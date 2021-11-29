Week 12 Recap: Fournette goes off, the 49ers are rolling and a MNF preview
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together on Sunday night, as they do each week during the NFL season, to recap the day that was around the NFL. This time, they got to talk about Leonard Fournette’s huge 4-TD game, the Patriots steamrolling the Titans, a really fun game between the 49ers and Vikings, and finish up with a preview of the Seahawks-WFT game on Monday.
