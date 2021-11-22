Week 12 recap: Mullen out at UF, Ohio State runs Michigan State

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the week 12 college football slate... where has this season gone? First up, Ohio State looked like one of the best teams in the country dominating Michigan State for four quarters. Should the Spartans regret the contract they just handed Mel Tucker?

In the SEC, Dan Mullen was let go by Florida after a loss to Missouri. Who will the Gators target in what is shaping up to be one wild coaching carousel? Dan, Pat and Pete also break down the college football playoff picture as the race comes down to the finish.

