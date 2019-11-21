Week 12 Rankings

Week 12 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The first quarterback in league history to clear 60 yards rushing in seven straight starts, Lamar Jackson is beating teams in ways never before seen. The Rams have surrendered the fewest QB rushing yards but have faced only two quarterbacks with legs (Cam Newton, Russell Wilson). Averaging 2.2 more weekly points than any other signal caller, Jackson is foolproof. … The Seahawks are not going to be able to run the ball down the Eagles’ throats. Enter Russell Wilson for a game with a 48 over/under. New No. 3 receiver Josh Gordon also had the bye week to further immerse himself in the Seahawks’ offense. … Matt Ryan hasn’t been raising the roof since returning from his ankle injury, totaling three scores in two games. The Bucs, who are No. 31 in QB fantasy points allowed and No. 31 in raw yardage allowed, should change that. … Deshaun Watson has just 370 yards passing and two touchdowns over his past two starts. Now he’s hosting the big-play limiting Colts on a short week. Will Fuller’s (hamstring) potential return would provide a needed boost.

Drew Brees has produced three scores in 2-of-3 games since returning. That will be a slightly-heavier-than-normal ask vs. the Panthers’ strong pass defense, but it is hard to leave Brees out of the top five at home. … Speaking of heavy asks, Dak Prescott in New England. Although undeniably dominant on the whole, Prescott’s results have tended to ebb and flow with the difficulty of the Cowboys’ schedule. “@NE” has been as tough as it gets for a passer this year. Prescott’s ground score capability and overabundance of weapons keeps him in the top six. … For the season, the Falcons still rank as one of the league’s worst defenses. Over the past two weeks? The Birds have allowed 12 total points while forcing four turnovers and dialing up 11 sacks. This is no longer a guaranteed smash spot for Jameis Winston, though one of his secrets is that, just as he turns the ball over in equal measure vs. bad defenses and good, the same is true of his yardage compiling. … It was a well-timed bye for Aaron Rodgers, who followed up one of the most prolific two-game stretches of his career with one of the quietest. Although the 49ers still boast fearsome defensive numbers, they have taken a hit during a three-week stretch vs. real QBs.

Coming off his first three-touchdown effort through the air of 2019, Josh Allen has four rushing scores over his past three starts. The Broncos continue to limit enemy passing production, though they were filleted by Kirk Cousins in the second half last Sunday. The QB10 by average points, Allen’s Floor keeps him in the QB1 ranks. … Jimmy Garoppolo bookended his horrendous Seahawks performance with barbeques of the Cardinals. The Packers have proven to have a highly-ordinary pass defense. George Kittle could return, and Deebo Samuel is emerging behind Emmanuel Sanders. ... Tom Brady has just five passing touchdowns over his past five starts, posting multiple scores once in the process. He is on pace for only 22 on the year, which would be his lowest total for a non-injury shortened season since 2001. His 6.8 YPA would be his lowest since 2006. Week 12 opponent Dallas has permitted all of 11 passing touchdowns in 10 games. … Derek Carr’s ranking is solely about floor. Even in golden matchups like last week’s with the Bengals, he has displayed zero ceiling.

Baker Mayfield has been playing slightly better of late, but “vs. MIA” hardly guarantees fantasy glory, as it is quite possible the Browns simply annihilate the Dolphins on the ground. When he does throw, Mayfield will be greeted by advantageous matchups across the board, as well as no pass rush to speak of. … Jacoby Brissett has been dying for the return of T.Y. Hilton. He should get it Thursday against an increasingly-embarrassing Texans Defense. That, coupled with the Colts’ run-game injuries upgrade Brissett’s recent passing outlook. … Predictably aggressive in his Week 11 return, Nick Foles dialed up 47 pass attempts and found each of D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook for four receptions. Working against him for Week 12 is a 41.5 over/under, as well as what should be a renewed run-game commitment from the Jags. … Although Titans Ryan Tannehill has been a more assertive Ryan Tannehill, his Week 12 outlook is similar to Foles’, with his upside being curbed by the over/under and a likely run-heavy game plan. The Titans gutted the Chiefs with Derrick Henry in Week 10, and the Jags are similarly vulnerable on the ground.

Improved of late, Sam Darnold has another approachable matchup in the Raiders. The problem is that the Raiders are one of the league’s better time of possession teams while the Jets are not. Darnold might not get as much volume as the setup suggests. … Down to tight ends and running backs to throw to, Carson Wentz’s floor has been lowered while his ceiling is caved in. … Jeff Driskel in a GPP? His rushing floor combined with his big-play weaponry at receiver and tight end make the proposition far from a joke. … The Bears are not a plus matchup for Daniel Jones, but the turnover-prone rookie has proven capable of Winston-ing his way to useable days in fantasy. This is honestly probably too low. … Scarily bad over his past two starts, Jared Goff will be getting Brandin Cooks back for Week 12. The problem is that it will be against the Ravens’ top-shelf secondary and improving pass rush. The Ravens hyena’d Deshaun Watson in Week 11. Hard as it is to believe, there is still farther for Goff to fall. … Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins both have “hold your nose at start them” matchups. Haskins’ is at home. … Mitchell Trubisky is now at weekly risk of being benched.

Week 12 Running Backs

RB Notes: Coming off his second highest touch count of the season, Alvin Kamara has a home smash spot in a Panthers Defense silver plattering the third most RB fantasy points. The Saints are whopping 9.5-point home favorites. … No. 2 in raw carries (201), Nick Chubb has a wide-open 10-lane highway toward 25 totes. The Browns are 10.5-home favorites vs. the Dolphins’ No. 31 run defense. … The bye could not have come at a better time for Saquon Barkley, who had rushed 64 times for just 165 yards (2.57 YPC) in four games since rushing back from his high-ankle sprain. The Bears are no one’s idea of a plum spot for an opposing runner, but Chicago's offensive dysfunction should keep Barkley and the Giants’ offense on the field all afternoon. The Monsters of Midway have also coughed up the second most RB receptions (66). … Derrick Henry detonated the Chiefs for 23/188/2 in Week 10 then had the Titans’ bye week to rest up. The Jags represent another blow-up opportunity, as Doug Marrone’s “defense” is gifting 135 weekly rushing yards and a league-worst 5.3 yards per carry. The Titans are three-point home favorites.

Whereas the Patriots’ defense is historically good through the air, it is middle of the pack on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott, who isn’t catching passes, is coming off back-to-back middling games as a rusher but will be even more important than usual to the Cowboys’ Week 12 fortunes. … The Jets maintain a top-two run defense by both yardage and DVOA, but it’s fair to wonder if the effects of the losses of Leonard Williams and C.J. Mosley have been felt yet. Two of Gang Green’s past three opponents were the Dolphins and Redskins’ jumbled backfields. Josh Jacobs’ workload keeps him locked in as a mid-range RB1. … Like New England, San Francisco is far more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. Touchdown leader/big-play threat Aaron Jones is rested coming off the Packers’ bye. … Chris Carson keeps stacking touches but has seen his efficiency wane of late. He also has just five catches over his past three appearances. The Eagles remain fortified on the ground. … Coach Doug Marrone has pledged to re-#establish Leonard Fournette after he touched the ball a season-low 15 times in Week 11. It shouldn’t be difficult in a low-totaled, tight-spread divisional tilt with the Titans.

Running behind a horrendous offensive line, Le’Veon Bell is doing little to nothing with his prodigious volume. The Raiders are a soft matchup, while Vegas expects a close one at home for the Jets. Keep betting on touches. … As good as the Steelers’ defense is, the Steelers’ offense should keep the game close for Joe Mixon. Not that it would really matter, as the Bengals have gone full-on established no matter what. Although he’s played only two games in the process, Mixon is the RB6 by average points in standard over the past three weeks, and RB9 in PPR. … Todd Gurley gets an extra day of rest after handling the ball 28 times in Week 11. With Gurley well rested to begin the year and Jared Goff going all the way off the rails, another big workload is a safe assumption vs. the Ravens, even with Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods returning … Devin Singletary has reached 16 touches in 2-of-3 games and averaged 4.93 yards per carry. He’s remaining efficient/explosive even on bigger workloads. The Bills are four-point home favorites vs. Denver. … Mark Ingram finally did some passing game damage, but it came on just four targets. There is no reason to expect a repeat against a Rams D that’s been putting a lid on opponent backfields.

Jaylen Samuels has disappointed more than he’s thrilled this season, but with James Conner (shoulder) unlikely to play, Samuels is guaranteed a voluminous workload vs. the Bengals’ league-worst (by yardage) run defense. … The Packers are soft as a pillow on the ground, but Tevin Coleman has been Atlanta-ing in San Francisco, routinely failing to take advantage of A+ setups. Coach Kyle Shanahan will never de-committee his backfield, and Coleman’s big plays are too hard to predict. … The Broncos’ greater Phillip Lindsay commitment was difficult to detect in real time last Sunday, though he did post a new season high in both snaps (51) and snap percentage (65). His 18 touches were his second most. The Bills are unlikely to blow the Broncos out and wreck Lindsay’s game flow. … David Montgomery has reached 14 carries in four straight games. It’s been mostly empty calories, as he’s cleared 60 yards rushing once in the process. His touchdown odds will be better than usual against the similarly-inept Giants. … Carlos Hyde was saved by garbage time in Week 11. Back home, the Texans should provide more favorable game flow this week. … Kareem Hunt has already established himself as the Browns’ No. 3 passing game weapon, and he’s contributed 10 carries in two games to boot. Both Browns backs should get theirs vs. Miami.

Miles Sanders was a bust as the Eagles’ Week 11 lead back. Jordan Howard (shoulder) is getting in limited practices. The Seahawks are unimposing on the ground. … Ronald Jones: You’re on your own. It is worth noting that RoJo’s Week 11 disaster was probably mostly game flow related. … Bo Scarbrough got the surprise Week 11 start and immediately looked like the best back in the Lions’ post-Kerryon Johnson backfield. Scarbrough’s strict two-down skill-set limits his upside, but his floor should not be hard to reach vs. the Redskins. … A Week 11 mega dud, Brian Hill is ticketed for another week of lead-back duties vs. the Bucs’ pass-funnel defense. It will be touchdown or bust for the man who does not care about your fantasy team. … Jordan Wilkins’ return severely complicates the Colts’ Marlon Mack-less backfield. Seeing as Jonathan Williams had touched the ball only two times all year before last Sunday’s solid effort, Wilkins is probably the best bet. Nyheim Hines continues to get hype, but the third-down back has cleared both four receptions and 40 yards just once despite innumerable Colts pass catcher injuries. He feels like a trap. … Derrius Guice > Adrian Peterson should be the new normal in Washington. Not even the Redskins can mess up giving Guice a stretch-run tryout. Guice provided the offense’s only big play in Week 11.

Week 12 Receivers

WR Notes: Julio Jones finally gets his first of two Tampa matchups. The Bucs are surrendering 4.2 more weekly points to enemy wideouts than any other team. … Despite a ridiculous 37 percent target share over the Texans’ past three games, DeAndre Hopkins has been operating as something of a glorified Julian Edelman, generating a modest 237 yards on 36 targets. Will Fuller’s (hamstring) tentative return should help, not hurt, his all-world teammate, relieving some of the defensive pressure … The Falcons may have revived their pass rush, but that is not going to stop Mike Evans from going on the warpath. The Falcons don’t have the horses to match up, and Jameis Winston will never stop slinging it. Tampa/Atlanta has the week’s highest over/under at 51.5. … Davante Adams reached 10 targets in each of his first two games following his return from a toe injury and had the Packers’ bye week to get closer to 100 percent. There is no one in San Francisco’s secondary capable of shutting him down. … D.J. Chark has cleared 100 yards in each of Nick Foles’ starts and caught three touchdowns from the $50 million man in just five quarters.

