedule ahead of and into the fantasy playoffs:

Week 12 at Bills: 20th

Week 13 vs. Chargers: 27th

Week 14 at Texans: 21st

Week 15 at Chiefs: 32nd

Week 16 vs. Lions: 31st

Detroit Lions

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: The Lions threw a curve ball at everyone in Week 11, as Johnson was relegated to a clear backup role despite clearing the concussion protocol.

It's clear at this point that the coaching staff doesn't believe Johnson nor McKissic are deserving of three-down roles, while Scarbrough isn't anyone's idea of a receiving threat and accordingly had zero targets in Week 11.

It's tough to get behind any of these RBs as long as their workload and snaps alike remain volatile with Jeff Driskel under center. Scarbrough is the preferred fantasy option at the moment, but he figures to be extremely game-script dependent and carry a low weekly floor.

Green Bay Packers

Workload splits: Weeks 6-10 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams active

RB1: Jones (53% snap rate, 15.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Williams (46%, 11.8)

Notes: The Packers have "freed" Jones thanks to a fantasy-friendly pass-game role for much of the season, but he's continued to largely split snaps with Williams whenever both have been healthy.

Week 1: Jones (61% snaps); Williams (39%)

Week 2: Jones (59%); Williams (45%)

Week 3: Jones (39%); Williams (61%)

Week 4: Williams hurt

Week 5: Williams hurt

Week 6: Jones (49%); Williams (53%)

Week 7: Jones (57%); Williams (40%)

Week 8: Jones (63%); Williams (48%)

Week 9: Jones (59%); Williams (44%)

Week 10: Jones (50%); Williams (50%)

Jones is more than capable of continuing to work as a weekly RB1 as long as he continues to pace the entire league with 14 touchdowns. Still, he'll need to continue to make the most out of his opportunities in order to keep thriving with this usage.

More problematic is Jones' lack of targets with Davante Adams healthy this season. Overall, Jones had a team-high 21% target share with Adams sidelined, but has a mediocre 9% target share with the Packer's No. 1 WR on the field.

The Packers can score on anybody, but it's probably better to treat Jones as more of a low-end RB1 to upside RB2 in tough matchups against the 49ers, Bears and Vikings in Weeks 12, 15 and 16, respectively.

Houston Texans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

RB1: Carlos Hyde (54% snap rate, 16.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (48%, 9.4)

Notes: Hyde is a threat to rack up 20-plus touches in any game that the Texans manage to not fall too far behind in, while Johnson continues to work as a clear No. 2 option with 10 or fewer touches in all but two games this season.

Treat Hyde as an upside RB3 as 3.5-point home favorites against the Colts on Thursday night. Johnson doesn't have standalone value at the moment despite working as anyone's idea of one of the league's most-efficient RBs.

Indianapolis Colts

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: Marlon Mack (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday night and is at risk of missing extended time.

The good news is Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is tentatively expected to return on Thursday night.

Normally we could feel decent about firing up Wilkins and/or Hines with Mack sidelined, but the new-found presence of Williams throws a giant wrench into the equation. Coach Frank Reich has already confirmed all three RBs will work alongside each other in a committee.

Hines' superior pass-down ability makes him the preferred fantasy option over either of the team's run-first grinders. Still, this is probably a situation to avoid until we have evidence that any RB in this backfield can flirt with double-digit touches on a somewhat consistent basis.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

RB1: Leonard Fournette (89% snap rate, 24 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (10%, 3.2)

Notes: Another week, another scoreless effort from the overall PPR RB8.

The good news is Fournette faces a good-not-great stretch of rush defenses to end the season:

Week 12: Titans (No. 15 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs)

Week 13: Buccaneers (No. 2)

Week 14: Chargers (No. 27)

Week 15: Raiders (No. 19)

Week 16: Falcons (No. 16)

Also helping matters is that Fournette managed to post a fantasy-friendly 7-34-0 receiving line with Nick Foles back under center in Week 11.

Fournette has a league-high 229 touches with one or fewer touchdowns this season. The next-closest player is Adrian Peterson at 134. Positive regression in the scoring department is due at some point for one of the league's few remaining workhorse RBs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Workload splits: Week 11 with Damien Williams (ribs) mostly sidelined

Notes: The Chiefs had fed Damien 45 of the backfield's 55 total touches since McCoy lost a fumble in the third quarter of their Week 8 loss to the Packers up until Monday night.

This entire situation is a complete mess entering the Chiefs' Week 12 bye. Damien would tentatively be expected to regain his starting role if healthy against the Raiders in Week 13, but he'll be at risk of reduced snaps and further re-aggravation due to the nature of ribs injuries.

