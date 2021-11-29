Week 12 Sunday Night Freestyle: Ravens, Patriots & Bengals hold on as AFC playoff picture becomes murkier

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Another Sunday in 2021, another day when we ask ourselves, "is anyone in the NFL good?" More specifically, is any team in the AFC a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

The Baltimore Ravens are holding onto the top seed at the current moment. They also some how eked out a 6-point win over the division rival Cleveland Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 interceptions. The New England Patriots housed the Tennessee Titans in a tale of two 8-4 teams trending in wildly opposite directions. Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals blew the doors off the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this year.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast touching on the Thanksgiving day games, but mainly ask the question: is there an AFC team you feel comfortable about winning three games in January?

The answer is a resounding: I don't know. Charles & Frank discuss these AFC matchups, the Packers & Buccaneers pulling out strong wins & everything else from Week 12's Sunday action.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led his team to a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night despite throwing 4 interceptions. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

