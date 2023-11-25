Week 12 Rooting Guide: Best outcomes for Ravens with playoff picture developing
The Ravens (8-3) have won five of their past six games and are set to travel to the West Coast for an intriguing battle with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET
kickoff).
Baltimore is tied with Miami for the AFC’s best record, but the Dolphins’ 34-13 win over the New York Jets gives the No. 1 seed for now.
The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to avoid falling entirely out of playoff contention after a 23-20 loss to the Packers in Week 11.
With only one of the four Thanksgiving and Black Friday games featuring AFC teams, we’re providing a rooting guide for the Sunday and Monday slate of games.
CBS : Steelers (6-4) @ Bengals (5-5)
The Ravens have two wins over the Bengals and will host the Steelers in the January 7 season finale.
Mike Tomlin’s team holds the 7th and final playoff spot entering Week 12.
Cleveland is still in contention in the AFC North, but a Cincinnati upset win over Pittsburgh will go a long way toward Baltimore clinching a division title in the coming weeks.
Root for Bengals
FOX: Browns (7-3) @ Broncos (5-5)
Cleveland (7-3) has a Super Bowl caliber defense, but they’ll need to lead the charge down the stretch with Deshaun Watson out for the season.
The Broncos (5-5) are surging and have moved into second place in the AFC West, and could turn the playoff race upsdie down with an upset win at home.
Root for Denver
CBS: Chiefs (7-3) @ Raiders (5-6)
Kansas City is angry and looking to play well after a 21-17 loss to Philadelphia on Monday night.
Las Vegas is playing well under new head coach Antonio Pierce, and a Week 12 upset would provide more separation atop the AFC.
Root for Raiders
CBS : Jaguars (7-3) @ Texans (6-4)
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are 7-3 and 4th in the AFC, while the surging Texans are 6-4, and led by the likely Offensive Player of the Year, and MVP candidate, C.J. Stroud.