Shady showed off some vintage cuts and moves on Monday night, but he was lucky to recover another fumble.

Darrel remains capable of handling a three-down role, although it's clear both Damien and McCoy are capable of much more with the ball in their hands.

Anyone involved in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense will offer weekly fantasy value. Damien is the best bet to lead this backfield (if healthy), while both McCoy and Darrel would be upside RB3 candidates if the Chiefs' starting RB winds up missing game action.

Los Angeles Chargers

Workload splits: Weeks 9-11 since the team fired OC Ken Whisenhunt

RB1: Melvin Gordon (59% snap rate, 22 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (46%, 13.7)

Notes: MGIII continues to look all the way back to his usual baller self. Continue to treat him as an every-week RB1 following the Chargers' Week 12 bye, as Gordon has functioned as the PPR RB3, RB6 and RB26 over the past three weeks.

Ekeler has continued to play a handful of snaps per game as a true WR in the slot or out wide, but his sub-50% snap share is still a disgrace. I find it hard to believe defenses respect Andre Patton (zero receptions since Week 4) more than Ekeler, yet the Chargers have given their No. 3 WR a snap rate of at least 70% in each of the past four weeks. Ekeler is averaging a league-high 6.4 yards per touch among 39 RBs with at least 100 combined carries and receptions this season, but isn't anything more than an upside RB3 with this type of usage.

Los Angeles Rams

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 since team's Week 9 bye

Notes: The offense heavily leaned on Gurley in Week 11 with both Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) sidelined. The result was season-high marks in both touches (28) and total yards (133).

Still, I'm hesitant to believe the Rams will continue to force feed Gurley in future weeks after failing to do so all season. Week 11 marked the first time that coach Sean McVay fed his starting RB at least 20 touches in a game after doing so nine times in both 2017 and 2018.

Part of the problem has been the absence of a dominant offensive line. The league's best offensive front in 2017 and 2018 doesn't even resemble the same group these days due to both offseason transactions as well as injuries:

LT Andrew Whitworth turns 38 in December.

LG Joseph Noteboom (knee, IR) is out for the season.

New LG Austin Corbett has been on the team for less than a month.

C Brian Allen (knee, IR) is out for the season.

RG Austin Blythe is now playing center.

New RG David Edwards is a fifth-round rookie.

RT Rob Havenstein (knee) is considered week to week.

New RT Bobby Evans is a third-round rookie.

Gurley used to be the workhorse back of a top-five offense. Now he's the lead back of an offense that ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in yards per play. Treat him as a RB2 as long as the Rams continue to feed him the ball, but recognize there's a low floor here.

Brown has the inside track on lead handcuff duties at the moment, but he'd likely form a two-back committee of sorts with Henderson if Gurley misses any game action.

Miami Dolphins

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 since losing Mark Walton (suspension, released)

Notes: Ballage has racked up 172 yards on 77 combined carries and receptions this season for an average of 2.2 yards yards per touch. He continues to function as the Dolphins' three-down back with both Walton and Kenyan Drake out of the picture, but the second-year RB is arguably the only back in the league with a 15-touch floor that deserves to be faded.

Of course, it's not all Ballage's fault. The Dolphins' 32nd-ranked offensive line in adjusted line yards per rush has been nothing short of brutal all season. Miami (0.52) joins the Jets (0.69) as the league's only offenses averaging less than a yard before contact per rush through 11 weeks.

Minnesota Vikings

Workload splits: Weeks 1-11

Notes: Cook received a season-low 16 touches in Week 11 with the Vikings surprisingly in comeback mode against the Broncos for most of the afternoon. Regardless, continue to treat the overall PPR RB2 as a weekly high-end RB1 following the Vikings' Week 12 bye.

The only potential concern for Cook is whether or not his robust receiving role will shrink if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is ready to roll against the Seahawks in Week 13:

Cook per game with Thielen (6 games): 4.3 targets, 3.8 receptions, 35.5 receiving yards

Without (5 games): 5.6 targets, 4.4 receptions, 48.4 receiving yards

Mattison is still a high-end handcuff as the potential lead RB in the league's third-most run-heavy offense, but I'd easily rather devote a bench spot to Tony Pollard, who is a safer bet to inherit a true three-down role if disaster strikes. Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone are real threats to Mattison's theoretical workhorse role if Cook misses any game action.

New Orleans Saints

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 with both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray active

RB1: Kamara (68% snap rate, 18.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Murray (32%, 10)

Notes: Kamara is averaging a league-high 0.44 broken tackles per attempt this season. Only Duke Johnson (0.43) is also evading defenders at over a 40% rate. The Saints' featured RB has posted 7-72-0, 8-50-0 and 10-47-0 receiving lines in three games with Drew Brees under center. Kamara has surprisingly failed to reach 100 rushing yards in a game this season and has just one touchdown on the ground, but his ability to thrive in the underneath portions of the field should continue to result in one of the position's highest floors with the league's most check-down heavy QB under center:

Continue to treat one of the league's most-talented players regardless of position as a weekly RB1 regardless of the matchup.

Murray has just 15 rush attempts and five targets over the past two weeks, but offers heightened value in Week 12 thanks to an absolutely perfect spot as 8.5-point home favorites against a Panthers Defense that has been significantly better against the pass (No. 7 in pass DVOA) than the run (No. 32).

New England Patriots

Workload splits: Weeks 8-11 with each of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden active

RB1: White (42% snap rate, 10.3 opportunities)

RB2: Michel (31%, 13.7)

RB3: Burkhead (28%, 6)

RB4: Bolden (6%, 0.3)

Notes: The Patriots rank third in points per game this season, but that's largely been thanks to their ridiculously-effective defense.

They rank 24th in yards per play after finishing among the league's top-12 most-efficient offenses in each of 2007-2018. The Patriots' 21-spot flip in points per game rank (No. 3) and yards per play rank (No. 24) is easily the largest difference in the league. Tom Brady and company haven't finished a season outside of the league's top-20 offenses in yards per play since 2003.

White is the only fantasy-viable RB on the Patriots at the moment. Michel is a touchdown dependent RB3 with Burkhead healthy, particularly in a spot like Week 12 that features New England as relatively modest 6.5-point home favorites against a good-to-great Cowboys team.

New York Giants

Workload splits: Weeks 7-10 with Saquon Barkley active

RB1: Saquon Barkley (82% snap rate, 22 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wayne Gallman (17%, 1.3)

Notes: Barkley in four games since returning from injury:

Rush attempts: 64 (No. 15 among all RBs)

Targets: 28 (tied for No. 1)

PPR: 68.9 (No. 11)

Yes, Week 10's 13-1-0 rushing and 5-30-0 receiving lines weren't exactly what Barkley's fantasy owners had in mind. Still, the team's Week 11 bye should've helped get the Giants' workhorse RB closer to 100% before the season's final stretch.

Continue to treat Barkley as a high-end RB1 regardless of the matchup.

New York Jets

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: Bell's season-low snap rate in Week 11 is worrisome. The Jets' starting RB was listed as questionable entering the matchup with a rib injury, but still commanded plenty of work as both a rusher (18 carries) and receiver (2 targets).

Don't underestimate the chances that Powell continues to eat into Bell's three-down role moving forward. Rumors have circulated all season that coach Adam Gase wasn't a fan of the team's high-priced free agency addition, while Powell also simply deserves credit for being more efficient (4.2 yards per touch) than Bell (3.9) to this point.

The Jets have three more exploitable matchups coming up against the Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins in Weeks 12-14. They've scored 34 points in consecutive games and have actually resembled a competent NFL offense for extended stretches. It'd certainly be better if Bell was flirting with 30 touches per game compared to 20, but he can be treated as an upside RB2 in these upcoming cake matchups.

Oakland Raiders

Workload splits: Weeks 7-11 since team's Week 6 bye

Notes: Jacobs is sort of like Derrick Henry and Marlon Mack (when healthy) in that his offense makes sure to almost always feed him a minimum of 15-20 touches per game even if the snaps aren't as high as we'd hope for.

Continue to treat the overall PPR RB9 as a weekly RB1, even in Week 12's matchup against a Jets Defense that has been much better against the run (No. 2 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 21) this season. Jacobs' pass-game usage isn't ideal, but otherwise his mix of workload and talent is only matched by the position's most-elite RBs across the entire league.

Richard and Washington would likely form a two-back committee if Jacobs were to miss any game action, with Richard likely serving as the more fantasy-friendly pass-down back.

Philadelphia Eagles

Workload splits: Week 11 only with Jordan Howard (shoulder) out

Notes: Howard should be considered questionable for Week 12. Jay Ajayi is expected to be somewhat involved against the Seahawks if Howard is again inactive.

Still, this is Sanders' backfield at the moment. There isn't a situation that the Eagles' talented second-round rookie can't handle.

Sanders posted modest 11-38-0 rushing and 2-9-0 receiving lines in Week 11 against the Patriots, but coach Doug Pederson clearly trusts him more than just about any other RB that he's had in Philly. Overall, Sanders' robust 85% snap rate is the highest single-game mark of any Eagles RB since Pederson took over in 2016.

The Seahawks shouldn't be considered a cake matchup, although we can still fire up Sanders as a legit RB2 as long as Howard remains sidelined.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: James Conner (shoulder) left the Steelers' Thursday night loss to the Browns after just 13 snaps. Surprisingly, Edmunds worked ahead of Samuels in terms of snaps despite the offense facing negative game script for most of the evening. The status of Benny Snell (knee) is unclear at the moment.

The days of the Steelers handing a three-down role to whoever lines up at RB are over. Even Conner is at risk of reduced snaps moving forward due to the nature of his shoulder injury.

Week 12 presents arguably the slate's best matchup against the Bengals. Still, it's anyone's guess as to who leads this backfield if Conner is again sidelined. I lean Samuels due to his enhanced pass-game role that could be put to good use if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) is inactive. Just recognize that Edmunds is going to be plenty involved on early downs and potentially short-yardage situations.

There's a low floor for any committee RB involved in the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense.

Seattle Seahawks

Workload splits: Weeks 7-10 with both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny active

Notes: Carson was seemingly on the verge of being benched after fumbling three times in Weeks 1-3.

All he's done since is work as the offense's featured three-down workhorse:

Week 4: 76% snaps, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snaps, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 79% snaps, 24 carries, 4 targets

Week 7: 89% snaps, 21 carries, 5 targets

Week 8: 69% snaps, 20 carries, 1 target

Week 9: 85% snaps, 16 carries, 2 targets

Week 10: 96% snaps, 25 carries, 4 targets

Carson did fumble twice in Week 9, and again in Week 10, although he wasn't benched on either occasion. Penny coughing up a ball himself could've helped contribute to this during the Seahawks' Monday night win over the 49ers.

Continue to fire up the overall PPR RB7 as an every-week RB1, even in a tough Week 12 matchup against an Eagles Defense that has been better against the run (No. 7 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 12) this season.

San Francisco 49ers

Workload splits: Week 11 only with Matt Breida (ankle) sidelined

Notes: Coleman and Mostert formed a two-RB committee with Breida sidelined last week. And yet, Wilson wound up with the most fantasy points among the trio by catching a game-winning 25-yard touchdown on his only snap of the game.

The larger issue might be the presence of FB Kyle Juszczyk, who caught all seven of his targets for 63 yards in Week 11. Coleman (3-48-0 receiving) and Mostert (2-14-0) weren't complete afterthoughts in the passing game, but at the very least this is a more crowded backfield with Booger McFarland's favorite player back in action.

The 49ers boast the league's second-ranked scoring offense and run the ball more than anybody. Continue to fire up whoever happens to be their top-two RBs as low-end RB2s on a weekly basis. That would be Coleman and Mostert in Week 12 if Breida remains sidelined.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Workload splits: Weeks 10-11 after coach Bruce Arians named Ronald Jones the starter

Notes: It's hard to take much of anything away from Week 11 considering the backfield had a combined six carries.

RoJo is the starter, but Barber hasn't been completely relegated to the bench and has been annoyingly involved in short-yardage situations. Ogunbowale has continued to siphon away pass-game work on a near-weekly basis.

This has undoubtedly been the league's most-frustrating backfield for fantasy owners all season:

Jones: 221 snaps this season

Ogunbowale: 213

Barber: 208

Jones is worthy of RB3 treatment in Week 12's plus matchup against the Falcons. Still, there's a low floor here as long as coach Bruce Arians continues to not feed any single RB a true three-down role.

Tennessee Titans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-10

RB1: Derrick Henry (61% snap rate, 20.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (39%, 4.6)

Notes: Henry is the PPR RB5 through 10 weeks and appears to only be getting stronger. This has been the case throughout the stud RB's career:

Henry career yards per carry in September: 3.87

October: 3.87

November: 5.49

December: 5.23

January: 4.98

The only other RBs with at least 15 touches in every game this season are Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. Continue to treat the PPR RB7 as a matchup-proof RB1. The Jaguars have been gashed with ease on the ground by the Texans and Colts in their last two games. Good luck dealing with Henry.

Washington Redskins

Workload splits: Week 11 only

Notes: Peterson and Guice are splitting early-down work, while Smallwood is functioning as the offense's pass-down back as long as Chris Thompson (toe) remains sidelined. It's actually remarkable that Smallwood managed to play so much in Week 11 and only received one touch.

Don't touch this backfield with a 10 foot pole in fantasy formats of all shapes and sizes.