Week 12: Predicting largest margin of victory for SEC football games
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
Tennessee will debut orange helmets versus the Gamecocks.
Ahead of Week 12 games, SEC Network’s “SEC Now” projected which SEC team will have the largest margin of victory. Week 12 projections are listed below.
Benjamin Watson: Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Takeo Spikes: Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Dari Nowkhah: Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Doering: Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 SEC football schedule
Alabama versus Austin Peay
Mississippi State versus East Tennessee State
Vanderbilt versus Florida
Texas A&M versus UMass
Kentucky versus Georgia
Auburn versus Western Kentucky
South Carolina versus Tennessee
Missouri versus New Mexico State
Arkansas versus Ole Miss
LSU versus UAB