After averaging 110 yards Weeks 1-6, Chris Godwin has seen that number fall to 56 over his past four appearances. The Falcons’ secondary feels like a slump-buster. … Tyler Lockett (shin) sounds far from assured of suiting up against the Eagles. Mercifully, the West Coast Seahawks have a rare 1PM ET start. If Lockett gets the call, it will be against a secondary that has no answers for him on paper. … Despite continued failure to launch, Odell Beckham has not stopped racking up targets or air yards. The explosion feels so close, and the Dolphins’ undermanned secondary will be dying to light the fuse. … No. 1 in targets (35) over the past three weeks, D.J. Moore has averaged 105 yards in the process. As poorly as Kyle Allen is playing, Moore is simply too hot too worry about vs. Saints slot CB P.J. Williams. … Coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 1, John Brown will be greeted by Chris Harris. Not ideal, but Harris just allowed a 54-yard touchdown to Brown-esque Stefon Diggs. Brown’s floor suggests his ceiling should have been popping more often. Don’t be surprised if he stacks a few spiked weeks.

Julian Edelman continues to display a high catch and yardage floor but has struggled for upside over the past month, averaging 67 yards with two total scores. With Mohamed Sanu’s (ankle) status in doubt, that could change against the Cowboys. … Under the radar Mike Evans-ing, Courtland Sutton has reached 60 yards in 8-of-10 appearances despite the very un-Evans statistic of never once reaching 10 targets. Simply a man amongst boys vs. the Vikings, Sutton looks like he might be finding an extra gear down the stretch of his sophomore campaign. A Week 12 date with Tre'Davious White does mean Sutton will be more floor than ceiling in Buffalo. … Seemingly playing at well less than 100 percent, Amari Cooper has the toughest of Week 12 matchups in Stephon Gilmore. Cooper’s route-running prowess gives him a chance against anybody, but the Pats don’t commit coverage busts. This will be a floor, not ceiling week. … T.Y. Hilton (calf) will be a high-end WR2 against the Texans’ collapsing defense if he gets the green light. … The reality of Mitchell Trubisky has finally been setting in for Allen Robinson over the past three weeks, where he’s been held below 20 yards twice. The Giants are an attackable matchup — only the Bucs have permitted more WR fantasy points — but A-Rob’s outlook would be enhanced by an in-game Trubisky benching.

Brandin Cooks’ (concussion) return should hopefully help Cooper Kupp. The Ravens’ deep secondary will now have to defense more of the field. The doomsday scenario is that Jared Goff’s satellite is making an uncontrolled re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. … Calvin Ridley’s long-awaited breakout is followed up by a smash spot in the Bucs. There is no need to overthink Ridley’s WR2 case this week. … 4-of-14 for 91 yards and a score in two games with Jeff Driskel at the controls, Kenny Golladay is a dictionary definition boom/bust WR2 for a tasty matchup in Washington. … Deebo Samuel has finally separated himself from the Kendrick Bournes of the world, placing third in receptions (16) and second in yards (246) over the past two weeks. Capable of compiling, ripping big plays and doing major damage after the catch, Samuel checks all the fantasy boxes. His production is probably still ultimately up to Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle’s (knee, ankle) health, however. Samuel himself has a shoulder issue. … One of the most under-discussed players of 2019, DeVante Parker has reached 55 yards in five straight games, and totaled 204 in two contests since Preston Williams went down. Browns CB Denzel Ward has been coming on strong since his return from a hamstring injury.

With Evan Engram (foot) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) still nowhere to be found, Golden Tate should keep up his poor man’s Edelman-ing. … Behind Tate is Darius Slayton, whose big-play chops and Week 10 compiling make him a legitimate GPP option in DFS. He’s an upside WR3 in season long. … Robert Woods had yet to return to the Rams as of Wednesday, but he should be ready for Monday night. … The Lions have become a save-the-date opponent for rival wideouts, but Terry McLaurin has too much working against him to be a WR2. He does offer unusual upside for a WR3. … We’ve reached ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ status with the Bengals’ receiver corps. A.J. Green is looking forward to free agency and Auden Tate (concussion) is hurt. Only Tyler Boyd, who has averaged 31 yards in two games with Ryan Finley, remains. … JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) is looking more questionable than Diontae Johnson (concussion). James Washington could be as high as a WR3 depending on how things shake out. … Battling through injury issues, Marquise Brown is a role player who must do battle with Jalen Ramsey on Monday.

Week 12 Tight Ends

TE Notes: George Kittle’s (knee, ankle) return is far from assured, though the tea leaves have suggested this is the week the 49ers were aiming for. Kittle turned in back-to-back 6/79 performances before going down. Only three teams are surrendering more TE fantasy points than Green Bay. … With the Eagles back to 2018 levels of injury, Zach Ertz is back to 2018 levels of performance, going 18/197/1 over his past two games. Just five teams have permitted more TE yardage than Seattle. … Darren Waller revived for his biggest game in a month against the Bengals. The Jets’ defense is hanging tougher than expected but is hardly a rankings impediment. ... I want to have Mark Andrews even higher, but his usage continues to baffle. The playmaker ran a grand total of 12 Week 11 routes. The fact that he still managed to go 4/75/1 speaks to his explosiveness. The low route/snap count was surely also influenced by a game that got out of hand early. Andrews should be needed for longer against the Rams.

Greg Olsen has finally heated back up to the tune of 5/57 efforts each of the past two weeks. The Saints are a C- matchup, but struggling QB Kyle Allen figures to rely on his safety valves more than ever. … Emerging as the No. 2 target for the receiver-desperate Eagles, Dallas Goedert has scores in 3-of-4 games. The Seahawks have been soft up the seam. Goedert should not be this high, but tight end is just that dire. … One of the hottest tight ends in football, Ryan Griffin has gone at least 4/50 3-of-4 appearances. Week 12 opponent Oakland is coughing up the third most TE fantasy points. … Coming off a one-target disaster in the Rams’ crumbling offense, Gerald Everett’s Week 12 worries are Brandin Cooks’ return and the Ravens’ further-ascendant defense. … The Bills are the roughest of matchups for Noah Fant, but the rookie is rapidly emerging as the Broncos’ No. 2 passing option. He soaked up Week 11 red zone looks.

I guess Jared Cook is a TE1? I don’t know, man, this stuff is messed up. … Eric Ebron (ankle) did not practice Monday or Tuesday. Were he to sit, Jack Doyle would enter the low-end TE1 mix vs. the Texans’ exhausted defense. … Vance McDonald hasn’t reached 40 yards since Week 1, but this should finally be the time. Both JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) could be sidelined against the Bengals, who are predictably terrible up the seam. … Cameron Brate out-targeted O.J. Howard 14-1 in Week 11. Perhaps it was a fluke. It’s more likely that it was an unmistakable message. … Jacob Hollister’s hot play would be undermined by Ed Dickson’s return. … Mike Gesicki is sixth in TE receptions (19) over the past five weeks but not one of them has been a touchdown, severely curbing his fantasy upside. … Delanie Walker (ankle) won’t be a TE1 if he returns, but his presence would be enough to render Jonnu Smith a risky TE2 vs. the Jaguars. … Will Fuller and Darren Fells don’t exactly have similar roles, but Fuller’s return would knock Fells further down the targets totem pole.

Week 12 Kickers

Week 12 Special Teams/Defense