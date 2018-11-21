Week 12 Preview Podcast: Who are you thankful for this fantasy season?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Week 12’s first slate of games begins on Thanksgiving. As such, it’s only right that Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don take this podcast episode to discuss the fantasy players they’re thankful for this year (not enough thanks to go around for Andrew Luck, TBH).

But that’s not all Liz and Dalton discuss in this early week episode. Of course, they have to dissect that game-changing Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Rams — and what happened to Todd Gurley?!

Our experts also dive into the three games on Turkey Day. Will Ezekiel Elliott continue his torrid stretch? How will injuries to Mitchell Trubisky and Kerryon Johnson affect Bears-Lions? Can Falcons-Saints match Rams-Chiefs? What will *gulp* Colt McCoy do against the Dallas D?

They’ve also asked you about the players you’re most worried about letting you down in Week 12 (is Carson Wentz going downhill?).

Of course, we can’t forget about Andy and Brad going at it over their Week 12 rankings, and there are some differing opinions about Deshaun Watson.

Liz and Dalton then wrap up with a couple bargains and fades for Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

