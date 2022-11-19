Week 12: Predicting largest margin of victory for SEC football games

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

Tennessee will debut orange helmets versus the Gamecocks.

Ahead of Week 12 games, SEC Network’s “SEC Now” projected which SEC team will have the largest margin of victory. Week 12 projections are listed below.

Benjamin Watson: Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Takeo Spikes: Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Dari Nowkhah: Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Doering: Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 SEC football schedule

Alabama versus Austin Peay

Mississippi State versus East Tennessee State

Vanderbilt versus Florida

Texas A&M versus UMass

Kentucky versus Georgia

Auburn versus Western Kentucky

South Carolina versus Tennessee

Missouri versus New Mexico State

Arkansas versus Ole Miss

LSU versus UAB

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire