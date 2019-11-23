Week 12 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch against the Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks (8-2) are back in action in Week 12, heading on the road for a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5). It's a pivotal matchup for both teams as the Eagles are a game back of the Cowboys in the NFC East, and the Seahawks need to keep pace with the Saints, Packers and, most importantly, the 49ers atop the NFC.

Here are five players who might make or break Seattle's chances of winning on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

1. Ugo Amadi

With Jamar Taylor waived this week, it's Amadi time for the Seahawks. He'll get the start at nickel against the Eagles. Pete Carroll seemed eager to get the team's fourth-round pick an opportunity on defense. Amadi has been a special teams ace this season, but he hasn't had a role in the secondary since Week 1. This should be a nice matchup for Amadi to ease himself back into the lineup against Philadelphia's feeble receiving core. Nelson Agholor will probably be Amadi's top responsibility on Sunday.

2. Josh Gordon

Gordon had two receptions for 27 yards in 27 snaps in his Seahawks debut against the 49ers, but both were massive catches that moved the chains on third down. Russell Wilson was glowing about Gordon during the week, and it appears that the receiver's role in Seattle's offense could be on the rise. Look for him to continue to steal snaps from David Moore and for Jaron Brown to be inactive for the second-straight game. Tyler Lockett (leg) wasn't given an injury designation, but who knows if he's truly 100%. An explosive play from Gordon would be a welcomed boost to the Seahawks passing game.

3. Jadeveon Clowney

The Seahawks desperately need Clowney (hip/knee) to play on Sunday. It's hard to fathom the pass rush replicating the success it had against the 49ers if Clowney doesn't go. He was dominant with 10 pressures, five quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown all by himself. Seattle's other four sacks mostly resulted from original pressure by Clowney.

The star pass rusher had an "off-campus treatment" on his hip on Friday, and he's meeting the team in Philadelphia. He's listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

4. Whoever is covering Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert

The Eagles have had a hard time finding explosive plays in the passing game. Carson Wentz is averaging just 227.4 yards per game this season, a career low. All of his receivers have been underwhelming, including second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has had a hard time even finding the field. If Seattle can contain Ertz and Goedert, it has a chance to stop Philly's passing game all together. K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner, Mychal Kendricks and Bradley McDougald will all likely have a hand in covering those two.

5. Quandre Diggs

Diggs seemingly single-handedly shored up the issues in Seattle's secondary. He made in impact sideline-to-sideline in his debut against the 49ers with a pair of big hits and one interception. Diggs' veteran presence will allow Seattle to transition back to a single-high defense as he continues to get comfortable with the scheme. Pete Carroll clearly trusts him more than he's trusted any other Seahawks safety this season. He called Diggs a "calming veteran presence," which is invaluable in Carroll's eyes.

It will be important for Diggs to show that he can continue to stay healthy and be a consistent playmaker for Seattle. If he can do that, he completely changes the complexion of the entire defense for the better.

